Stay One Step Ahead Of The Dollar

Or at least that is what we are told.

It seems like everyone is talking about the fall in the Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) today. At the top of my screen I see Seeking Alpha's banner. 'Post-election trades unwind' it reads. 'Dollar Trumped' was another title which caught my eye.

The tone on the Dollar narrative has shifted slightly negative. I find it a bit funny, as I'm reading all this as I close my shorts and flip long. Maybe I will be wrong, but it seems like another case of price driving the narrative.

Of course the media can't report or try and explain the moves before they happen, but as traders we must ask ourselves how useful this information is to us now. It pays to be one step ahead.

I shorted the Dollar on 3rd January and wrote an article about it here (the chart can be found in the comments section) -

Click to enlarge

For anyone unfamiliar with Elliott Wave, after any 5 wave sequence a retrace is always expected.

Here is the same chart today.

Click to enlarge

The blue line is drawn through the old double top from 2015 and is expected to act as support. Old resistance = new support.

The structure of the decline also suggests a bounce in this area. Here is a chart I tweeted of USDJPY (NYSEARCA:FXY) a few hours ago:

Click to enlarge

The decline is in two distinct stages (labeled waves A and C), and they were equal in size around today's low. It's a good time to take profits.

I don't know for sure if the Dollar will move back up (it seems to be bouncing from my blue line at 100.67 as I type), but I certainly don't think it's a time to short.

Conclusions

I try to anticipate moves before they happen. I find that by the time the media start widely reporting on a subject, the market is often ready to move in the opposite direction.

On 3rd January the Dollar looked very bullish as it broke to a new high, but it failed to hold the gains and closed lower. This was a signal to go short. Today, 3% lower and at support, I am closing the trade and going long. This is just at the time when other commentators (and perhaps retail traders) are turning bearish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade futures