The Age Of Apple Isn't Over For Analysts

In a statement that will reverberate around the world, billionaire Peter Thiel, Facebook investor and Trump backer, said that the "age of Apple is over". "We know what a smartphone looks like and does. It's not the fault of Tim Cook, but it's not an area where there will be any more innovation" Thiel told the New York Times in an interview published on Jan 11.

While there is no doubt that Thiel is a fan of controversy (to the same interviewer he declared that Silicon Valley is too uptight about sex), it is worth considering whether he has a point. After all the total sales of iPhones were down about 9% in 2016 compared to the 231.22 million iPhone sales in 2015. Fiscal 2016 saw the first decline in revenue and earnings since the iPhone was introduced.

Oppenheimer's Andrew Uerkwitz, who has been reiterating his hold ratings for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) since April last year, is certainly less blunt than Thiel. However, he nonetheless strikes a cautious tone when he says that, "We believe Apple lacks the courage to lead the next generation of innovation (AI, cloud-based services, messaging); instead will become more reliant than ever on the iPhone."

He continued "Over the next decade we believe the stock will generally underperform the market. However, in years with radical redesigns (2014/2017?), the stock did/could outperform." It's clear that Thiel doesn't think the stock will be outperforming any time soon.

Buy, Buy, Buy

Uerkwitz is a lone dissenter in a sea of Apple support. On Jan 11, Brean Capital's Fawne Jiang (who has a four-star rating on TipRanks) reiterated Apple's buy rating. And on Jan 9 AAPL shares rose after top-rated Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley called Apple a top US IT hardware pick for 2017.

She is confident that three-potential catalysts will drive Apple growth: an iPhone super cycle led by China, cash repatriation to the US and US tax reform. Even in the near-term, Huberty sees pent-up demand ultimately accelerating iPhone unit growth. Huberty, who is ranked #281 out of 4,351 analysts tracked by TipRanks, gave Apple a $148 price target- marking a 23.59% upside from the current share price.

Instinet LLC analyst Jeff Kvaal agrees: despite scaling back his projections for iPhone 7 sales, Kvaal is confident that the iPhone 8 (which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the original iPhone) will be a success. He believes that the market has not fully appreciated the potential of the iPhone 8 which is due to be released in September this year.

"Consensus models but modest growth in Dec-18 unit volumes, despite an iOS subscriber base that will be 45-50 percent larger than the prior iPhone 6 supercycle," Kvaal says. He reiterated his buy rating for Apple on Jan 4 and maintained his $135 price target.

Analyst AAPL Consensus

The overwhelming majority of analysts remain consistently bullish on the tech giant. The analyst consensus rating on TipRanks of top analysts that consistently outperform the market is strong buy- indeed the last 9 consecutive analyst ratings have all been buy. We can see that in the last three months there have been zero analyst sell ratings. And the average analyst price target of $136.36 suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the current share price.

Conclusion: the age of Apple may be over for Thiel. But if the advice of top analysts is anything to go by, then it is a long way from being over for the rest of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.