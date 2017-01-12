Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

The hardware industry is undervalued regarding price/earnings and a bit overpriced for 2 other valuation factors. Communication Equipment is overpriced regarding the Price/Earnings ratio, but other factors are better than historical averages. Internet and Semiconductors are moderately over-priced and above the quality baseline, measured by return on equity (ROE). Telecom Services are overpriced, but the quality factor is far above the historical average. Software and IT Services look overpriced by 20% to 40% depending on the valuation factors.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Software, Hardware and deteriorated in other IT industries.

P/S is stable in Software, Internet and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Semiconductors and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Software, Hardware and deteriorated in diversified Telecom Services.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has outperformed SPY by about 1.5% in 1 month.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS), Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX). GPN hit an all time high this week. NVDA did it in December.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ACIW ACI Worldwide Inc SOFTW ARW Arrow Electronics Inc ELECTREQUIP CA CA Inc SOFTW CRUS Cirrus Logic Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP CVG Convergys Corp TECHSVCE HPQ HP Inc COMPUTER NSR NeuStar Inc TECHSVCE NTGR NETGEAR Inc COMMEQUIP SANM Sanmina Corp ELECTREQUIP SNX SYNNEX Corp ELECTREQUIP Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 1/10/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 47.28 38.33 -23.35% 3.24 2.93 -10.58% 29.19 29.72 1.78% -17.94 -26.83 8.89 IT Services 28.67 23.34 -22.84% 1.67 1.16 -43.97% 23.55 18.68 -26.07% 7.79 2.42 5.37 Software 46.19 33.79 -36.70% 3.77 2.81 -34.16% 33.61 23.95 -40.33% -7.35 -8.17 0.82 Communications Equipt 34.27 28.48 -20.33% 1.56 1.61 3.11% 19.43 24.1 19.38% -4.34 -9.61 5.27 Computers & Peripherals 18.13 24.67 26.51% 1.43 1.24 -15.32% 25.32 21.68 -16.79% -9.99 -8.33 -1.66 Electronic Equipment 27.56 21.26 -29.63% 1.39 1.3 -6.92% 28.34 21.35 -32.74% 1.37 -1.77 3.14 Semiconductors* 37.82 31.77 -19.04% 3.08 2.41 -27.80% 29.52 28.86 -2.29% 1.75 -1.34 3.09 Diversified Telecom Sces 36.43 19.95 -82.61% 1.64 1.2 -36.67% 38.17 23.83 -60.18% -5.44 -11.97 6.53 Wireless Telecom Sces 46.14 27.57 -67.36% 1.47 1.75 16.00% 42.2 31 -36.13% -0.04 -14.25 14.21 Click to enlarge

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last 3 months (chart from freestockcharts.com).

Click to enlarge

