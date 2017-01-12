First Solar: Ready To Pop Higher

I'm quite willing to overlook a multitude of sins when a stock is very inexpensive, and that feeling guides my beliefs about First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

The company has some challenges, to be sure, but the price of the stock is excessively cheap at the moment and, for that reason alone, I feel this would be an excellent buy for investors seeking decent returns in the immediate to medium time frames. We investors sometimes demand perfection of our investments and this makes no sense to me. In order for something to be a good buy, it must be an asset that others have overlooked. It's not like investors are unaware of a given company. They "overlook" it because it is an investment that is too risky for them. In my view, great returns only come when others put an asset on sale.

Debt

It makes sense to deal with my biggest concern about the company immediately. I will admit that I don't like investing in indebted companies, and the current level of debt here is a concern for me. This is always a sore spot for me, though. Since 2010, through all of the various issuances and repayments of debt, the company is now $286 million more indebted than it was in 2010. Although debt levels are currently manageable, I'll be continuing to monitor it and will change my tune if it gets out of hand.

Analysis of The Financials

Comparing the first 9 months of 2016 to the first 9 months of 2015 seems to indicate a terrible deterioration in the business. This would be a myopic view in my opinion. Revenue declined only 6%, but net income seems to have dropped precipitously (down 12%). The reason for this relates to a $90 million impairment charge in 2016, and a $17 million interest expense. Striping the (hopefully) one time impairment charge out would have produced a slight increase in profit on lower revenue. This suggests to me that the company is capable of reacting dynamically to changes in sales.

Taking a longer term view, there is much to like here. Revenue has grown at a reasonable and relatively constant rate (about 5.7%), with predictable gyrations. At the same time, the company has managed to generate net income in all but two years. This is not the best performance I've seen, but the losses from 2012 and 2011 seem inconsequential now, especially in light of the current stock price.

The stock

The current PE for this stock is just over 7 times and the forward PE multiple is approximately 89 (!). This suggests the market is forecasting an absolute drop off in business. In fact, it seems that the current expectations are for earnings to fall by approximately 92%. There's nothing in the company's admittedly sometimes volatile history to suggest that anything like this can happen. Along with an excessively pessimistic price, the company currently sports a net margin of 14.7% and an EV/EBIT of 5.13, which suggests an earnings yield of about 19%. In my view, the numbers suggest that this isn't a company that deserves to trade at such a discount.

There have been many times in my investing life where I saw a company that was excessively cheap, and I talked myself out of buying. I thought "the market must know something" or "this is cheap for a good reason and is probably getting cheaper." There are certainly times when it's valid to have such concerns, but this isn't one of them. The relative cheapness of solar electricity, coupled with the fact that this company continues to innovate its costs lower suggest that the current bargain won't last long.

Technical Snapshot

As per our TrendCharts Daily Price Model the daily trend for FSLR turned bullish today. After falling 29% from November 2 to November 17 the stock has been grinding higher and has formed an ascending bullish triangle. The $35.00 level has formed the resistance level, and a daily close above $35.00 would confirm a bullish breakout. We are willing to jump in a bit early as the ascending triangle has narrowed to the point where a bullish breakout is now highly probable.

Tomorrow we will buy the FSLR 17FEB17 35 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 8x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $34.00. Our upward price target for the stock for over the next four weeks is $41.00.

Conclusion

I don't like impairments of assets for a number of reasons, and the interest expense presented here means that this is a more risky investment than many in my universe. The ridiculous cheapness of the stock trumps these concerns, though. The underlying business would have to be absolutely catastrophically bad for the current price to make sense. For that reason, I feel that investors should get over their collective fear and buy the stock at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.