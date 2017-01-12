Is It Time To Shop For Some Kroger?

Investment Thesis

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is a leading supermarket large-cap that underperformed this last year along with the rest of its industry due to declining food prices. This headwind is temporary, and Kroger is making all the right moves to come out of it stronger. It is trading around fair value today and offers strong prospects for long-term investors.

Click to enlargeInvestors in Kroger had a bumpy ride in 2016. Starting off the year near its all-time high in the low $40's, a series of downbeat forecasts led to it hitting a 52-week low around $29 in the beginning of October. I wrote an article on October 3, 2016, issuing a buy rating due to excessive pessimism when the price was just under $30. It ran up through December to $36 before settling out at today's price around 15% above its 52-week low. I would like to take another look at what 2017 may bring for Kroger.

An ongoing theme that will continue into this year is that of food price deflation. It is likely the culprit of the decline seen not just in Kroger, but industry wide last year. When I first heard about this issue, it seemed strange. Why not just keep prices the same and enjoy the better margins while they last? The problem is that the grocery industry is highly competitive, something that has weighed on Dollar General (NYSE:DG), which I discussed in an article here. The promotions, sales, and coupons lead to stores offering a lower price when input costs go down or risk losing share. It's likely that there is a Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) down the road that would be happy to take business from the neighborhood Kroger.

Click to enlarge

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Notice how often food prices have been deflationary in the last 37 years. It looks like they were for a moment in the early 1990's, and then it was only during the bottom of the financial crisis and this year. Needless to say, this is not a normal situation that the grocers are dealing with today. Kroger's size and strength should shelter it so it won't materially affect the business. The prices are cyclical, and smaller competitors who aren't able to maintain through the tougher environment will likely cough up market share to the bigger companies like Kroger and Wal-Mart.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen discussed on a recent call:

As expected, deflation persisted during the third quarter. And as we've said before, transitional periods create a difficult operating environment. This is the third time we've had deflation in 30 years, and in previous instances deflation lasted from three to five quarters in a row. We're in the middle of the cycle right now, and it's not fun. Still, our tonnage continues to grow, our total market share continues to expand, and we're focused on executing our strategy.

Kroger has been focusing on cutting costs and streamlining operations during a tougher environment, which will likely provide strong results once the prices revert to the mean. Factors affecting the prices that could show the trend reversing include oil prices which affect transportation costs, and the strength of the dollar affecting exports which increases domestic supplies and drives down prices. The USDA Economic Research Service projects that food prices will likely go up in 2017, which would provide a tailwind in to the back half of the year. Either way, taking a long-term view, Kroger is positioning itself to do well regardless of when these conditions abate.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

So what does this mean for Kroger's results? In their most recent release, management projects that Q4 will still see positive same-store sales growth, although it won't be setting the world on fire. Additionally, Kroger grew their number of loyal households and market share. Total sales increased 5.9%, with gross margin down 5 basis points from the previous year's quarter. The sales increase included the acquisition of Roundy's, and without that or fuel included would have been 1.6%. Earnings are projected to be up 2-4% on the whole year, with a long-term target of 8-11% reaffirmed.

One of the more exciting developments rolling out to compete with e-commerce is the online shopping functionality at grocery stores with pickup at the store. Personally, I like picking out my own produce, and I don't see a time when that would change, but there is definitely a market for it. I saw a number of articles around the Internet discussing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and their plans for opening brick-and-mortar grocery stores. I'm sure some people will overreact and immediately think that Wal-Mart, Kroger, and every other grocer might as well just hang up the closed sign and call it a day. However, as I discussed above, this space is already highly competitive, and Kroger has been working on its ClickList and there are similar developments at other retailers. ClickList is now available at more than 550 stores, with more than 50 adding the feature last month. It allows shoppers to go online and order their groceries and pull in to a special parking spot to get them loaded up into their car. It is definitely convenient, and since competitors are offering it as well, it is necessary.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

Another of Kroger's technological innovations is Quevision. This is likely one of the factors driving improving customer loyalty today. The company has managed to drastically decrease wait times in checkout lines. It accomplishes this by counting the number of customers in store and projecting how many lanes need to be open and when. This has been cited as having increased sales, as well. Innovations like this one are something I like to see in a company to continue driving growth rather than becoming complacent.

Click to enlarge

Kroger has had a consistently good ROIC over the last several years. It has continued to grow market share and management has made intelligent decisions with capital, which has created value for shareholders. I expect this trend to continue into the future.

Click to enlarge

Kroger has been able to drive increasing amounts of FCF over the last several years. This has allowed it to hike the dividend at an excellent double-digit rate. However, its current yield won't get investors looking for current income too excited at 1.45%. The payout ratio stands at 21%, which gives a lot of room for continued growth. Kroger has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years, making it a Dividend Contender. The debt load has gone slightly above the management prescribed long-term range of 2-2.2X EBITDA to where it stands today at 2.35X, or ~$11.8B. Management expects to pay this down to their 2-2.2X EBITDA range before fiscal year end. It is something to keep an eye on going forward, but it seems to be under control for the time being. The long-term earnings growth rate is projected to be between 8-11% by the company, and only at 6% by analysts. I would tend towards the lower end of management guidance, and this has been a down year which likely skews analyst opinions on the company.

Click to enlarge

Source: FASTGraphs.com

Kroger is not the bargain today that it was below $30, but I don't believe that it is overvalued either. Trading for a P/E of ~16X during difficult operating conditions makes me believe that when earnings start growing more quickly as food prices recover, there will be some multiple expansion. There is a chance that investors will get a buying opportunity when Kroger reports Q4 earnings in the beginning of February, especially if it is similar to their recent reports.

If you liked this article, and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.