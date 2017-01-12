Pair Trade Opportunity: A BlackRock Muni CEF

One such fund is BTT and that creates an opportunity for a pair trade between the fund and its benchmark.

Muni CEFs were all in the news in the second half of last year when they took a serious battering. After tanking in the beginning of December most of the funds have started to show signs of strength and have since trended upward much in line with their NAVs. For some of the funds, however, the upward move seems already a bit stretched as they have seriously outpaced their NAV's growth. Are these funds becoming too expensive? In my opinion, yes. I believe that if people are becoming bullish on the muni market, there are better ways to express their bullishness than buying these already pricy securities. Moreover, the sudden upward movement in some funds creates good trading opportunities and in this article I am going to share with you one such opportunity. Let's dive in.

The muni fund I want to review here is BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT). First, let's see a snapshot of the fund's holdings by geographical area.

Source: BlackRock's webpage

The fund is heavily invested in Texas, but also has holdings in almost all other states. My take from this - a good geographical diversification. This is what I like to see.

In terms of credit quality, the fund is predominantly holding investment-grade securities. A more detailed breakdown by credit ratings could be seen in the picture below.

Source: BlackRock's webpage

Another thing probably worth mentioning is the maturity structure of the fund. Close to 90% of the fund's investments mature after 10 years or more. That makes the fund more exposed to rising interest rates - something to have in mind if you consider buying the fund. Something else to consider is that the CEF has a targeted maturity in 2030, so it might be better to be viewed in the context of other funds with similar maturities, or, for that matter, municipal bonds with maturity around 2030.

Lastly, sector exposure. In the chart below you can track the breakdown.

Source: BlackRock's webpage

Overall, the fund seems heavily skewed towards healthcare and transportation sectors. It is good to see both exposure to cyclical and defensive sectors which makes for a balanced portfolio with some resistance to economic downturns.

So far the fund looks like a decent investment option fundamentally, but the question is does BTT's price offer an attractive entry point? Well, I would say no. And that's the main reason I see the fund as a good candidate for the short leg of a pair trade. Let me elaborate on that.

First, let's compare BTT's price to the fund's NAV. See the chart below for more details.

Source: Author's software

The first thing to notice is the strong relationship between BTT's price and the fund's NAV. The correlation between the two over the last 200 days is 0.91. But recently BTT's price has started outpacing the fund's NAV. That has led to a widening gap between the two and you can easily see that in the chart at the bottom left corner of the picture above. The chart at the bottom right corner is showing what a hypothetical portfolio of equally valued long position in BTT and short position in the fund's NAV would have yielded as a net profit/loss. One would expect that such profit/loss be close to 0 under normal circumstances, but instead the realized profit/loss is non-negative over almost the entire period. What is also worth mentioning is that the same profit/loss recently touched a new high for the last 200-day period.

Even though the profit/loss chart is upward trending it has stabilized over the second half of the period. My expectation is that the current peak is temporary and the profit/loss of the hypothetical portfolio will revert back to the mean levels. That's where the potential for a pair trade lies.

How to take advantage of the opportunity? Well, the best way I can think of is by finding a proper benchmark to tie BTT to. I have found just the one - iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEA: MUB). Why I think MUB is the right ETF to pair with BTT? Well, look at the picture below and you will see exactly why.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The relationship between BTT and MUB is even stronger than the relationship between BTT and its NAV. And again, at the bottom right corner we are seeing the hypothetical portfolio of long BTT and short MUB posting a record high in profits, just as the previous hypothetical portfolio. All this is just another confirmation that BTT is moving into overpriced territory in relative terms. My firm belief is that we are going to see a reversion back to mean levels for the spread between BTT and MUB, so my suggestion to people who also believe that is to short BTT and go long MUB.

If you are a long-term investors and short-term trades are not your thing, then my advice for you is to steer away from BTT. If you are bullish on munis, there are better ways to express that view. Look at funds that are trading at a discount to NAV or that are commanding more reasonable valuations. There are plenty of those, I can assure you.

Conclusion

The muni funds were in focus in the second part of 2016 when they lost a lot of ground. Now some of those seem to be trending upwards once again, but the increase in demand has created some temporary mispricings. One fund that has strayed too far away from its NAV is BTT. I would advise investors who currently own the fund to dump it in favor of other more reasonably valued alternatives. Traders that want to take advantage of the opportunity could do that through a pair trade between the fund and its benchmark - MUB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BTT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long MUB