SAP - Not Your Father's SAP These Days

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is one of the oldest software vendors. It was formed by 5 former IBM (NYSE:IBM) software engineers after their project for IBM was cancelled. From little acorns do mighty oaks grow. Needless to say, the company's first clients were German and for years the company was led by its founders. The founders, and foundations they have created, continue to own a significant percentage of the shares and Hasso Plattner continues to serve as chairman of the advisory board. SAP R#3 which was introduced in the early 1990's changed the ERP paradigm dramatically and for many years, SAP was a high growth name. But despite the fact that it established a headquarters for the US at some scale, it was always something of an insular company that some observers called more reactive than pro-active. That has changed dramatically under the company's current leader Bill McDermott. Over time, the culture of the company has changed significantly and SAP has been willing to spend freely to establish a cloud business. Just as a small example, SAP was a pioneer in establish development centers in India where it continues to be a major presence. It also has one of its more important development centers in Israel, along with 300 other tech firms. The company's advanced technology leader is an American, born in India, who was CEO of Concur. SAP is simply no longer an insular IT vendor with everything centralized in Walldorf.

SAP and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) have been rivals since Oracle developed its own financial apps 25 years ago. Over time, the two leaders in ERP have been Oracle and SAP. While these days, Oracle mainly bashes its newer cloud rivals, it continues to have invective to spare when discussing SAP. But the fact is that SAP has become a much more nimble and progressive competitor as can be seen by the fact that it has a relatively larger cloud business than Oracle, depending on who is doing the counting.

Neither of the rivals were pioneers when it came to the cloud. But writing at the start of 2017, it seems that SAP has managed its transition far more successfully than Oracle. Initially, it was more willing than Oracle to open its coffers to buy the best cloud software companies that were available and owning nameplates such as Concur, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Hybris, Fieldglass and SeeWhy has given it a large base of cloud users.

Of course, spending at the level that was required to execute the strategy has left it with a fair amount of net debt that has prevented it from increasing its dividend significantly.

A straightforward Investment Thesis

Over the past year, SAP share price performance has managed to modestly outperform the IGV index. The company hit its high for the year back in September and the shares have done drifted off for the past 4 months. I first wrote about SAP on this site about a year ago, so the performance of the recommendation is essentially the same as the overall performance of the shares. I continue to believe that SAP represents one of the better large cap software names and I believe that it will continue to outperform Oracle and may catch up to the performance of IBM in the large cap tech universe.

My investment thesis is based on just a few basic points. I think that SAP has a broader suite of cloud technology solutions, some of which are clearly best of breed that it can offer users. At this point, despite the fact, that many of these solutions are the result of acquisitions, they are affording the company excellent runway and opening up many accounts. Concur, for example, is the standard expense management technology used by most organizations. Ariba has the largest software purchasing network. I think that S4 HANA is now achieving significant transaction and winning head on head competitions both with installed SAP ERP customers but with some new nameplates as well. I think that the company is starting to enjoy some traction from its IoT initiatives although revenue growth from that initiative is more likely to be a 2018 story. SAP's foray into the world of deep learning and AI is at about the same point as that of many rivals. Promising, pregnant but not yet producing revenues on a scale to move the needle.

Despite the company's size, its shares can be volatile and exciting enough to satisfy any owner of tech stocks. In 2.5 months last year, the shares appreciated by 25% as investors took a more sanguine view of the company's prospects after the Brexit induced panic. A year earlier, the shares enjoyed a similar appreciation spurt in just a few weeks after a good earnings report. I think that the set-up is such that the company can see another appreciation spurt when it reports its Q4 numbers and provides formal guidance for 2017.

SAP and its FX exposure

Almost all software companies are multi-national and have operations globally. SAP is one of the more multi-national of software companies and one of the few software businesses of scale that are headquartered in Europe (Walldorf, Germany.) On the other hand, at this point, 3 of its seven senior executives are Americans including the CEO, the Head of Sales and the President of its advanced business units including Concur, Ariba and Fieldglass.

