LikeFolio Called A Bottom In Chipotle, Has It Called A Top Now In Priceline?

We elaborate and present a negative cost hedge for Priceline longs who are still bullish but want to limit their downside risk in case LikeFolio has called a top.

Now, LikeFolio's reading of the social data tea leaves leads it to be bearish on Priceline and, to a lesser extent, Expedia.

Last month brought bad news from Chipotle, but LikeFolio was bullish on it for 2017, based on its analysis of social data. Since then, Chipotle is up 13%.

LikeFolio Calls A Bottom In Chipotle

Regular readers may recall we've written about the social data analysis firm LikeFolio before (we know the co-founders, but have no financial relationship with the company). Last month, we noted LikeFolio's contrarian bullish call on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG):

You saw the negative news from coming out of Chipotle's conference presentation on Tuesday, but social data firm LikeFolio thinks this could be a bottom for the company. For those unfamiliar with what LikeFolio does, it analyzes mentions of brands on social media such as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and ties that to the publicly-traded companies that own the brands. In LikeFolio's December letter, it raised the prospect that Chipotle could be a turnaround story for 2017.

Since then, shares of Chipotle have climbed nearly 13%:

Has LikeFolio Called A Top In Priceline?

We met LikeFolio's co-founders Andy and Landon Swan for drinks Tuesday night, and mentioned how we managed to lose money on Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) after buying it at about $80 per share. That prompted Andy to draw our attention to LikeFolio's January letter, which is bearish on Priceline as well as Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE). Of the two travel booking companies, LikeFolio sees worse social data on Priceline:

LikeFolio says social media mentions of Priceline peaked 4 quarters ago:

And LikeFolio says Priceline customers' happiness with the brand has been falling:

Guarding Your Downside In Priceline

If you're still bullish on Priceline, but want to add downside protection in case LikeFolio has called a top in the stock, we'll post a hedge for it below. If you want a refresher on hedging terms first, see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" here.

We'll use the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find an optimal collar for Priceline, but you can do that without the app by following the steps here, if you like recursive sorting algorithms.

Two questions you should ask when you hedge with collars:

What's the largest drawdown you're willing to risk? Our app's shorthand for that is your "threshold."

Where I'm I willing to cap my possible upside? Our app calls that your "cap."

For the purposes of this example, we'll assume you can tolerate a 15% drawdown, but not one greater than that. For the cap, we looked at two estimates of Priceline's potential return over the next six months: one from Wall Street and the other from the Portfolio Armor website. The potential return over the next 6 months implied by Wall Street's 12-month consensus price target (via Nasdaq, below) is 5.4%.

Our website's potential return estimate for Priceline is 17% (a high-end estimate: actual returns tend to average about 0.3x our site's potential return estimates). We decided to use an intermediate figure as a cap: 10%.

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 200 shares of Priceline against a greater-than-15% drop by late-July.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $6,580, or 2.14% (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was $9,740, or 3.17% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected an amount equal to $3,160, or 1.03% of position value when opening the hedge. But since the cost was calculated conservatively, you probably would have collected more than $3,160 when opening this collar on Wednesday.

