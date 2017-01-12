Natural Gas Storage Projections: Consensus Disappointment Ahead

Market likely to be disappointed by storage draw to be reported next week.

The finalized consensus estimate for natural gas storage for the week ending January 6, 2017, is a draw of 135 billion cubic feet (bcf). That compares to a draw last year of 168 and a 5-year average of 154 bcf.

Click to enlarge

If the consensus draw is correct, working storage will be 3,182 bcf, 293 bcf lower than a year ago, and 18 bcf higher than the 5-year average.

Click to enlarge

Looking ahead, the consensus expects a draw of 225 bcf for the week ending January 13, a draw of 105 for the week ending January 20, and a draw of 140 for the week ending January 27.

Compared to a year ago, these storage levels implied by the changes above would leave 2017 levels, compared to 2016 levels, to be 293 bcf lower for the week ending January 6, 325 bcf lower in the week ending January 13, 264 bcf lower in the week end January 20, and 262 bcf lower in the week ending January 27.

The consensus end of draw, for the week ending April 7, is 1,690 bcf. The January Outlook published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects ending March natural gas storage at 1,745 bcf. And the consensus end-of-storage for the week ending November 3rd, is 3,690 bcf. That compares to EIA's projection of 3,667 bcf for ending October.

Conclusions

Based on the gas-weighted HDD forecast for the week ending January 14 th being 17% lower than a year ago, and a draw of 178 bcf in that week, the expected draw of 235 bcf appears to be too large. In addition, storage dropped 230 bcf in the week ending Dec. 24 when HDDs were 13% higher than forecast for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.