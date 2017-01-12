Affiliated Managers Group: A Bet That Active Management Is Not Dying

AMG’s organic growth of about 3% going forward is also very strong in an industry that has been experiencing net outflows.

Business Overview

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is a global asset management company which purchases equity stakes in other asset management firms. AMG partners with actively managed high quality boutique investment management firms in a revenue sharing framework that closely aligns their interests with their Affiliate partners, and vice versa. Instead of taking over operational control in the affiliate firms, AMG allows existing management to maintain complete operational control. Some examples of the sorts of firms that AMG has made a stake in include ValueAct Capital, AQR Capital Management, Tweedy Browne, and Yacktman.

AMG has a revenue sharing agreement with each Affiliate that AMG has a majority equity interest in. Under this agreement 50% of revenue is usually allocated to cover the operating expenses of the firm, which amount is spent at the discretion of the management of the Affiliate. The other 50%, or "owners' allocation", is allocated to the partners of the firm based on their percentage of ownership interest in the firm Click to enlarge

(From AMG's website)

When AMG has a minority equity interest in an Affiliate, it shares in the Affiliates' revenue without respect for expense, and is instead allocated as a set percentage of revenue. Given that revenue is primarily derived from management fees paid on the amount of assets under management, growing assets under management is key to increasing revenue.

Industry Structure Analysis

There is a high threat of new entrants into the asset management industry. While there are high legal barriers to entering the asset management industry, and it is difficult to attract enough initial investors, the threat of new entrants is high nonetheless because the high profitability of the industry and low customer loyalty make entrance appear attractive to potential new players.

The threat of substitutes in the asset management arena is moderately low even though the ease of switching is low, because the benefits of switching are varying and uncertain at best. While passively managed funds could potentially pose as a substitute for AMG's actively managed strategies, this seems unlikely granted AMG's consistent track record of growing AUM: AMG has seen an a net inflow into their Affiliates over 24 of the last 26 quarters, as seen in the 2016 Q3 press release. Such consistent growth despite industry headwinds would suggest that concerns about customers leaving for more passive strategies are unwarranted.

Buyers have a moderate bargaining power. Investors are becoming increasingly more concentrated and institutional, with readily accessible information from sources like Moody's and Morningstar giving the investor some power.

Threat of rivalry in the asset management industry is high. The combination of the low barriers to exit, a few big names in the field, and the difficulty of maintaining a durable competitive advantage create an industry with strong competition. AMG has, however, demonstrated a continuing competitive advantage arising from being the buyer of choice for boutique firms and a strong track record of choosing quality firms to make affiliates.

Click to enlarge

(Chart Source: The Wall Street Journal)

A large concern for active investment managers in the industry has been the migration to more passive offers like ETFs and index funds. As illustrated by the graph above, market concerns about a transition from active to passive funds have not been unwarranted; with over $150 billion flowing out of actively managed funds in 2016.

Given that AMG is a firm with almost exclusively active strategies, a long position on AMG is a bet that active management isn't dying. This is a bet one should take given that Russ Wermers found that stocks owned by actively managed funds outperformed the market by 1.3%, speaking against the death of active management. Furthermore, even as there have been net outflows out of active management, AMG has defied this industry trend, posting net client inflows rather than out flows in 24 of the last 26 quarters, amounting to $135 billion.

Competitive Advantages

Publicly traded asset managers tend to have reasonable economic moats due to switching costs and intangible assets. Morningstar describes the effect of switching costs well by saying:

Even though the switching costs might not be explicitly high, the benefits of switching from one asset manager to another are at times so uncertain that many investors take the path of least resistance.

This causes money that flows into an asset management firm to stay there. That being said, AMG is an unusual company given that it does not involve itself directly with the management of assets. It takes an equity stake in the boutiques in exchange for a fixed percentage of revenue in return. The arrangement that AMG has with its Affiliates leaves the majority of the benefits that typically come with running an asset management business to the Affiliates.

This choice by AMG to have the independent boutique managers managing their AUM serves to achieve two objectives: By dividing their assets into several different pools each boutique firm can maintain an optimal size of assets under management, which allows for higher returns, and secondly, this effectively diversifies AMG so they are less exposed to weakness in anyone type of asset.

In addition to the unique structure under which AMG relates to its affiliates, AMG finds an advantage in its 20 years of investing in and maintaining relationships with successful boutiques. The firm has built out a target investment universe that has created a pipeline for potential investments in an industry where AMG is considered the "buyer of choice" by these boutique firms.

Valuation

$MM Except Per Share 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017* Cash From Operations 386.1 336.0 491.6 631.9 638.3 840.6 974.2 Capital Expenditures (13.3) (20.0) (24.0) (19.2) (38.2) (18.6) (20.0) Free Cash Flow 372.8 316.0 467.6 612.7 600.1 822.7 954.2 Price / Free Cash Flow 13.6 18.6 19.3 17.8 18.4 9.9 8.5 Click to enlarge

Despite their impressive free cash flow growth, because of industry headwinds, AMG has been trading at a sharp discount recently, with a significantly depressed P/FCF multiple as compared to historical multiples. Given their current P/FCF of 9.9, expected return in 2017 is 27.8%.