SAP reports its results in Euros and has extensive coverage from European analysts who have a paucity of other high visibility software names on which to focus. [The next largest European software company is Dassault Systemie (OTCPK:DASTY) whose revenues are about 12% as large as SAP.] SAP's numbers in euros will be relatively stronger in 2017 than otherwise, particularly in terms of revenue growth. At the end of the day, I think analysts waste more time on the issue of FX than is really warranted. I freely confess that I have no idea if the year will end with the dollar at parity or stronger still or if the Euro will find traction. I have no idea how the tax debates regarding changing to a territorial system will affect exchange rates.

These days, SAP gets 33% of its revenues from the US and gets 43% of its revenues from the EMEA region, 15% of its revenues from the APJ region and almost 8% of its revenues from the Americas other than the US.

Perhaps surprisingly, cloud revenues are substantially greater proportionately and absolutely in the US than anywhere else by a noticeable margin. While SAP is approximately 2/3rds the size of Oracle measure by revenue, its cloud revenues are almost 75% those of Oracle. Some of that has to do with SAP's historic willingness to spend big in acquiring cloud based vendors of some size. Some of it has to do with the success of the Hana S4 platform. And some of it, perhaps surprisingly, is that the people who run the sales effort at SAP are simply more effective and have built a more professional organization. The SAP Executive Board includes 3 American superstars these days who have deep experience in managing and developing a professional sales organization and in spotting technology trends. They know how to get large deals done and they have a track record in investing in high growth companies.

A bit of product commentary

Tech companies rise and fall on their technology as well as their ability to execute. That may seem self-evident or even simplistic, but I think it is important to take a look at what SAP is selling and how it stacks up in order to evaluate the company's growth prospects.

S/4 HANA has been labeled the biggest redesign of the company's core ERP functionality since it brought out S/3 in the early '90's and turned the ERP world on its head. It is a more complete rewrite than anything being offered by competitors and is the first massive update in 23 years. Needless to say, initially many SAP users were skeptical. One place to look for reviews is a service called G2 Crowd. The average user rating for S/$ HANA was 5 stars which is the highest rating available. A couple of other reviews were those of PeopleSoft/Oracle-3.5 stars, NetSuite/Oracle-4 starts and Microsoft Dynamics-3.5 stars. The older version of SAP has a 4 star rating.

Several years ago, the concept of "in-memory" applications became popular in the software world because of the massive price/performance advantages that it offered. Oracle runs an in-memory data base that uses an appliance called Exadata that it sells. With S/4, the database is available either as an appliance or as a cloud service. At this point, SAP is offering its SuccessFactors HCM solution on HANA for the first time.

Gartner has described S/4 as a transformational product for the company. It essentially took what SAP had developed in stages over decades and re-architected it so it is optimized for the cloud. The product was initially release late in 2015 and last year went through the typical teething pains of a major new release. One reason that I believe that SAP is likely to achieve significantly stronger growth this year than in the recent past is the availability of S/4 in a stable version that offers a complete set of functionality and which is described as Postmodern by Gartner.

Given the relatively dramatic nature of S/4 in terms of its technology and the favorable product reviews from early users, it would be reasonable to believe that 2017 would be a break-out year in terms of the adoption of the product. How to quantify break-out is not easy to forecast. But as opposed to this current year in which the company has forecast that constant currency revenue growth will by 7.5% at a mid-point, I think that constant currency growth next year is likely to accelerate by 200-300 bps and that EPS will increase a bit more than that.

The Leonardo IoT portfolio

It's a catchy name-at least as good as IBM's Watson. The company recently announced what it calls a jump-start enablement program as part of its IoT portfolio. The company is investing about E2 billion over the next 5 years in building out its IoT capabilities. That amount would represent more than 15% of SAP's research and development spend, a significant level of commitment given all of the other research and development tasks that the company is funding. While SAP does not report IoT revenue, it seems almost certain that its research and development spending + some allocated amount for sales and marketing cost would be substantially greater than the current level of IoT revenues.

