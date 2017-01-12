Is Crude Oil Now A Controlled Market? The Price Might Be Just Right

On Tuesday, January 10 crude oil traded to the lowest price since December 1 when NYMEX February crude oil futures fell to lows of $50.71 per barrel. The price has moved lower from 2016 highs at $55.44 on December 12 as shale producers in the United States have been busy hedging future production as the price climbed above the $50 per barrel mark following the November 30 OPEC meeting. The cartel told markets that they would be cutting production in a reversal of strategy of the past two years to pump up the volume of crude oil output from the member nations.

I have been arguing that crude oil between $50 and $60 per barrel is the sweet spot for the energy commodity. At twice the price oil traded at in February 11, 2016 when it fell to the lowest price in over a decade at $26.05 per barrel, any price above $50 is a welcome event for producers around the world. At the same time, in June 2014 crude oil futures were trading at over $107 per barrel, so at half the price of those highs, consumers are happy with the current level as well.

The OPEC surprise production cut at the end of 2016 was achieved with the assistance of the Russians. A new energy-focused administration will take the reins of power in the U.S. on January 20. It is possible that the price of crude oil will be subject to the control from some very influential and powerful players in the oil market in the months and years ahead. The bottom line is that the three largest producing nations in the world are Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. For each, the $50 to $60 range could be the optimal price zone for the medium term.

Oil remains above $50 after selloff early last week- A bounce on Wednesday

Crude oil started off last week by moving to the downside. The February NYMEX crude oil futures contract closed on Friday, January 6 at $53.70 per barrel and Monday and Tuesday it started to feel like the bears were back in town. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price fell on Monday and Tuesday to lows of $50.71 but on Wednesday the price turned around and closed at the $52.25 level right in the middle of the trading range that has been in place since December 1. On January 12, the February futures were back above the $53 level. Open interest, the number of long and short positions on NYMEX crude oil exploded to all-time highs at over 2.158 million contracts as of January 11. It was surprising that oil managed to rally on Wednesday given the particularly bearish inventories from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration.

The API told markets late Tuesday that crude oil stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels while the EIA said they were up by even more, 4.1 million. Market expectations were for only a 1.2 million barrel increase. However, the market shrugged off the bearish inventory data and turned around. The release of the EIA data caused kneejerk selling. The February contract fell to lows of $50.75 on Wednesday on heavy volume of almost 60,000 contracts in just ten minutes. However, that was the low for the day, and the energy commodity has rallied sharply since.

Processing spreads weaken

The bearish crude oil inventory data came alongside the second straight week of big increases in product stockpiles. The API said that gasoline inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels while the EIA reported a 5 million barrel increase. Distillates also increased with a 5.5 million barrel rise according to the API and a whopping 8.4 million from the EIA. As one would expect, product prices underperformed crude oil last week and crack spreads in both gasoline and heating oil headed lower. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread shows, the processing spread has declined from $17.55 per barrel on December 29 to under $15 as of Thursday, January 12. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

Meanwhile, the heating oil refining spread has dropped from $19.03 on January 3 to $17.40 on Thursday. Strong processing spreads over recent weeks have added support to the price of crude oil however recently the energy commodity was on its own.

One of the reasons for the selling early in the week in the oil market was a continuation of hedging activity from shale producers in the United States.

January 20 means more U.S. crude output

As the price of crude oil moved above the $50 level in the wake of the OPEC production cut announcement, shale producers seized the opportunity created by higher prices to lock in or hedge production for coming months, and in some cases longer. As oil rose back to a level where these producers can profit, the number of oil rigs in operation has increases. As of January 6, there are 529 rigs in operations, thirteen more than last year at this time according to Baker Hughes.

More rigs and higher prices mean more U.S. output. A quick look at the June 2018-2017 NYMEX futures spread shows that lots of hedging took place over recent weeks. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The daily chart of the spread shows that it dropped below zero into a backwardation of 54 cents in the middle of December as producers used higher prices to hedge future production out to June 2018. The spread has since moved back to a contango of over $1.00 per barrel as the price moved lower from the highs and hedging activity subsided.

On Friday, January 20 Donald Trump will be sworn in as the forty-fifth President of the United States. During the campaign, President-elect Trump pledged an environment of fewer regulations and energy independence for the United States. The incoming leader has followed through on his promises nominating an energy-centric cabinet. To keep his promise to the American people, oil producers in the U.S. will need a price for oil at which they can operate and produce at a profit. Above $50 per barrel is a profitable level for lots of American output and the shale oil will flow.

The incoming Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is the Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil. He has tremendous experience and relationships with all nations around the world engaged in the production of crude oil. Perhaps his closest relationship, and the one that is giving him a major headache during the Senate confirmation hearings on his appointment, are his ties with the Russians. A price above $50 per barrel will suit the U.S. as it moves the nation towards a course that fulfills the President-elect's promise of energy independence. Above $50 per barrel makes the Russians very happy given their production of over 10 million barrels per day.

Rex Tillerson has done many deals with the Russians over the years and it is probable that given mutual interest, a deal to keep the price of oil between $50 and $60 per barrel will be easy compared to his other duties as Secretary of State.

OPEC will do everything possible to keep the price above $50

On November 30, 2016, the international oil cartel, OPEC, told the world that they desire an oil price that is north of $50 and they were willing to cut production to achieve that price. The most powerful member of the cartel, Saudi Arabia, will spend much of 2017 preparing for an IPO of the nation's crown jewel, Saudi Aramco. The sale of at least 5% of the state oil company will raise enough money to fund their sovereign wealth fund that will allow the Royal Family to diversify exposure away from the energy commodity. Therefore, the Saudis who are one of the three major oil producing nations in the world, will do everything within their power to keep the price at current levels or higher over the months ahead. For all of the other members of the cartel, after seeing the price of crude oil below the $30 per barrel level last February, $50 is a price with which they can live.

Scale down buying and scale up selling could yield optimal results

Right now the vested interest of the world is an oil price that hovers between $50 and $60 per barrel. As the old story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears goes, the price is not too high nor is it too low at that level, it is just right.

Therefore, selling crude oil scale up and buying scale down could be the optimal strategy when approaching this energy commodity throughout 2017. On the upside, U.S. producers will hedge future output, on the downside output will likely decline. Any increases in global GDP will increase the demand for crude oil.

We have seen some wild volatility in oil commencing in June 2014 when the price fell from $107 per barrel and reached lows of $26.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on February 11, 2016. As we move ahead into 2017, the new U.S. administration, the Russians and the Saudis will all be happy with a price range of $50 to $60 per barrel for the year. Crude oil feels like it is under the control of the big three global producers now and the only volatility we see will be inside of that price range. Of course, any unforeseen problems in the Middle East could cause a massive and unexpected rally in the price of the energy commodity at the front end of the curve with the producers in Russia and the U.S. as beneficiaries. $50-$60 makes everybody happy and for now, it could be the perfect range for the energy commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.