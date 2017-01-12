RXi Pharmaceuticals Acquires MirImmune For Cancer Immunotherapy Prospects

The deal brings two drug candidates and the potential to market RXi's platform to the significant cancer immunotherapy market.

Dermal scarring treatment company RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) has acquired cancer immunotherapy developer MirImmune per its previously announced purchase option.

MirImmune has shown initial success using RXi's sd-rxRNA cell-based platform to reduce or eliminate treatment-inhibiting checkpoints in ovarian (mouse model) and melanoma (in vitro) tumors.

Notwithstanding the recent stock drop on news of an $11.5 million offering, I am bullish on RXII's prospects on multiple fronts.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based MirImmune was founded by CEO Alexey Eliseev, CSO Alexey Wolfson and Timothy Barberich who was previously founder and former CEO of Sepracor.

The company is developing a novel approach to enhancing immune cells to express cancer tumor-binding receptors.

In 2015, MirImmune exclusively licensed RXi's self-delivering RNAi technology platform to improve its ability to develop targeted cell-based therapeutics.

This approach using RXi's sd-rxRNA platform promises to target checkpoint within cancer cells that limit the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

The graphic below illustrates the treatment concept:

(Source: MirImmune )

The company also partnered with Advirna to receive access to 'sdRNA lead compounds for new checkpoint targets and novel types of sdRNA.'

MirImmune has received at least $500,000 in development funding to-date.

Acquisition Terms

MirImmune shareholders will receive 2.75 million shares of RXII common which is currently worth $1.75 million and an additional 1.1 million shares of Series C Preferred Stock, convertible into one share of common, or another $770,000, for a total initial consideration value of approximately $2.52 million.

This consideration represented 19.99% of RXII's common stock. RXII will be required within 180 days of the closing of the transaction to register the securities for resale if requested to do so by sellers holding at least 50% of common stock issued via the purchase agreement.

MirImmune can also receive additional milestone-contingent consideration of up to 2.5 million shares of additional common stock (13%) or equivalent value in cash.

Also, MirImmune's CEO Eliseev was appointed Chief Business Officer of RXII and will be responsible for heading the business development efforts for the immunotherapy program.

Rationale and Commentary

As a result of the acquisition, RXII is adding two immuno-oncology candidates to its pipeline:

Click to enlarge

(Source: RXi Filing )

The potential advantage of MirImmune's approach using RXII's platform is that it can identify and use multiple sd-rxRNA compounds to 'target and silence extracellular, as well as intracellular, checkpoints in immune cells.'

The company has shown the success of its approach in a mouse model with ovarian cancer and in vitro for the killing of melanoma tumor cells.

As RXi stated , "The acquisition of MirImmune is the first step into the field of cell-based therapies for RXi where its sd-rxRNA platform has numerous advantages over other RNAi technologies.'

I believe RXII will not only advance its two candidates acquired from MirImmune but will also market its sd-rxRNA platform to other cancer immunotherapy developers, of which there are numerous, given the 2,000+ candidates currently under development worldwide.

In my previous article on RXII , I viewed its business prospects favorably due to a positive Phase 2 trial announcement for its lead post-operative dermal scarring candidate, RXI-109.

As a result of the sale of $11.5 million in units and full over-allotment options in December at $0.90 per unit, the stock dropped precipitously from its previous level of $1.38 down to its current $0.70.

Management's comments since the stock volatility have been upbeat, both historically and forward-looking.

Given the recent cash infusion of $11.5 million which likely increases its cash on hand to $13.5 million, and assuming a net cash burn of $8.6 million per year per its most recent 10-Q filing, the company will likely need to raise additional capital in 12 to 18 months.

The speed of its MirImmune portfolio development and potential marketing success of RXII's platform could alter that expected time frame in eeither direction.

However, due to its successful acquisition of MirImmune and appointment of its CEO to the newly-created Chief Business Officer position, MirImmune's promise on its immunotherapy candidates and the potential of selling RXII's sd-rxRNA platform to a wide prospect base, I'm quite bullish on its prospects in the near term.

Potential catalysts for the stock in the next 18 months could include positive trial announcements for RXI-109, initial safety trial start for MirImmune's ovarian cancer candidate and initial sales and/or partnership wins for the sd-rxRNA platform.