Part of S/4's capabilities include a discrete IoT component. The IoT has become a buzzword over the past few years but real companies are creating real applications. There are so many companies in the space that a scorecard would pages long and no one would really be able to tell who was leading, who was following and who had yet to come up for bat. I do not propose to try to solve that issue in this article.

So far, Siemens has been SAP's poster child in terms of building a mainstream IoT application. Siemens uses large datasets which it can analyze using SAP big data applications. In turn the analysis provides Siemens with the knowledge to offer predictive maintenance, asset and energy data management to its direct end-user customers. In addition, Siemens sells a platform that allows its OEM's to provide data analytics that optimize the operation of a fleet of machinery.

All of the revenue from the IoT is included in the cloud revenues that are reported by SAP. At the moment, I suspect that IoT revenues are minimal-if they were noticeable I am sure the company would be happy to share its success with investors. I really think that the adoption of the IoT is more of a journey than something that is going to happen in the course of a year. Just as I see the adoption of S/R HANA having a significant impact on growth rates in 2017, I see the sale of SAP's IoT enabling technology based on S/4 HANA being a significant growth driver in 2018 and beyond.

How large is the opportunity? This could be one of those trick questions on a quiz show. The answer varies widely depending on what is being defined as part of the IoT. IDC published an analysis saying that the market would reach $1.7 trillion by 2020. But it's definition was such that it reported that IoT revenues were already $655 billion in 2015. The definition doesn't mean very much when it comes to SAP. Yes there are lots of cars that have GPS antennas-and they count as connected devices and in the coming years there will be many refrigerators and lamp posts that are connected. SAP's part of the pie is creating a platform from which its customers can develop their own applications to serve customers. There isn't any real data to be had as to how large that potential market might be.

SAP's midterm ambition and a few other numbers

Many institutional investors these days base their expectations for SAP and their calculation of the worth of the shares based on what the company calls its midterm ambition. I seriously doubt if most individual investors have the patience to consider possible results in 2020 as part of their valuation calculus. But regardless, the vast preponderance of SAP shares are either held by the founders and their foundations, or by European institutional holders. If they are enthused, the shares will rise. To the extent that appears that the company is achieving or exceeding its goals, even though they are for 202, the current investor group is likely to get enthused.

Ambition, at least for SAP, is not the same as guidance which is part of the company's operating plan. I would probably describe the metric as an aspirational goal. I want to carefully note that SAP guides and reports in Euros and does so at constant currency. Also, all of its projections are based on a non-IFRS presentation. Stock based comp is a noticeable, but not overwhelming, component of SAP's profitability.

Through 9 months, stock based comp represented 13% of operating profits. One might think that currency moves are likely to have a large impact on SAP's results, but that does not seem to be as likely as might be imagined. The Euro has depreciated against the dollar by about 2.5% since the last time SAP provided guidance. But the euro has appreciated against both the GBP and JPY. So, the constant currency set of expectations will not change greatly.

Overall, as mentioned earlier, the analyst consensus for 2016 revenues is $23.2 billion and the consensus for 2017 is for $24.9 billion. Given the strength of the S/4 HANA product cycle as outlined above, I think that both of those numbers are likely to be exceeded by some noticeable amount. SAP has many ingredients in the sauce it is using to grow while its principle rival has yet to bottle its own sauce. But to whatever one ascribes the company's success, both relative and absolute, it is certainly real and seems likely to continue into the future.

The company continues to expend significant sums to integrate all of the purchased cloud software into the S4 Hana platform. As mentioned earlier, the first effort in that regard is the migration of SuccessFactors to the S/4 platform. The cost of efforts such as that has been substantial and has weighed on the ability of the company to improve its costs ratios. SA's ambitions do not show much improvement next year; I think that the current "ambition" in terms of operating margins of 29% will likely be exceeded in 2017.

