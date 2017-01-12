When staring at a divergence it is a well-known truth that the divergence will stare back at you.

-The Wizard

Such pesky things, divergences. They run around boldly and up-set apple carts. Few understand these denizens and most inaccurately predict what mischievousness they may cause. I, however, have been around long enough to have seen many of them and I know how they behave.

Perhaps, it would be in your best interest to listen?

I set the parameters for the 10 year Treasury in my prior commentaries. I first, on the date of the election, said that yields were going higher. When they did, and then they held, I set the high end at 2.51% and the next support/resistance line at 2.32%, which is exactly where we are this morning. If we break this level, in my opinion, yields will be going lower still, much to the dismay of some who called for higher and higher yields.

Their thinking did not go far enough.

One of the brightest stars of Mr. Trump's presidency has already been put in place or is being put in place now, as Congress anoints the new team. The United States is about to toss out the career politicians, the banal bureaucrats of old and the academics that flowed from one Administration to the next.

What I find so exciting, what makes me so optimistic, is that Mr. Trump is appointing a real "Brain Trust" to lead the country. These people, these Generals and businessmen, are some of the "very best" that American has produced. These are people that stood on their own two feet and made something of themselves. These people know how to get the job done, in my view, and they will get it done, in my opinion.

The center of my thinking rests upon this fulcrum; there will not be growth without off-setting cuts in the Federal budget and the debt clock will slow down, as a result. Those calling for higher yields take a different tact. They assume that it will be government as usual with a build-up in infrastructure and military spending without off-setting cuts.

Our new "Brain Trust" is not that dumb!

A Bond Play

One of the cornerstones of Mr. Trump's agenda is to cut the corporate tax rate. He has suggested a 15% rate while Paul Ryan has suggested a 20% rate. If you use the 20% rate then corporate taxes will fall 43% from the current 35% rate. That decrease will not affect the top line or the revenue stream but it will have a tremendous impact upon the bottom line or earnings. We might then reasonably expect ratings upgrades and a tightening in spreads for the companies that will benefit from the tax cut. It will also, it should be noted, have a major impact upon the P/E multiples of the affected companies.

You may wish to consider:

On the flip side are the lowest tax paying American corporations. Here, in my estimation, loopholes will get closed and these companies may be paying higher taxes. This would then mean that their earnings will be negatively impacted and that ratings downgrades may occur and that spreads may widen.

You may wish to consider:

One other thought

Fortune magazine printed this headline, "Big Pharma Lost $24.6 Billion in 20 Minutes During Donald Trump's Press Conference." Mr. Trump said, according to the WSJ, that Big Pharma was "getting away with murder."



We are going to start bidding. We are going to save billions of dollars over time.

-Donald Trump, Reuters