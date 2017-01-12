Waiting For Citizens Community Bancorp To Make A Bigger Move

Branch strategy is still being fine-tuned but the company needs to move into a larger market.

CZWI has had a rough go at it but adjusted earnings are up and returns will eventually follow.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) is a small $696 million asset bank with branches in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It's true that a lot of banks this size can at times emit a 'sleepy' vibe, but CZWI always appears to be tinkering with something in an attempt to move the needle forward.

In recent years, this has turned the analysis inward, with the result being a change in direction for branch strategy. Unfortunately, though, timing has been sub-par and I think easier wins could be realized from larger markets. Shares are up with the post-election bank craze, and not exactly overvalued, but with some unearned upside already priced in, the stock looks vulnerable.

Still Paying For Bad Timing?

I feel for CZWI because it's clear the bank has lagged the market due to bad timing. The company completed a second step conversion in 2006, boosting equity to assets from 10.59% to as high as 20.24% at the end of 2007. Like most conversion stories, the capital raise came with hopes for higher returns that required the new money to be invested. And it was. From 2006 to 2007, the loan portfolio grew 24% to $320 million.

All eyes were on assets and with capital almost large enough to support loan growth on its own, both deposits and the allowance account fell behind. At year-end, deposits amounted to just $207 million (loan to deposit ratio of 154.5%), and YOY coverage fell 31.7% to 0.43% of net loans.

The portfolio during this time was mostly split between 1-4 family residential loans and secured personal loans that for a while held-up nicely. Charge-offs from 2007-9 averaged just 0.14%, but when they jumped to +1% in 2010-11, the allowance account was completely wiped out. Cumulative provision charges for this 2-year period totaled $12.7 million. And if you add in another ~$10 million for security losses, you'll quickly find out how to get a $78 million equity balance to fall to $49 million (2010) in 3 short years. I know this was a long time ago, but today's total, +6 years later, still has a lot of lost ground to make up at $64 million.

The bank's strategy as far as market penetration is concerned has been somewhat 'turn and burn'. With several openings/acquisitions followed by a period of cleansing and re-group - rinse and repeat. But, truthfully, I just spent a lot of time outlining 10-year old results because I needed to figure out how a small bank like this came to acquire branches in multiple states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan).

And, if you can imagine this on a timeline, 6 legacy Wisconsin branches were doubled from 2002-5 via acquisitions and new branch openings (in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan). Then between 2008-9, an in-store (mostly Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)) strategy commenced, adding 17 offices to bring the 2011 count up to 26.

Fast forward to today and expansion efforts and some unwinding is still underway. Four in-store offices and two limited service branches were closed last year, while during the same time, two offices in Rice Lake and Mankato were opened, and an acquisition was announced. The purchase, which added $167 million in assets was closed in June, and when FY16 was reported in September (fiscal year-end) CZWI had finally leveraged equity by more than 10X - with total assets of $696 million.

As you can see from the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to Core results that is presented below, merger expenses and branch closure costs have taken a toll. FY16 GAAP produced EPS of $0.59, compared to core results (strips nonrecurring items) of $0.78 - up 34.48% YOY.

With an improved earnings profile, shares are up, and an optimistic team has slowly started to chip away at a 10% repurchase program that was announced at the end of August. All good - but I have a few concerns.

Deposits, Strategy, and Coverage

Deposits

Year-end deposits for CZWI were up 22% YOY, but with the L/D ratio at 103%, growth could stall if the pace isn't maintained. And the bank needs to continue to grow here because composition is very unfavorable to a rising rate environment. 49% of deposits are in certificate accounts, with $141 million, or 20% of all assets, set to mature in 2017. A more normal situation would present us a bank that brings in from interest earning assets ~10X what it pays in interest expenses, but CZWI's ratio is floating around half of that amount. With this in mind, $141 million resetting at higher rates is no joke. On this balance alone, a 25 bps increase is equivalent to losing 5.6% of last year's core-pretax earnings.

Branch Network

It's obvious the team here is still looking for a better fit as far as the branch network is concerned. But, are they thinking big enough? One point on last year's 5-part strategic plan was to "expand our presence in faster-growing markets while trimming less productive assets." And this has happened, but let's be honest here. Of the three newest cities added (Rice Lake and Barron, Wisconsin, and Mankato, Minnesota), only one has a $1 billion market (deposits).

All of the bank's branches are within miles of major cities (Minneapolis, Green Bay/Milwaukee, and Detroit), why not open one there? CZWI could easily sneak in and steal a material amount of market share by offering attractive rates - that it already pays (cost of funds ~2X peers of similar size). This seems like an easy solution, but for now, the company is content leveling-up one slow step at a time.

For rate comparisons, I used FDIC reports that you will unfortunately have to re-run yourself here - RSSD-ID 962890.

Bottom Line

TBV of $11.15 per share means CZWI is trading at a slight premium (1.1X). And based on core earnings that have a great hill to climb as rates rise, an even larger one (15.8X). This is the type of play that has many ways to improve, but one that I typically stay away from due to the amount of work involved.

The industry is obviously consolidating, and there's always a possibility that a neighbor bank gets tempted into the company's assets. But from this point of view, the tri-state footprint could be a problem. On paper it sounds good, but it probably requires a larger suitor that is looking for big city buys that CZWI can't provide.

Again, not an easy call but this is one to watch due to the amount of savings that would come from a cheaper deposit base.

Note that there have been no insider purchases since 11/10/16, when shares traded below the current TBV.

