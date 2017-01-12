Bond Supply Up, Bond Prices Up: What's Going On?

Investor concerns about inflationary expectations continue to dominate the discussion about rising rates and whether or not rising longer-term rates might set off a stock market correction.

Still the supply of funds into the bond market remains sufficient to keep bond rates from going up further here in the short-run.

The supply of corporate bond issues, through Tuesday, at $65 billion, exceed data for this time of year going back to 1995: trying to beat rising bond rates?

On Wednesday, the chipmaker Broadcom Ltd. finished up on the largest corporate bond deal so far this year…$13.55 billion of debt.

"U. S. investment grade companies have issued $65 billion of debt in the year Tuesday, the most for any comparable period in records going back to 1995, according to data provider Dealogic, " cites the Wall Street Journal.

Furthermore, the latest bond sale by the US Treasury Department was met with strong demand as the yield on US government securities continued its latest decline.

The supply of bonds has exploded, yet the demand for corporate…and Treasury…debt has more than kept up with this supply.

The current environment has evolved out of the election of Donald Trump in early November 2016.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was somewhere around 1.80 percent in late October and early November.

On December 15, 2016, the market closed with the yield on this security at 2.60 percent.

The major news headline for this increase in the bond rate was a rise in inflationary expectations brought on by the possibility that the incoming Trump administration would "kick-start" the economy through fiscal stimulus programs.

This rise in expectations, which seemed to be consistent across the market and was in line with Federal Reserve projections for future inflation, caused corporations to "start their financial engineering engines" and begin to issue debt before interest rates rose further.

Not only would the new bonds provide cheaper money for these issuing companies than might be the case in six months or in a year, the corporations would find that with accelerating inflation that paying off the debt in the future would be cheaper because of the fall in the "real value" of the bonds.

So, getting the bonds to market as soon as possible seemed to be a good plan.

But, surprisingly, the supply of money to purchase these bonds rose as well.

With all the new bonds coming to market…both corporate and government…bond yields fell from the levels of the middle of December.

Wednesday, January 11, at the close of the market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was below 2.40 percent. On Thursday morning, the 10-year note was trading to yield around 2.33 percent.

Why are investors grabbing up these yields?

One suggestion has been that the recent selloff that brought the yield up to 2.60 percent was overdone and that the market needed some correction.

Another suggestion by Wall Street Journal writer Ben Eisen is that "investors aren't running for the hills " because "some can't."

For example, Mr. Eisen mentions the Federal Reserve who owns $4.2 trillion of Treasury and other bonds, but can't rotate into any other kind of security. Furthermore, Mr. Eisen reports, insurance companies own $3.2 trillion of corporate bonds, which amounts to about 70 percent of their debt holdings. Their guidelines, however, prohibit them from rotating into stocks.

Thus, according to Mr. Eisen, "there are plenty of potential buyers of bonds."

It appears, in summarizing these factors, "that the market is consolidating" after the fast drop in bond prices occurring after the election up until the middle of December.

The question then becomes, what next?

I have tried to provide some perspective on this issue. My conclusion is that the future of interest rates will depend upon what happens to investor's perceptions about the future of inflation.

Bill Gross, "the bond king," seems to believe that the key level of the 10-year Treasury bond yield is 2.60 percent. And, in my analysis I try to show that the only credible possibility that the market will break through the 2.60 percent level and move higher is if inflationary expectations break through their current level.

And, whether or not inflationary expectations break through this level appears to be dependent upon how investors evaluate the economic policies of the incoming Trump administration.

There is some indication that Federal Reserve officials seem to be setting up the case that within the current environment, fiscal prudence is called because of the state of the economy and the need for the Fed to raise short-term interest rates in the future.

The point: if fiscal stimulus is added to the current economic situation of "full employment" the Fed may have to raise its policy rate faster than it is currently planning to. The implication is that Trump's economic policies could be inflationary and needed to be counter-acted upon by the Federal Reserve.

Thus, higher interest rates.

But, Mr. Gross also makes mention of the possibility that if inflationary expectations rise further and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rises beyond 2.60 percent that this would also produce repercussions in the stock market.

My question here is whether or not such a move in the bond market might set off a looming stock market correction?

Whether or not we believe in the "tipping point" put out there by Mr. Gross, we still need to keep a close watch on the bond market…and the investor estimates of what future inflation might be.

