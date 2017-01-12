ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot - December 2016

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 1 month ago.

Fund additions and closures

No new fund additions or closures.

Reminder about Series B ETNs

In October 2015, UBS launched six new "Series B" ETNs, four of which were 2x leveraged (MLPQ, MLPZ, MRRL, LBDC). The main difference between the original "Series A" ETNs and the Series B ETNs is that the former are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the newer the latter are guaranteed by UBS AG only. In theory, this should make the Series B ETNs less valuable than the Series A, since the former are solely guaranteed by UBS AG. However, it is hard to imagine a scenario where UBS AG goes under and its subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG (and by extension the Series A notes) remains unscathed.

Reminder on leverage

An interesting feature of the ETRACS 2x leveraged ETNs is that their leverage resets monthly rather than daily, which is the norm for most leveraged funds in the market. It is well known that decay or slippage in leveraged funds will occur when the underlying index is volatile with no net change over a period of time. By resetting monthly rather than daily, the decay of the ETRACS ETNs might be somewhat mitigated.

Seeking Alpha author Dane Van Domelen has conducted both theoretical and empirical research into the performance of leveraged funds. His research showed that in most cases, the decay is not as serious as is often initially thought to be. My own research on the live performance of the 2x ETNs showed that monthly resetting has generally helped rather than hurt performance.

Moreover, the 2x ETNs charge a finance cost (3-month LIBOR plus a variable financing spread) to maintain their 2x leverage. Due to prevailing low interest rates, the finance charge is currently relatively low, but this could change when/if interest rates rise in the future. Still, the financing rates charged to these ETNs are still much lower than what the majority of retail investors would be able to access from their brokers. This means that from an expense ratio point of view, it would usually be better to buy the leveraged fund than to try and replicate it yourself with a margin loan from your broker.

Reminder on ETN structure

It should be noted that investors in the 2x ETNs are subject to credit risk from the fund sponsor, in this case UBS. If UBS were to go bankrupt, the ETNs will likely become worthless. Professor Lance Brofman has argued that the risk of ETN investors losing money due to UBS going bankrupt is, barring an overnight collapse, minimal because the notes can always be redeemed at net asset value.

Moreover, since ETNs are debt instruments, their distributions are considered as coupon payments rather than as dividends. Distributions from ETNs are therefore treated as interest tax-wise and subjected to the ordinary income tax rate.

The funds

The following table shows the ETNs in the ETRACS 2x leveraged line-up, with the fund name, ticker inception date, assets under management, average volume, yield, expense ratio excluding 3-month LIBOR, adjusted total expense ratio including LIBOR, and the corresponding 1x fund (where available). Yield and expense ratio statistics are discussed further in their separate sections below.

Fund Ticker Inception Assets / B Volume Yield TER AdjustedTER 1x fund Equity Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged S&P 500 Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SPLX) 3/2014 38.1 12K - 1.25% 1.10% (NYSEARCA:SPY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) 5/2012 27.8 3.5K 5.09% 0.70% 0.83% (NYSEARCA:SDY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) 5/2012 58.1 8.1K 6.50% 0.75% 0.85% (NYSEARCA:DVY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) 9/2014 31.0 14K 10.29% 1.45% 1.20% Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) 3/2015 26.5 38K 13.64% 1.65% 1.30% Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN (NYSEARCA:HOML) 3/2015 25.8 13K - 1.65% 1.30% Alternative equity Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) 6/2014 26.1 50K 12.85% 1.45% 1.20% (NYSEARCA:FMLP) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) 5/2015 26.1 5.7K 8.60% 1.65% 1.30% (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) 10/2012 300 269K 20.17% 0.80% 0.88% (NYSEARCA:MORT) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) 10/2015 16.2 3.3K 20.17% 0.80% 0.88% 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) 7/2010 49.2 7.9K 13.70% 1.65% 1.30% (NYSEARCA:MLPI), (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) 2/2016 64.0 10K 12.82% 1.95% 1.45% (NYSEARCA:IMLP) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) 5/2011 247 177K 15.45% 0.85% 0.90% (NYSEARCA:BDCS) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEMKT:LBDC) 10/2015 20.3 3K 15.45% 0.85% 0.90% Balanced Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) 12/2013 194 180K 20.33% 0.90% 0.93% (NYSEARCA:YYY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) 11/2013 25.5 17K 13.43% 1.25% 1.10% Click to enlarge

Assets and volume

The chart below shows the assets under management and the average volume for all of the 2x ETNs. We can see that MORL is both the largest and most actively traded of the 2x ETNs, followed by BDCL.

