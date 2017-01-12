Weekly Natural Gas Report - Bullish Surprise Pushes Prices Higher

The storage draw came in higher than the consensus average of -146 Bcf.

The EIA reported a storage draw of -151 Bcf, bringing the total storage number to 3.160 Tcf. This compares to the -152 Bcf draw last year and the -168 Bcf draw for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 19 traders and analysts pegged the average at -146 Bcf with a range between -125 Bcf and -184 Bcf. We expected -138 Bcf, and our estimate was below that of the consensus average. We were off by 13 Bcf.

Natural Gas Storage Forecast Track Record; Source: HFI Research

We implemented the consensus estimate into the track record and shortened our track record horizon to three-month intervals. For those who want to track our historical forecasts, you can visit any weekly natural gas storage report to see it.

Looking at our estimate, our weather demand model showed much lower draws, but the bullish physical flow made us revise our estimate higher. The difference in estimate likely is contributed to the polar vortex that hit last Wednesday, causing volatility in heating demand. Physical flow is also a rough estimate, so it's hard to pinpoint extreme weather model demands.

Looking ahead, next week's EIA storage report for the week of Jan. 13 should be very bullish. Our current forecast pegs the draw at -255 Bcf with possible revisions tomorrow. Storage deficit relative to the five-year average is expected to widen, and this will give storage some cushion for the bearish Jan. 20 storage report.

Overall, this storage report surprised to the upside as heating demand must have been higher than the flows implied. This sets up storage well for next week as the polar vortex knocks another chunk out of storage.

