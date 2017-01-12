BP's Big North Sea Gas Project: The Culzean Field

This is one of several major upstream projects in the North Sea BP plc is invested in as part of its upstream growth plan through 2020 and beyond.

A look at the $4.5 billion USD Culzean development as it is set to come online by 2019, with production peaking by 2020/2021.

This piece is another installment in a series on just how BP plc (NYSE:BP) plans to add 800,000 BOE/d net to its production base through 2020 (from 2016 levels), and how the giant oil firm plans to keep up the momentum heading into the next decade. As a major operator in the North Sea, BP has a lot of experience helping to bring major upstream developments online in the area which it will be able to leverage at the Culzean project.

Culzean Field

Located to the east of Aberdeen in the central part of the UK's North Sea, the Culzean Gas Field is estimated to house 250 - 300 million barrels of oil equivalent. Most of that is natural gas with some condensate resources as well.

Source: Maersk Oil Website

Maersk Oil, a Danish firm, is the operator of the development. BP sold a large portion of its two-thirds interest in the venture to Maersk Oil back in 2004, but by 2016 BP decided to double its remaining stake to 32% as it effectively acquired the majority of the interest JX Nippon (a Japanese company) had purchased from Eni (NYSE:E) in December 2010. As of now, Maersk has a 50% stake, BP owns 32% of the venture, and JX Nippon has a 18% interest.

Complex project moves forward

The Culzean Field was discovered back in 2008. Due to the high amounts of pressure and high temperatures of the gas & condensate resources in the field it took a while to figure out the right way to properly extract those hydrocarbons. It wasn't until the August of 2015 that the project was officially sanctioned, paving the way for the major development.

On the plus side, most if not all of the hydrocarbon resources are situated in one location and aren't "compartmentalised" as Maersk put it. With the help of BP's expertise developing more complicated conventional resources (such as the nearby Clair Ridge project), the consortium and its third-party oilfield service providers were able to design a rig and the wells that rig would be drilling that could withstand harsher conditions.

By late-September of last year, drilling had begun as a brand new rig from Hercules Offshore arrived. Three bridged-linked platforms (where the drilling and production related activities will take place) are being used to development the Culzean Field, which will have 12 available well slots. This project will cost around $4.5 billion USD to bring online.

Development design

During the first phase six production wells and one produced water re-injection well will be drilled and completed. Due to the complexity of the field, it will take until 2019 for the project to reach first-gas as three of those production wells should be ready to go by then. The facility has been built to handle 500 MMcf/d of natural gas exports and 25,000 bpd of condensate exports.

By 2020/2021 the development should reach its peak production rate of 300 - 450 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. That is equivalent to 5% of the United Kingdom's annual gas consumption. Dry gas will be transported via the Central Area Transmission System, which ships natural gas produced in the Central North Sea to NE England. Any condensate production will be shipped off through a FSO, a floating storage and offloading vessel (a simplified version of an FPSO).

When it comes to putting that into BOE terms there is some conflicting information, as Maersk puts the peak production rate at 60,000 - 90,000 BOE/d gross while BP has a peak rate of 100,0000 BOE/d gross. This is probably due to BP factoring in both dry gas and condensate production.

Farther out both firms seem to be factoring in drilling additional production wells, which is common for projects like these. Additional production and/or produced water re-injection wells will both help to boost production at the field to offset natural declines and will increase the amount of hydrocarbons ultimately recovered. There is even a chance, albeit a small one, the Culzean complex will even exceed its expected peak production rate depending on the rate of development.

The consortium already has expansion in mind as the infrastructure already in place in the Central North Sea, which will be further built out by the Culzean complex, can and will be utilized to develop other prospect in the region. Those resources will come from what is known as the Culzean cluster area, potentially recoverable resources nearby that the current project isn't targeting (yet).

Final thoughts

The Culzean development isn't BP plc's only North Sea project set to come online within the next few years. Investors can bank on both the BP plc operated Quad 204 and Clair Ridge developments set to become operational this year, which BP has a 36.3% and 28.6% stake in, respectively. Combined, those two endeavors will pump out a peak 220,000 BOE/d gross, primarily crude oil, which will go along nicely with gas production from the Culzean Field starting up a couple of years later.

Natural gas produced out of the Culzean Field will be able to fetch decent prices as it will be primarily sold to consumers in the UK, where dry gas prices are materially higher than Henry Hub pricing in America. The brownfield expansion opportunities should offer plenty of growth opportunities for BP plc and its partners, opportunities which should come with favorable economics.

The North Sea is a major part of BP plc's valuation proposition to shareholders and is a key region to watch going forward, both in regards to its upstream growth plan through 2020 and beyond due to potential expansion opportunities. Investors looking to read more about BP plc should take a look at the massive tight gas project it is developing Oman, set to come online later this year, or how the oil giant plans to break even in a $50 - $55 Brent environment.

Author's Note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

