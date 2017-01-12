Pfizer's The Safe Play In Biotech At Present

I still like biotech's fundamentals, but I don't know how much damage Trump can do to the sector. Large stable companies with low volatility are the best play at present.

Donald Trump's comments yesterday about the drug industry when he stated that drug companies were "getting away with murder" tanked biotech stocks and the general indexes. Investors in this space must be worried in the event that Trump gains some traction in this sector and records some wins. At present, he is like a dog with a bone. In the automotive sector, for example, he is always quick to point out how he is saving thousands of jobs being lost from the likes of Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) with their factories remaining in the U.S.

I mention this because many investors went long the biotech sector just before the complex topped out in mid-2015. This always happens at market tops. Sentiment reached ultra-optimistic levels as everyone believed biotech stocks were going to the moon. However, the IBB index remains down 25%+ over the past 18 months. With Trump eager to get his hands dirty in this sector, more declines could be in the cards.

The two things that Trump brought to light yesterday were as follows:

The U.S., being the biggest net buyer of drugs in the world, has to improve its bidding procedures. Costs have been a central theme in Trump's commentary up until now, and this theme is holding up in the drug industry. Although stating that Big Pharma has a lot of power in this area, you get the feeling that Trump will do everything in his power to bring costs down in relation to drugs. Whatever happens, I do not see this problem going away overnight, which could mean less capital being pumped into clinical trials at least until we know how this key issue plays out. The second item is part of the jobs theme. Trump stated that the majority of drugs were not being made here by U.S. multi-nationals, even though it is predominantly the largest market for most enterprises. Will he be able to bring more jobs back to the States in this sector?. As mentioned earlier, a first significant jobs win would give Trump and his administration a lot of momentum here. Only time will tell to see if he can make a real impact in this hugely important sector.

In our premium portfolio, we are presently long Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) because of its strong competitive advantages and 3.9% dividend yield. The company's sheer size and stability, boasting a market cap of almost $200 billion, is another key reason why we remain long this stock. Size is crucial in this industry as robust cash flows are invariably required for clinical trials across a host of areas. Although patent losses are coming for Viagra and Lyrica in 2017 and 2019, respectively, I feel Pfizer will have enough to offset these losses - especially with the drugs it has coming out in areas such as heart disease and immunology.

Prevnar should provide revenue stability over the next few years as it contributes around 10% to the company's turnover, which I believe is pretty secure considering the barriers to entry in the vaccine space (complex build procedures). Furthermore, the company's army of sales people ensures aggressive marketing of the products, which again is hard for aspiring companies to replicate. Although the biotech complex remains in an uptrend, Trump's intentions to squeeze more cost out of the industry is casting a cloud over the sector. The 50-day moving average has been retracting since October on XBI. Furthermore, we will need to take out the 2016 September highs for me to add to my existing positions in this sector.

Technically, though, I would have expected the biotech complex to rally more since it clearly printed an intermediate low last February. Although the complex broke out to $68.83 a share on the XBI index in September, we have seen no follow through -- which is worrying. The last intermediate cycle low took place (like the S&P 500) at the start of last November. The first daily cycle low was formed on Dec. 30 when the index hit $59.19 a share. I believe this level needs to hold for biotech to keep its uptrend intact. By my calculations, we are only on week 10 of this intermediate cycle, which means we need to keep registering higher highs for the biotech bull to remain intact. If we roll over and pierce through the Dec. 30 low in the near term, it would look worrying for biotech stocks for 2017.

Although Pfizer is a low-volatility stock, its sentiment readings are pretty high at the moment. I use Pfizer as a bellwether and gauge as to how sentiment is in the sector at present. If the sector continues to fall here, Pfizer should fall much less than its counterparts.

To sum up, with biotech being up in the air at present, probably the best course of action (to protect against potential losses) is to invest in a company with low volatility and strong competitive advantages. Fundamentally, I like biotech and Pfizer, but I don't know how much damage Trump and his administration will do in the near term. The next six months will be crucial to see if Trump can make any headway. Therefore, for investors who want to keep coverage in this area, a stock like Pfizer is a good bet, in my opinion.

