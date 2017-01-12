Will 2017 Be Different For Gilead Sciences

Negative revenue growth from declining HCV sales and assumption that a bottom is nowhere in sight which have been priced into the stock are biggest risks.

The market has been too insistent on seeing top line growth from Gilead Sciences and the lack of it has caused the stock to be punished.

Click to enlarge

Most analysts and investors spent the better part of last year trying to pick a bottom for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) stock with little success. The company's share price tumbled by 29 percent effectively wiping off $35 billion of its value by the end of the year. This was the result of the market's fear playing out with regards to its biggest concern - whether Gilead could finally stabilize its declining HCV sales.

Gilead's dominance in the HCV space through its drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni came under massive pressure with the introduction of lower cost alternatives such as Abbvie's (NYSE: ABBV) Viekira Pak and Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Zepatier which in turn forced the company to offer substantial rebates for its drugs.

However, this wasn't enough to stop the carnage considering that the initial difference between Merck's treatment plan and Gilead's was $40,000 and it was therefore no surprise that the latter lost a significant chunk of its market share. Gilead's HCV sales declined by more than 18 percent over the course of the first nine months of last year and dropped 31 percent in the most recent quarter, painting a bleak picture of the future for investors.

Moreover, while the company's peers aggressively pursued acquisitions to drive growth, like when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) outbid Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) to acquire Medivation for $14 billion, Gilead chose to remain on the sidelines in spite of having plenty of cash on its balance sheet. Taking all these factors into consideration, the market hasn't been impressed with Gilead and this has been reflected in its abysmal share price as investors simply can't see a quick turnaround.

But going forward, I expect this narrative to change since the company already took substantial measures to revitalize its business which should show meaningful potential before the end of this year.

2017 will be a much better year for Gilead

Much has been written about how Gilead's growth will continue slowing, how revenue and profits will continue to decline at an accelerated pace if it can't find a way to move beyond existing drugs, as well as how competition will increase as key patents expire in 2018 and 2021. While all this may be true, it is important for investors to know that HCV sales are likely to bottom out sometime before the year ends as well as a couple of other important factors.

For starters, Gilead has an enormous number of options for patients regardless of their genotype, stage of disease or underlying conditions in either 12-weeks or 8-weeks plans filling most of the unmet medical needs in HCV. Its Epclusa treatment for instance, has been approved across all genotypes while rivals such as Zepatier has only been approved for genotypes 1 and 4 only. In addition to this, Epclusa is also cheaper compared to Sovaldi meaning its far better placed to fend off competition from rival drugs.

According to initial results, Epclusa is achieving higher cure rates and its 12-weeks treatment plan is proving to be the most effective in the HCV space. In its first full quarter Epclusa netted $640 million in sales while only being used in the treatment of genotype 2 and 3 patients.

Analysts project that it could generate sales in excess of $10 billion this year which seems plausible considering that it has been added to Medicaid and Medicare programs which should further drive uptake because it's likely to become the first choice for insurance holders seeking treatment.

On the other hand, the company's HIV franchise is continuing to show plenty of promise. Gilead's introduction of TAF based products, a highly active and potent HIV polymerase inhibitor comprised of Genvoya, Odefsey and Descovy launched within the past 15 months has already exceeded initial expectations. According to CEO John Milligan,

due to TAF's safety benefits and potency as proven through multiple studies and over time, we see an upgrading of TAF to being the recommended treatment option for patients both in the DHHS and IAS guidelines which should further fuel patient uptake.

Apart from this, the oncology segment is also having some interesting results with Entosplitinib, a syk inhibitor which is being studied for the treatment of AML. In combination with chemotherapy, the company had 100 percent remission rate in 10 patients. Interestingly enough, there was one patient who went into complete remission prior to getting chemotherapy, a development that the company still continues to explore. Gilead has stated that there is potential of getting a fast regulatory pathway given the data it has had to date.

Furthermore, the recent appointment of Dr. Alessandro Riva as the new head of oncology has given rise to speculations of a potential acquisition in the near future which should bode well for the company. Some analysts have suggested that Incyte could be a potential buyout target for Gilead, though in my opinion the current premium valuation attached to the company may prove to be a hard sell.

This is due to the fact that Gilead's management has in the past stated that it is looking to make acquisitions in the range of $1 billion to $5 billion, which means that it will be looking for smaller companies with more down to earth valuations. In the grand scheme of things, this makes plenty of sense from a shareholder's point of view since it would be far better for Gilead to conserve cash rather than overpay for an acquisition such as when Pfizer's bought Medivation.

In fact, Gilead's decision to wait is proving to be the right course of action considering that biotech valuations have significantly reduced as measured by the iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index (NASDAQ:IBB) which has declined by 2.2 percent over the past three months, meaning that it will soon find plenty of bargains.

Gilead's value proposition is still compelling

Last year, for the nine months ended September 30, Gilead generated $23 billion in revenue and had $13 billion in free cash flow. Approximately 98 percent of this amount was returned to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends, leaving the company with $32 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Additionally, the company remains highly profitable with an operating margin of 65 percent and a net margin of 45 percent and investors are being paid to wait for the company's growth with a healthy 2.3 percent dividend yield. The average price target from a number of analyst is $104.5 which represents 30 percent upside potential from the current share price.

Conclusion

All in all, the market's insistence on seeing topline growth has been the key contributing factor driving Gilead's share price down. This has led the company to trade at a ridiculously low PE ratio of about 6.49 which is insane for a company with a market cap of almost $100 billion. I believe that this year Gilead has the odds of making a comeback stacked in its favor and therefore investors in the company should continue being patient and add to their positions if and when the opportunity to do so arises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.