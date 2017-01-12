First Community's Valuation Seems To Assume A Lot Of Positive Breaks

Maybe First Community is right to zig when others zag, but the valuation already seems ambitious, as it takes a return to mid-teens ROEs just to get to the mid-$20s.

First Community doesn't seem particularly interested in urban markets and has dramatically scaled back from North Carolina, both of which are unusual moves in the banking sector today.

First Community shares have been very strong, as it seems the market expects the new administration's policies to be very helpful for this West Virginia/Virginia commercial bank.

Stock prices (and valuations) across the banking sector have shot up since the election, with investors baking in expectations for valuation-friendly policy changes like lower corporate tax rates and less regulatory burden. Time will tell how many of these expectations become reality, but I think First Community Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FCBC) 35% rally (closer to 45% at the peak) is overdone.

Try as I might, I can't figure out exactly how to get in tune with the growth expectations that investors seem to be baking into the valuation here. I certainly see how a lower tax rate can boost the cash earnings stream, and I can at least understand the argument that potential new policies more favorable to extraction industries like lumber, coal and gas would help a bank with a footprint largely in southwestern Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. All of that said, it seems to me that you have to assume a mid-teens long-run return on equity and use a single-digit discount rate to get to today's value and that seems like an ambitious set of assumptions.

A Rural Bank Off The Beaten Track

First Community's prime operating area is in rural southwestern Virginia and southeastern West Virginia, where the company has double-digit deposit share in rural counties like Carroll, Scott and Wythe in Virginia and 30%-plus market share in multiple counties in West Virginia, with a skew towards the southeast part of the state. First Community has a small presence in Tennessee and North Carolina as well, though it makes up less than 10% of the company's deposit base.

All told, this is a rural community bank. About 40% of the bank's deposits are in Virginia, but it has only a small percentage of overall deposits in Virginia and it's not even a top-20 bank in deposit share terms, though it has been expanding its presence (including a recent branch swap with First Bancorp NC (NASDAQ:FBNC)). Close to half of the bank's deposits are in West Virginia, where it has top-10 position with close to 3% deposit share in the state.

As a rural community bank, there aren't too many surprises about First Community's basic business mix. The loan book skews around 55% to 60% toward commercial lending, with commercial real estate lending making up about a third of the book and residential mortgages making up more than a quarter of the book. Not surprisingly, given the rural footprint, commercial and industrial lending is a small part of the book (around 5%). One item of note is the relatively large percentage (close to 10%) of single-family non-owner-occupied mortgages (rentals, in other words) on the books. It's not a problematic item, but it's not something I find listed as a separate line item on bank balance sheets all that often.

Operating where it does has had some advantages for the bank. The company's loan yields have been pretty healthy (over 5% in 2015 and recently about 4.8%), which I attribute to a lack of competitive lending options in most of its markets. While loan growth has been modest (a 4% CAGR from 2011 to 2015), that's not uncommon across the sector and the bank has been hiring loan officers more recently in an attempt to boost loan growth - and recent loan growth has been well above that trend rate.

First Community also dodged a lot of the credit issues that hammered many banks after the housing bubble collapsed. Even with the economic challenges in areas that used to be dependent on coal mining, First Community's credit losses were relatively restrained, with the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans peaking at 2% - a level that Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) and First Bancorp continue to report as of their most recent quarters.

A Curious Strategy

One of my sources of discomfort with First Community is with the company's apparent business plan. Unlike several banks with largely rural deposit bases (which would include Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)) that are trying to leverage them into lending growth in larger communities, that's not really the route that First Community is going. Outside of Richmond, Virginia, the bank really doesn't have a meaningful presence in larger cities and the bank's swap with First Bancorp actually took it out of some urban markets in North Carolina.

Taking that a step further, First Community is the only bank I've seen actively reducing its exposure to North Carolina. The company sold 10 branches in North Carolina back in 2014 and then did this swap with First Bancorp in mid-2016. It's a curious move, particularly given that Charlotte and Winston-Salem (two of the MSAs covered in that most recent swap) are widely seen as attractive banking markets.

As is, then, I find the growth strategy harder to understand. The bank has been selling securities (down 26% in the third quarter) and focusing on more lending (including hiring more lending officers). To the bank's credit, it's working, as loans recently rose double-digits on an average basis, and the bank does seem poised for solid growth (high single-digits) as many competing lenders bump up against regulatory limits with commercial real estate lending. Still, insofar as the long-term picture is concerned, I worry as to whether the bank's core operating footprint can sustain attractive loan-growth over the long term. A revival in coal mining and expansion of gas extraction could certainly help stimulate jobs and economic growth, and the area could see meaningful growth in tourism (southwestern Virginia is a nice place), but without toeholds in growing urban areas, I'm concerned.

On the other hand, the bank is very well-capitalized (and is repurchasing stock) and could be a dealmaker in the future. I'd be surprised if the bank bought its way into urban markets given its recent decisions, but it's at least possible. The bank has also been managing its deposit base better. There's a sizable chunk of CDs in the funding mix, but the total deposit cost isn't bad, and combined with above-average loan yields gives the bank an above-average net interest margin. What's more, in the most recent quarter the bank saw non-interest-bearing deposits rise 7% (against a 3% decline in deposits), while CDs were down 14%.

The Opportunity

I have a problem making the numbers work on First Community. A return to the low double-digits for return on equity can drive double-digit earnings growth in the near/medium-term, and that doesn't seem implausible as rates go back up and spreads improve. Further out, a mid-teens ROE would support high single-digit earnings growth over the next 10 years, but that only brings me into the mid-$20s (and my assumptions there are not exactly conservative).

Factoring in a lower corporate tax rate and a correspondingly higher earnings stream (and higher ROEs) adds a few dollars, but still doesn't get me to today's price. At that point, then, you have to use a single-digit discount rate or assume some pretty impressive loan growth and/or expense leverage. As this bank has never stood out in the past as that sort of top-notch performer, that seems ambitious.

As I said before, external factors can play a meaningful role here. I mentioned the potential of a lower tax rate to add multiple dollars to the fair value, and it is likewise possible that new policies could stimulate more economic growth in First Community's footprint. It seems to me that a lot of that is already in the share price now, leaving the possibility of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" reaction (or worse, if those policy changes don't materialize).

M&A is another possible support to the stock price. A larger bank could scale out of those CDs, and what would be left behind would be an attractive, low-cost deposit base underpinned by high market share in multiple counties in Virginia and West Virginia. Likewise, while First Community may not be moving aggressively to leverage its rural deposits into urban loans, an acquirer certainly could.

Would First Community be a short idea? It's an expensive name in a sector that has gotten expensive pretty quickly, and unlike a lot of other banking names, I have less confidence in the growth trajectory here. On the other hand, I've seen banks bought at higher TBV multiples than this (albeit with stronger core deposit bases). While an outright short for a barely-covered, sparsely-owned bank is probably too risky for many investors, it at least deserves consideration.

The Bottom Line

I realize that there's always going to be a segment of the audience that believes anything short of a table-pounding buy is a slight against "their" stock, but I just can't get comfortable with the valuation here. I feel like multiple years of nearly double-digit loan growth, higher spreads, and better expense leverage is already a bullish position to take and that isn't enough. While First Community is far from the only bank to look expensive, the combination of the valuation and the curious operating plan makes this a less interesting name to me.

