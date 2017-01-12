Collectors Universe: Growth In The Distance, But Time To Take Some Profits

The stock is no longer cheap and the current dividend will likely be reduced.

Collectors Universe’s key growth driver will come from its expansion abroad, but it will take time.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT)'s leading brands PCGS and PSA are market leaders in the collectibles market. While we see long-term revenue growth from its expansion in China, the growth will take time. As the company's shares have performed well in 2016 - up 37% - the valuation of the business is no longer cheap. And we foresee a dividend reduction, with which we encourage shareholders to consider taking profits at this time.

Market leader enjoys premium

CLCT offers independent coin and sports card authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) brands. It has a smaller third brand (PSA/DNA), where they handle autographs and memorabilia but the bulk of their revenue is made under PCGS. In aggregate, the company generates significant return on a small asset base.

Looking at their financial statements, the key takeaway is the strength of their balance sheet. The company has excess cash on hand with no long-term debt. Its return on asset is consistently high. If we remove the cash on hand, which they do not require for daily operations, we can see a better picture of just how much the company earns on its assets. The table shows annual gross margin, net earnings, and adjusted return on assets - where we subtracted cash on hand from total assets.

Fiscal Years 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Gross Margin 61% 60% 61% 63% 63% 62% Net Income (millions) 5.119M 6.749M 5.730M 7.359M 7.401M 7.640M Adjusted Assets (Total Assets - Cash) 14.585M 15.231M 14.307M 15.679M 14.948M 16.223M ROA (adjusted assets) 35.10% 44.31% 40.05% 46.94% 49.51% 47.09% Click to enlarge

Source: company financial reports

It is never by accident that a company can consistently operate at profitable levels. Over the years, PCGS and PSA have established themselves as the most reliable and consistent graders among the coin and sports card collecting community. In addition, PCGS and PSA further differentiated from their competition when they introduced unique registries and setup collector's club membership programs. As the market leaders, their graded collectibles command a "premium" from collectors in the secondary market. More importantly, we expect the premium to persist in the foreseeable future.

Long term Viability?

The concern of many is the long-term viability of collecting coins and sports cards. And we have seen a decline in the popularity of such hobbies among the younger generation. Despite this trend, CLCT's business volume has remained stable in the last decade.

The chart below shows the volume of business units and revenue for the last decade - by fiscal years ending in June.

Source: company financial reports

In the foreseeable future, we expect the demand for CLCT's grading service to be fairly resilient because of the following factors:

Majority of coins and cards are still ungraded

Record prices set for both PCGS graded coins and PSA graded sports cards

PSA diversification into newer collectibles -- soccer cards, non-sports cards

Crossover business from competitors of PCGS and PSA

PCGS International expansion

Guojin Gold Contract

In August 2016, PCGS entered into an agreement with Guojin Gold, and this deal highlights PCGS's commitment to expand in China. However, the anticipated 17 million of revenue is spread out until 2020, and the company expects to make about 4.6 million of revenue per year by the end of the contract. PCGS will gain significant brand recognition in China, and over time we expect a substantial market for PCGS graded coins in China. But it will take time. The company doesn't disclose revenue breakdown among its branches, but we estimate that the revenue in China in Q1 2017 was under 1 million.

Nevertheless, we expect China to become a significant long-term growth driver for PCGS. And the reasons are several: 1) China has a culture which prefers saving and buying gold and silver. 2) The growing middle class will equip the largest population in the world with more disposable income to spend on collectibles 3) Chinese coins are nearly all ungraded. We expect the service to grow in demand to combat counterfeits.

Is the Dividend Sustainable?

From our analysis, the main risk for current shareholders is the dividend. In fiscal 2016, CLCT paid out $1.40 per share of dividends, but recorded only $.90 per share of earnings. In fact, the company has been paying out more dividends than earnings for years. CLCT have used cash on hand to help fund the dividends, however cash balances have dwindled - $10.344 million as of September 2016. We expect the company to reduce the current dividend at $1.40 per share sometime in the future.

The table below shows cash on hand at the end of the fiscal year from fiscal 2011 to the last reported quarter, fiscal Q1 2017.

Source: company financial reports

Valuation and Conclusion

We calculated the company's adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months), which is earnings + taxes + depreciation + stock-based expense, to be 14.147 million. With an enterprise value of 174.687 million, the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 12.3 - it is no longer cheap.

The company has strong brands, however with the risk of dividend reduction, we do share sentiments that taking some profits would be a prudent decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.