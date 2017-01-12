GE Oil And Gas And Transocean In A $180 Million CSA Deal, Is That Just A Case Of Market Hype?

It is a good news for both companies, in my view.

The agreement, signed last year, aims to further maximize productivity and lower operating costs for Transocean seven rigs for the next 10-12 years.

Source: DeepWater Proteus - OffshoreEnergyToday.

This article is an update of my preceding article on Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) published on November 4, 2016, which was focused on Q3 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Before I start, I should probably explain why I chose this title, ending by a question. First of all, my family fund holds a significant stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Transocean, and I consider both stocks as a long-term investment. Solid companies that should be part of anyone portfolio.

My article today is more oriented to the offshore drilling industry that I am particularly covering on Seeking Alpha for many years now.

Transocean is by far the most important offshore driller, measured by its fleet size, backlog and its ingenuity to navigate positively through these financial troubled waters that the oil industry has encountered the past three years.

The company is often used as a bellwether for the entire offshore drilling Industry, and it is important to keep updated of anything that can affect the company financial situation.

The news that I am covering today is an important technical development, but, as always, it should be put in its right context and not used as an instrument of market hype.

What is it all about?

GE Oil & Gas announced on January 11, 2016, a Transocean performance-based service agreement.

[N]ew contractual service agreement ("CSA"), valued at approximately $180 million, with Transocean. The agreement, signed at the end of 2016, aims to further maximize productivity and lower operating costs for Transocean. As a pioneer of new business models and performance-based service agreements, GE will provide condition-based monitoring and maintenance services for pressure control equipment on seven of Transocean's rigs over the next 10 to 12 years. [...] Working with GE on parts forecasting and service scheduling will allow Transocean to optimize operations by proactively planning and minimizing between-well maintenance. "We are evolving our business and enhancing our digital offerings to match the needs of our customers," Simonelli said. "Digitization truly is the single largest step change for the industry and the foundation for its future."

To access my article about the last Transocean Fleet status on October 25, 2016. please click here.

I haven't been able to get the seven rig names that are included in the "CSA" but a look at the fleet status, especially the HS floaters UDW. I indicated below the seven rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico contracted long-term by Shell or Chevron.

Drillship Deepwater Proteus; contracted until 5/2026 by Shell in US GoM Drillship Deepwater Thalassa; contracted until 2/2026 by Shell in US GoM Drillship Deepwater Conqueror; contracted until 1Q/2022 by Chevron in US GoM Drillship Deepwater Asgard; contracted until 6/2017 by Chevron in US GoM (?) Drillship Deepwater Inspiration; contracted until 3/2020 by Chevron in US GoM Drillship Deepwater Clear Leader; contracted until 10/2018 by Chevron in US GoM (?) Semi-Submersible Deepwater Nautilus; contracted until 8/2017 by Shell in US GoM (?)

The Drillship Development Driller III is now ready stacked and is probably not included. Also, the Drillship Deepwater Pontus and Drillship Deepwater Poseidon will be delivered in 2018.

The Rigs 4, 6, 7 have short term contract only, but may get contract extension?

This is not really the first deal of this sort. GE made headlines when it signed a similar deal with Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) for $210 million early in 2016.

At the heart of the deal is a critical piece of equipment known as a blowout preventer (BOP), the failure of which caused the deadly BP Plc (NYSE:BP) well blowout in Gulf of Mexico in 2010. BOPs are stacks of valves and pipes that sit atop deepwater wells to stop oil and gas from gushing upward in an accident. They have to be constantly tested, and even a small glitch can put a rig out of work for days. GE's oil and gas unit said on Monday it would buy back the BOPs it had sold to Diamond Offshore for four of its rigs for $210 million. GE will then rent them out to the driller and service them for a daily fee. "If downtime occurs ... GE will not be paid and will therefore feel the financial impact, similar to the way the driller and the operator are affected today," Diamond Offshore Chief Executive Marc Edwards said.

The issue with the GE BOP/bolts shape and Diamond offshore four black series working in the US Gulf of Mexico is an important one.

DO four black series had some issues in 2016. One of them was about the BOP, but the other three had a serious design bolts issue as well. GE which is the manufacturer have been on the spot and designed (tried) new bolts shape to correct this issue. I believe it has been fixed now.

I would not be surprised if Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) strikes a similar deal with GE in 2017.

Conclusion:

This is a very important step toward minimizing operating costs and reducing zero-rate down-time for Transocean, thereby, increasing overall efficiency and competitiveness which is already high.

The offshore drillers have been cutting down costs tremendously since the oil prices crashed in late 2017, forcing the industry to lower significantly day rates and reduce the breakeven point in order to compete in this rig oversupplied market.

The Transocean presentation in December 13, 2016, is showing a well managed company with a backlog of over $12 billion.

My only problem with this news is the way it has been treated by some "analysts" in the "news community". One particular example can be found in TheStreet today that I found a little misleading:

Transocean shares rose on Wednesday and were the top performer among S&P energy stocks after the firm hired GE Oil & Gas unit to boost production on seven of the driller's rigs over the next decade.

What production the author is talking about? Transocean is not in an oil production business, it is a service and this deal is all about reducing operating costs and increase drilling efficiency by reducing 0-rate downtime through digitization.

Furthermore, this news cannot be the reason why RIG and most of the oil stocks, including the offshore drillers performed so well yesterday?

The reason is that oil price momentum has been up because OPEC is showing that it is serious about an oil production cut.

This is THE problem of our modern internet World.

It is not the lack of information that investors are badly missing, but, conversely the abundance of "poor-quality" information that makes the user totally unable to be informed and act intelligently through a well-thought logical process.

This fact can be extrapolated to any main topics that we can think about. We are constantly manipulated through "fake news" or "colored news" promoting often a catered emotion, in order to trigger a specific desired reaction, which is the paramount driver of this market.

This simple example illustrates why the market has been over-buying the offshore drillers a little bit too early in the process of recovery.

Transocean is not an oil producer, but only an oil service, big difference. The company is renting drilling rigs called Jack-ups, Semi-submersibles and Drill Ships to the oil majors, period. This is where the misunderstanding resides that may slap a few investors down the road.

The real recovery for the offshore drilling industry will happen much later and probably -- about 12 months -- with still dismal day rates due to a large rig oversupply.

Oil recovery benefits immediately oil producers because their revenues are directly dependent on the price of oil, but for the offshore drilling the recovery is dependent on the oil majors' willingness to invest again in the exploration CapEx which is not even possible with oil prices still under $55 a barrel. This is a domino effect that I am talking about and the oil service such as the offshore drilling is not the first domino to hit the ground.

Nevertheless, this news is certainly good news for both companies because it is a new contract for GE and it will reduce significantly costs for RIG.

That said, I'll let you decide what is the best investing strategy. I am long both GE and RIG.