Note that several of the ETNs are thinly traded. For those illiquid ETNs, it is recommended to use limit orders to ensure that the transaction is executed at an acceptable price. Moreover, it is highly recommended to check the indicative price of an ETN, available on the UBS ETRACS website (e.g. here for CEFL), before buying or selling the low-volume ETNs. This is because financial websites or brokers often quote the last-traded price, which can deviate significantly from the NAV for the thinly traded ETNs.

Yields

One of the major attractions of the 2x leveraged ETNs is their often mouth-wateringly high yields. The yields (trailing 12 months) of the funds are displayed graphically below, arranged in order of smallest to largest. Note that SPLX and HOMX are total return funds, and hence pay zero distributions. CEFL currently pays the highest yield of 20.33%, followed by MORL/MRRL at 20.17%. All of the ETNs pay monthly except for BDCL/LBDC, MLPQ and MLPZ which pay quarterly. Note that the ttm yields for MLPQ and MLPZ are annualized from their two most recent quarterly distributions, given their short lifetime.

Expense ratios

Regarding the expense ratios, UBS engages in the (rather dubious, in my opinion) practice of hiding their financing spread within their pricing supplement, which makes their headline management fee (known as "tracking rate") look lower. For example, SDYL has an annual tracking rate of 0.30%, a figure that is displayed prominently on the fund's website, but you have to dig into the pricing supplement to see that you are being charged an additional 0.40% in financing spread. This means that the total financing rate will be 0.40% + 3-month LIBOR (currently 0.95%). Adding all three fees together gives a total expense ratio [TER] of 0.30% (tracking rate) + 0.40% (financing spread) + 0.95% (3-month LIBOR) = 1.65%.

However, remember that these ETNs are 2x leveraged. Thus, I devised an "adjusted TER" that takes into account both the current LIBOR rate, and the leverage of the fund, which can be achieved by simply dividing the total expense ratio (including LIBOR) by 2. I believe that this value is more useful when one is trying to compare the expense ratio of the 2x ETNs versus unleveraged funds. In fact, with some of the adjusted TERs being lower than the expense ratios for unleveraged 1x funds, it might be able to juice your portfolio by up to nearly 1% a year by synthetically replicating a 1x position (as described in "Build Your Own Leveraged ETF (ETRACS Edition)").

The following chart shows the expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) and the adjusted TER of the funds, arranged from lowest to highest. MLPZ has the highest expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) of 1.95%, and its adjusted TER comes out to 1.45%.

Position within 52-week trading range

I also calculated the position of the stock price of each 2x ETN as a function of their 52-week trading range which is a metric I have found to be quite useful when making buy or sell decisions. As a value investor, I am more inclined to buy a stock when its price is close to its 52-week low. Conversely, I am reluctant to buy stocks when their prices are close to their 52-week highs (of course, momentum investors will disagree).

In the above chart, 0% on the x-axis indicates the midpoint of the 52-week trading range. The -50% position indicates the 52-week low while +50% indicates the 52-week high.

We can see from the data above that most of the 2x ETNs are trading above the midpoint of their 52-week trading ranges. Notably, many of the ETNs, particularly the equity ETNs, are pushing against their 52-week highs. Compared to their positions last month (red dots in above figure), there have been substantial price increases across the board.

Among the 2x ETNs, SPLX, SDYL, DVYL, MORL/MRRL and BDCL/LBDC are all trading within 5% of their 52-week highs. is trading at the highest position (98%) of its 52-week range, while LRET is trading at the lowest position (45%).

Is there any other data that you would like to be included in the ETRACS 2x leveraged ETN Snapshot? If so please let me know!