But integrating the various parts of its eco-system is likely to produce significant share gains for SAP. Yesterday, it was announced that Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had landed a 9-figure transaction with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). The likely loser in the bake-off was SAP. Part of the reason may have been pricing. I doubt that SAP would be willing to cheapen the SuccessFactors franchise by selling to WMT or to anyone else, at $15/year/seat. But part of it may have been that as of this writing, SuccessFactors remains as a standalone solution that doesn't benefit from all of the features designed into S4/Hana. Integration will be another piece of the growth rate solution, I believe.

SAP says its ambition for revenue growth is a CAGR of around 6% through 2020. The construction of those ambitions is exceptionally conservative. While SAP hasn't broken down all of the numbers in detail, it is forecasting that cloud subscriptions will double through the end of the forecast period while everything else will decline by about 10%. That seems unlikely given that the current trend of revenues outside of cloud subscriptions has been to grow and not shrink. It should be noted in that regard, that S4/HANA while optimized for the cloud is also available in on-prem versions and many current SAP users are choosing to migrate just part of their workload to the cloud while using S4 to update their on-prem legacy solutions. Maintenance revenues through 9 months have continued to rise by a few percent year on year, and that, coupled with the small increase in software license revenue, presents a reasonably healthy picture for the company's on-premise business. Overall, Software license and support revenues have grown 5% in constant currency through the first 9 months of the year. At this point, maintenance revenues are about 2.5X the level of new software license revenue.

SAP's cash flow from operations metric is growing faster than profitability. The company still generates a far lower cash flow margin than Oracle (currently about 19% compared 30% for Oracle). It does not have a legacy database franchise which throws off billions of dollars in very high margin revenue. That is both a good thing and a bad thing. It is a good thing in that it doesn't have a single vulnerable source of cash flow and earnings. It is bad…well because it would be something nice to have.

Almost 40% of the company's cash flow is currently coming from the increase in deferred revenue and none of its reported cash flow comes from stock-based comp. Perhaps uniquely, SAP reports its cash flow numbers on an IFRS basis. Adding stock based comp to operating cash flow would increase reported CFFO by 13%. The company does not spend heavily on capex which was 18% of CFFO through 9 months.

This company does not have ambitions that it publishes with regards to CFFO or net cash generation. It has an ambition of increasing its operating profits by 7%/year. While I think that is likely to prove to be conservative, if 7% growth is the right number, I think CFFO ought to rise by 9%-10% over the period and that free cash flow will show a slightly higher trajectory in terms of growth. The company accrues taxes at a very high rate compared to American companies. last quarter, the tax rate accrual was more than 28%. It seems possible that the company will see lower tax rates in the years to come.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, I am going to use the current dollar exchange rate in calculating valuation metrics. I really have no special insight in evaluating the future course of the euro/dollar rate into the future. If I did, I would surely trade FX in my pajamas as Lord Keynes was said to do. The increase of the dollar against the Euro appears to have abated most recently. If readers think it will resume, then the value of the ADR's will be directly affected.

The company currently has 1.2 billion shares outstanding. The current share price is $89 and that yields a market capitalization of $108 billion. The company has $5 billion of gross cash and $8.5 billion of debt. So, that yields an enterprise value of almost $112 billion. The consensus revenue forecast is $23.3 billion for 2016 and $25 billion for 2017. That is an EV/S of 4.5X. The forward P/E is a bit less than 20X. The company doesn't forecast cash flow. Making the adjustment to include stock based comp, I think that free cash flow for the year is likely to approach $5 billion, depending of course on balance sheet items. So the company's free cash flow yield is a bit less than 4.5%.

These numbers basically portray a GARP valuation. On the other hand, if the company can continue to beat consensus numbers and to raise its guidance for major valuation metrics as well as it ambitions, there is plenty of opportunity to see significant appreciation. I think that is the likely scenario. I think SAP shares offer a significant level of positive alpha from current prices.