Expected 2017 Return 27.8% = 11.7% (Free Cash Flow Yield) + 16.1% (Free Cash Flow Growth Rate)

AMG trades at a P/E (using economic eps) of 11.6. Given a comp set of BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Invezco (NYSE:IVZ) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), AMG can be valued between $69.49 and 286.45 by using the lowest EV/ Revenue TTM multiple of 2.5X belonging to JNS and the highest year two forecast P/E multiple of 16.6X belonging to BEN. Applying the comp sets median LTM P/E multiple of 15.4X to AMG implies a share price of $195.24. Even though this multiple is significantly higher than its current valuation, it is warranted given that AMG has generated the strongest EPS growth in the industry over the last five years, possesses one of the highest organic growth rates, and is forecasted to continue with one of the fastest growth rates over the next five years.

Looking forward, forecasts for economic EPS by Credit Suisse (as per October equity research report) and Goldman Sachs (as per November equity research report), for 2017 are $15.03 - 15.15, and $17.20 - 17.30 for 2018, respectively. Therefore, even if catalysts do not prompt a shift in the multiple valuation and the P/E ratio remained at 11.6 over the next two years, the current multiple would imply prices of $176 and $200. These increases would amount to a return of 19.2% in 2017 and 13.6% in 2018 (16.4% annualized). To put this in perspective, if AMG's share price were to remain the same over the next two years, the company would be trading at basement level P/E ratios of 9.77 and 8.55 based on the Goldman and Credit Suisse numbers.

TTM (in millions $ except for P/FCF) Market Cap FCF P/FCF BlackStone Group (NYSE:BX) 35,850 3,402.3 10.5 T. Rowe Price 18,872 1,035 18.2 Invezco 12,881 829 15.5 Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) 2,511 223 11.3 Franklin Resources 2,366 1,269 18.3 Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) 8,700 882.5 9.9 Affiliated Managers Group 8,141 822 9.9 Click to enlarge

AMG is trading at a 9.9x P/FCF multiple of their $822M free cash flows in 2016. This multiple is low as compared to their own historical 5-yr average P/FCF of 11.7, suggesting that AMG is currently trading at a discount. The comp set used for a P/E basis though does not fully capture the entirety AMG's operations. Although the majority of AMG's affiliates are traditional asset managers, 39% are alternative asset managers, so BlackStone and Apollo Global Management were added to the comp set giving a median P/FCF of 13.4x, with AMG tied for the lowest multiple. If AMG was valued according to the median of the peer group, that would imply a price of $199, once again suggesting that AMG is currently trading at a significant discount.

Catalysts

AMG offers sector leading organic growth given the company's line-up of boutiques that should benefit from the rising volatility and a possibly improved environment for active managers ahead. AMG delivered 3.5% organic growth in Q3'16, and this growth is set to continue as their diverse product mix and solid investment performance has positioned them for strong growth in the future (Goldman Sachs estimates approximately 3% annually going forward). While 3% organic growth does not sound crazy high, it must be put in the perspective of an industry that is experiencing outflows.

The future of M&A could also serve as a catalyst to spur a price correction. There were no share buybacks in Q4'16, signaling an impending M&A. Additionally, AMG's $1B of revolver capacity and common equity issuance back in June at $167/share puts them in an excellent capital position for M&A.

Once again, a long position on AMG is a bet that active management is not dying. While there is a strong drumbeat for the death of active management in the industry due to the growth of index funds, a regression in the flows from active to passive funds, would serve as a catalyst for firms with active management strategies such as AMG.

Risks

There are two primary risks facing the Asset Management Industry. The first is weakness in performance fees; if the market performs poorly then the management fees that AMG receives would decline significantly. Additionally, there has been intense pressure for asset managers to lower their fees. The second primary risk to the industry would be a slowdown in institutional flows, as is seen in the case of many funds which are currently struggling to obtain positive fund flows. However, as aforementioned, thus far AMG has defied this industry trend by posting net inflows in 24 of the last 26 quarters.

In addition to the industry risks, there is also firm specific risk in the form of tarnished reputation. Right now AMG enjoys a reputation as the "buyer of choice", but if that was to change due to reputation change or new competition entering the industry, growth could slow and existing relationships could be damaged.

The growth/decline of revenue of AMG is closely tied to the growth of its affiliates, which are heavily impacted by market performance. If their core affiliates do not grow then the prospects of AMG look bleak.

Conclusion

Affiliated Managers Group has built a diverse portfolio of globally respected affiliates that combined with the support of AMG's unique business model have generated consistently growing earnings and AUM. It continues to be one of the cheapest stocks in the asset management industry, trading at a 32% discount on a P/E basis to its comp set, despite having some of the highest organic growth prospects. In addition, Management has a proven track record in the selection of Affiliates, giving the company both organic growth potential and growth through M&A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.