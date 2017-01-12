Corning's Approach To Innovation: A Shareholder's Takeaway

At the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES), Corning (NYSE: GLW) lifted a black tarp and again showed us the future that its glass manufacturing abilities can create. Beneath the tarp was not an incremental innovation to an existing company product. Instead, it was The Connected Car, a concept that gives insight into the company's innovation approach and presents opportunity for shareholders.

Technological revolution now sits at the driver seat of the automobile industry, years after a critical Bill Gates reportedly said "If GM had kept up with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be driving $25.00 cars that got 1,000 miles to the gallon." To the casual observer, it is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and tech companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), MobilEye (NYSE: MBLY), and -- yes -- even Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and its highly covered Project Titan who are in the passenger seat navigating the revolution. But as the company's presentation at CES 2017 demonstrates, it is Corning who possesses the ability to envision and capitalize on the period of change.

Corning is able to capitalize on this opportunity because of its multi-market approach to innovation. The company's presentation at CES reveals two different ways the company goes about developing the products of the future: 1.) Corning observes another industry's problem and then crafts the tools to solve it and 2.) Corning forges an understanding of an end-consumers habits and then leverages its technology's ability to augment the consumer experience.

The first approach was epitomized by the company marketing the Gorilla Glass hybrid sunroof and back lights weight benefits, plus focusing on the "lightweight" benefit of a Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield. Corning recognized automakers' need to dramatically cut emissions, shown in the chart below, and presented a path to achieving this by creating lightweight automotive solutions that enable greater fuel efficiency.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Day Presentation

This parallels the path Corning took by premiering new Flora Substrates, which can reduce a vehicle's start-up emissions. Corning developed Flora Substrates knowing that automobile manufacturers were looking for a way to meet stringent new fuel economy guidelines. See a need, meet a need.

Corning's second approach to innovation was unveiled with the Connected Car's center console. The glass champion recognizes that -- for better or worse -- consumers are multitasking while driving: taking phone calls, checking a navigation app, and playing the role of DJ. All of these tasks are typically done on a smartphone, but in Corning's vision of the future, they are done on a center console that has fully integrated connectivity.

This manifests Corning's ability to show an original manufacturer how glass fits into a better version of their customer experience. Corning also proves itself capable of manufacturing the supplies necessary to enable the future of driving with a windshield that has "augmented reality capabilities, providing real-time updates on traffic and landmarks." Again, Corning recognizes what tasks consumers are performing inside a vehicle and delivers an innovative new use for its glass.

Corning stands today as both the realist and the futurist amid competing -- and often fantastical -- visions of the auto industry's future. The company has the imagination necessary to envision that which could be, as well as the manufacturing know-how to make it so, a winning combination that has already put a Gorilla Glass Hybrid Windshield on the Ford GT and Corning glass inside the BMW i8.

Aside from revealing the company's approach, what CES 2017 demonstrates to shareholders is tremendous progress being made in cracking a lucrative market. In February, during the company's annual shareholder meeting, Corning Innovation Officer Martin J. Curran presented a rough estimate of the automotive glass market size: by multiplying 100 million cars, the 50 square feet of auto interior, and the 50 square feet of auto glazing, Curran arrives at a total of about 10 billion square feet of glass.

Even though the company has a strong foundation from Gorilla Glass's foothold in the consumer electronics market, entering a new, lucrative market requires time. The recent presentation shows that Corning is making progress on this long-term initiative, offering manufacturers both what they need to meet standards and what they must implement to intrigue consumers.

Investors can trust Corning's ability to deliver in the automotive market because of the company's history of developing innovative solutions for diverse markets. According to CEO Wendell Week's presentation at Investor Day, Corning generated twice the amount of LCD Glass sales of its closest competitor, had the highest share of the Optical Fiber market, and the top Cell Culture Vessels brand. In fact, some of the very devices on which this article is being read are likely protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. Corning is composed of five diverse core segments, all of which increased revenue last quarter. As the chart below shows, no segment contributes more than 36% of the company's revenue:

Data Source: Company Press Release

Corning's automobile applications are a result of management balancing cash distributions to shareholders with strong investments in the company's future. Promising to return over $12.5 billion dollars to shareholders with an increasing dividend and stock buybacks through 2019 is matched by investing a projected $10 billion in capital expenditures, acquisitions and RD&E.

Data Source: Morningstar

Even though Corning's stock increased 40% over the past 52 weeks, stock valuation metrics are well in-line with historical averages, as highlighted above. Corning, a leading innovator and an exciting company, is playing a role in an evolving automotive market. As a shareholder, I anxiously await Corning's next innovative surprise with the same excitement that came over me as I watched a Corning Glass Museum glassblower pull out her dazzling creations from the glass furnace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.