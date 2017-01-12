Trump Slams Biotech - Bezek's Daily Briefing

Yesterday, President-elect Trump gave his first press conference since last summer. As one would expect, it had significant market-moving impact.

Heading into the conference, the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and stocks were both advancing. The Dow Jones index (NYSEARCA:DIA) came within a few points of 20,000, yet again, and the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) was off sharply on the day.

However, many in progress trades were upended once Trump actually started to speak. The dollar, for one, which had been moving back toward recent highs, slumped:

Click to enlarge

In fact, as you can see, the post-Trump reaction generated about as wide a trading range in one day as we'd seen in the previous three weeks. A lot of people assume that Trump's policies will be supportive of a strong dollar. However, his actual goals, particularly in terms of trade and manufacturing, would be better served with a weaker dollar. With sentiment at near historically US dollar-bullish levels, this is a chart to watch closely heading into the inauguration.

The dollar's weakness, not surprisingly put some juice into oil and the precious metals. Oil bounced sharply off the $51 level and is up 5% in a day. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) also reclaimed the $1,200/oz level.

Mexico remains perhaps the best Trump sentiment gauge. The Mexican Peso fell to new all-time lows as Trump started to speak about his plans with the auto industry. It recovered by a full percentage point minutes later as Trump switched his focus to biotechs and hacking. Later in the press conference, Trump again talked of a border wall sending the Peso back to the lows. For now, a country of 100 million people sees their currency stuck as being little more than a weather vane for its neighbor's political grandstanding.

In any case, Mexican stocks (NYSEARCA:EWW) had a wild ride, but closed the day little changed and are higher this morning despite the rest of the market sliding:

It's worth considering whether we're reaching peak Mexico concerns. Trump will be inaugurated a week from now. Once he takes office, we can expect him to focus and talk more on actual policy and presidential decisions and less on scoring easy PR points while Obama serves out his term. Trump will get tired of talking about Mexico at some point. Once his focus shifts to China, domestic policy initiatives, ISIS, or even biotech, Mexico should catch a break.

No Rest For Biotech

Speaking of drug companies, Trump turned his fire there yesterday as well. Trump suggested that biotech firms are "getting away with murder", and that the government will take measures to pay less for drugs.

This, as you might expect, had a sharp immediate impact on the biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) sector:

Trump explained in more detail:

Pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there is very little bidding. We're the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don't bid properly and we're going to save billions of dollars.

It's true what Trump says. The US pays very high prices for most newly-launched drugs. Time explains:

When a Republican-majority Congress created the Medicare drug benefit in 2003, they barred the program that now covers 40 million Americans from negotiating drug prices. Medicaid, on the other hand, must cover all drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration, regardless of whether a cheaper, equally or more effective drug is available. And private insurers rarely negotiate prices because the third party pharmacy benefits managers that administer prescription drugs, such as Express Scripts and CVS Health often receive payments from drug companies to shift market share in their favor, according to the study.

There's several ways to view this situation. One side says its okay that the US pays higher drug prices. In return, most biotech firms set up shop in the US - the current system promotes more new drug discovery and higher drug prices are largely recycled back into the economy via high-paying science jobs.

On the other hand, there's the view of the situation that Trump holds. You can certainly make the case that most developed nations should pay similar prices for the same drugs. In a way, you can say the US has been subsidizing new drug discoveries globally, and maybe other countries should pitch in more.

Regardless, it seems the biotech industry is doing a poor job of messaging to the general public, and the nation's politicians. They're viewed by many as being a corrupt group that engages in brazen lobbying to profit off the misery of older people. That's not an entirely fair view, but there's enough misconduct occurring that you can see how people would arrive at that conclusion.

For biotech investors, the industry remains under serious pressure. I saw the term "uninvestable" thrown around more than once following Trump's press conference. You had Clinton bashing drug companies on the campaign trail, she loses, and yet her alternative now says that they are "getting away with murder". It's a lose-lose situation politically.

That's not to say avoid the sector completely. But do be careful and pay close attention to valuations. Because it seems there's a good chance profit margins will be heading lower for quite awhile there as politicians on both sides of the aisle are now focused on high drug prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.