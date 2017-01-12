Buckeye Partners: Earn 7.5% From A New U.S.-Based Global Player In The Petroleum Import/Export Market

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) recently announced it had closed the deal to purchase 50% of VTTI's global marine terminals business for $1.15 billion. In one fell-swoop, Buckeye Partners went from being a predominately U.S.-based company (with some Caribbean assets) to a global player with 50% ownership in 13 marine terminals in 13 countries on five continents that have an aggregate storage capacity of 54 million barrels.

The structure of BPL's joint venture with Vitol - one of the world's largest oil traders - for a 50% share in VTTI is shown below:

Note the organization structure above means that Buckeye will now have a 50% GP interest in the MLP VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) as well as a 50% interest in the associated direct and LP stakes in VTTI Energy Partners.

This is a smart and strategic move by Buckeye as these are fee-based businesses that are not dependent on oil prices. But more importantly, Buckeye will be able to leverage its excellent U.S. domestic assets by utilizing VTTI's global footprint - which is shown below:

The global assets of VTTI are going to mesh very well with Buckeye's domestic assets (shown below) in the U.S.A. In the big picture, that is going to enable Buckeye some strategic advantages versus its peers:

Global optionality across the domestic and international terminal and storage markets.

Global access for domestic U.S. shale oil producers and refiners - whether the product is oil, NGLs, or refined products like gasoline and diesel.

For instance, Buckeye could now deliver 500,000 bbls of shale oil from a Texas producer through its Corpus Christi terminal to a Buckeye storage depot in the Caribbean or all the way to a tank farm facility in Europe, Africa, or Malaysia.

In my previous articles on Buckeye:

I have been quite bullish on the partnership's future based on its domestic footprint, its fee-based business model that is well insulated from commodity prices, and the lack of IDRs at the GP level. Indeed, since my first article on Buckeye in June of 2014, the company has made excellent progress: Adjusted EBITDA has grown from $763.6 million in 2014 to $1.02 Billion over the LTM (+33%), distributions per unit have grown from $4.475 to $4.825 (+7.8%), while the coverage ratio has gone from 0.96x to 1.16x and the debt to adjusted EBITDA has fallen from 4.63x to 3.98x.

In the most recent earnings report (Q3 2016), adjusted EBITDA was up 33% yoy while net income grew to $1.19/unit from $0.78/unit in the year earlier quarter. Distributable cash flow exceeded distributions by $32.2 million for a coverage ratio of 1.2x. Better yet, the fundamentals are still very strong going forward. On the Q3 conference call, management said:

... strong demand for storage continued to drive high capacity utilization at favorable rates. Average utilization of capacity was 99% for the quarter compared to 97% in the prior year. We continued to grow our storage capabilities by placing approximately 5.5 million barrels of additional capacity into service across our GMT (author: Global Marine Terminals segment) system since the prior year quarter.

In addition:

Compared to the same period in 2015, revenue per leased barrel increased by 4.8% as a result of our commercial teams achieving higher rates on renewal contracts. Our teams were also successful in releasing all the capacity that was up for renewal through the end of the third quarter of this year.

These are very bullish indicators on the current strength of Buckeye's storage and terminalling operations.

It is also important to realize that all this "good stuff" was accomplished after the OPEC decision to fight for market share by producing all out and oil dropping from $100 to $50 (and below $50 for much of that period). U.S. shale production fell by ~1 million bpd, yet still Buckeye continued to grow, increase distributions, and de-lever its balance sheet. Today, oil is trading in a range of $50-$55/bbl, the rig count is rising, and domestic oil production will rise.

That means more volumes for leading midstream companies like Buckeye Partners. Meantime, NGL exports are rising at a fast clip. So too are exports of crude oil and gasoline - both of which have risen dramatically since the start of the U.S. shale renaissance and the lifting of the crude oil export ban. As of October 2016, exports of both crude oil and gasoline averaged around 20 million bbls/month:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Prior to the VTTI deal, Buckeye had ~118 million bbls of liquid storage capacity across its Domestic Pipelines & Terminals and Global Marine Terminals segments. Its 50% ownership of VTTI and its aggregate 54 million bbls of global storage equates to a 23% increase in Buckeye's overall liquid petroleum storage capacity.

As detailed earlier, Buckeye was already performing very well due to its domestic asset footprint and the dynamics and fundamental strength of the domestic shale oil and refining industries. Now, with increased access and 50% ownership of 13 international storage capacity and terminals, Buckeye will be able to offer domestic shale producers end-to-end terminal and storage solutions and excellent optionality when it comes to butane blending or arbitrage, for example.

The additional capability comes just as an OPEC production cut is expected to lead to an increase in U.S. production and a continuation - and perhaps strengthening - of the export trends seen since the shale renaissance began and the U.S. oil export ban was lifted.

Risks

Buckeye still has a rather high leverage rate of nearly 4x (I prefer to see ~3x for midstream MLPs). However, BPL has excellent access to capital markets as can be seen by a recent $600 million debt offering of 10-year senior notes at only 3.95%. That's not bad when you can borrow at 4% to achieve mid-stream margins closer to ~10%. In addition, BPL has only $125 million in debt maturities during 2017 and over $1 billion available on its revolver.

A number of BPL's facilities in the Caribbean and on the Southeastern US coastline were impacted by Hurricane Matthew - a category 4 storm that was active in late September and early October. The Bahamas hub did sustain some damage as a result of the hurricane but management said on the Q3 concall that they do not expect any material expenses. That said, Q4 could come in a bit light due to the shutdowns.

Downside risks include falling global demand for U.S. oil and refined products. Those are also upside risks as domestic production picks up the slack for falling OPEC production. Rising interest rates could also pose a risk for the MLP sector and were likely one reason BPL units dropped at the end of 2016. That said, note that BPL's current yield of 7.5% is still a very attractive 3x the current 10-year Treasury yield of 2.55%.

One risk Buckeye doesn't have is exposure to commodity prices. YTD, 95% of adjusted EBITDA came from fee-based contracts. This adds stability to cash flow and security for unitholders' distribution.

As of the end of Q3, Buckeye's credit ratings were: Moody's Baa3 - Stable Outlook; Standard & Poor's BBB- Negative Outlook.

Summary & Conclusion

Buckeye's latest investment into VTTI's international terminals and storage business was a smart and strategic masterpiece. It instantly transformed BPL into a global petroleum import/export player.

The company is one of the highest quality MLPs with a long and distinguished track record. BPL currently yields 7.5%. Distributions should climb to $4.90 per share for 2016 and an estimated $5.25 in 2017 (+7% yoy) on the heels of the immediately accretive VTTI deal as well as organic growth projects like the partnership's South Texas assets - for which contributions which will provide for nice year-over-year comps for the next three quarters (Q4 2016, and Q1 & Q2 of 2017).

BPL is a BUY for investors seeking current income and distribution growth from a high-quality MLP with virtually no commodity price exposure. The units are currently trading well below their high set back in 2014 when adjusted EBITDA was more than 30% lower than today while the number of outstanding units are up only 13% (Q2 2014 versus 131.9 million units as of Q3 2016). Trading back up to $80 over the next 12-18 months - which is certainly possible - would give an extra ~20% capital appreciation boost to the 7.5% yield.