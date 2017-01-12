The Answer: Bitcoin And The Yuan Cannot Coexist Part 1

The pressure's high, just to stay alive. 'Cause the heat is on.

-- Glenn Frey

The question: What is the fate of Bitcoin?

In this and the following article (Part 2), I argue that the China-Bitcoin dustup, described earlier this week, will ultimately produce three versions of Bitcoin. Bitcoin and the Yuan cannot coexist in their current forms.

Earlier this week the Chinese government met with Bitcoin-related Chinese executives. This told us something important about the Chinese government - that their concern for a run on the Renminbi Yuan has become, irrationally, terror. This governmental paranoia has the Chinese swatting flies with missiles. The government is seeking to get Bitcoin, the dominant cryptocurrency, "under control."

Various Chinese Bitcoin exchange executives then called for more stringent Chinese government regulation of Bitcoin, following the meeting. The following day, the government announced that they were "examining" the practices of the major exchanges domiciled in China.

The pressure is rapidly rising.

What is, and is not, happening in China now.

These Chinese goings-on have had a major impact of on the market price of Bitcoin, falling from its high above $1000 to something above $750 at this writing. But it is important to distinguish between two kinds of Chinese firms and their relationship to the Chinese government. The relationship between China and its exchanges is far less important to Bitcoin's future than is the relationship between China and its Bitcoin miners.

The activities of the Chinese Bitcoin exchanges constitute more than 95% of Bitcoin transactions, almost entirely Bitcoin/Yuan. But the exchanges are not resident in Bitcoin's source code. A couple things are implied:

One cannot move capital out of China by trading the Bitcoin/ Yuan. One can only get wealthier or poorer. But it is possible to avoid losing wealth as the Yuan depreciates by selling Yuan for Bitcoin, if Bitcoin's value rises relative to the Yuan. The Chinese Bitcoin exchanges are apps residing on Bitcoin. They are not Bitcoin. Thus, an examination of a Chinese exchange by the Chinese government does not directly give the lie to Bitcoin's claim to be free of government regulation. Nobody that understands finance expects exchanges to escape government regulation in the nations where they reside. In short, Bitcoin mavens' faith that the cryptocurrency will escape government regulation is not directly related to events in China this week. The actions to date are benign.

Where is China's exposure to Bitcoin?

The exposure of China to capital flight via Bitcoin is limited by the fact that to use Bitcoin to take capital out of China, a Chinese citizen must do exactly the same things that are necessary to take capital out of the country by other means. Without a foreign currency account under the Chinese citizen's direct or indirect control, it is not possible to swap either Bitcoin or Yuan for something of value outside China.

There is a risk from Bitcoin to the Yuan domestically, however. But it is less than the risk to the Yuan presented by the trading of gold in Shanghai.

If the Chinese public are doing what they appear to be doing, substituting Bitcoin for Yuan as a store of value and as a means of exchange, then the question will become, does the government react to this rationally or irrationally? Ultimately, the importance to a government of substitutes for its currency is twofold.

Yuan is used to measure the Chinese tax bill. If Bitcoins exist that are not accounted for in Yuan by the Chinese government, that would be counter to the governmental interest. But the government can address that issue completely by regulating the exchanges, and performing ordinary tax audits on the Bitcoin miners and Bitcoin account-holders located in China. Seigniorage. Citizen holdings of Yuan reduce Chinese total debt outstanding and thus the tax bill. To the extent citizens use Bitcoins, or other alternatives like gold, for money-like purposes, seigniorage is reduced, a loss to the Chinese government.

The most important aspect of these two points is that they are of very minor importance to China, taken separately from the loss of confidence in the future of the Yuan that they symbolize. The elephant in the Chinese governmental living room is that all these decisions by the Chinese citizenry betray a decline in confidence in the future value of the Yuan.

What the Chinese government should be asking itself is this. Is the panicky behavior around Bitcoin improving the confidence of its citizens or not? The answer is that the Chinese government would improve confidence in the Yuan by ignoring Bitcoin right now.

Where is Bitcoin's exposure to China?

Bitcoin has no important exposure to Chinese exchanges. There is no existential long-run threat to Bitcoin in Chinese government regulation of the Bitcoin exchanges. Indeed, one of the factors that has damaged the value of Bitcoin historically is discovery of substantial fraud within the Bitcoin exchanges. The possibility of finding additional fraud within the exchanges, during the Chinese government examination, is not negligible. But this news would merely damage Bitcoin's value in the short run, to improve it in the long run, as confidence in reliable recovery of funds from exchanges grows.

Bitcoin's exposure is to Chinese miners. Or more accurately, Bitcoin's exposure is that there are Chinese miners and miners in other countries as well. The issue is that Chinese miners may do the bidding of the Chinese government, with or without explicit legal action by the Chinese government.

Let us suppose, for example, that the Chinese government decides that it wants to prevent Bitcoin purchased for Yuan on a Chinese exchange from being traded for another currency on a foreign exchange. That is feasible on Bitcoin. Unlike fiat currency, every Bitcoin's complete history is part of Bitcoin.

I have no way to tell if my last paycheck consisted of dollars once possessed by the alien evil genius Xox, here on earth to conquer the planet. But if I want to buy a collection of Bitcoin, the Bitcoin network "knows" whether the Bitcoin in question ever was exchanged for Yuan. The Bitcoin code could thus be altered to prevent my transaction.

Hard forks and soft forks. Soft forks are a regular event on all cryptocurrencies. To err is human - thus all code as elaborate as that of Bitcoin has errors within it. A genuine mistake, once discovered, may be the subject of an email to the miners, whose responsibility is to validate each block (a block is a set of new transactions). The miners see that the code is flawed, look at the fix, and agree to make the change. A soft fork requires verification of a newly revised block by 95% of miner "hash power." (Hash power is a measure of computer power.)

Hard forks are substantive changes in how Bitcoin functions that fail to meet the 95% hurdle. Ethereum has become subject to serial hard forks since the DAO hack, discussed here. But a truly serious disagreement among miners leads to a split of the cryptocurrency into two parts. That was the result of the first DAO hard fork of Ethereum.

I have no doubt that if a significant faction of Chinese miners demands a restriction on trading of Bitcoin traded for Yuan in the past, the result will be a hard fork and a split of Bitcoin into more than one version. The next article assesses the odds of this hard fork.

