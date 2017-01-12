Ringing The Register On Regions Financial Ahead Of Earnings

I still think there is a lot to watch in Q4 and that the report will be strong, but that upside potential is rather limited from here.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has been a long pick of mine for the last few quarters as it has made material progress towards rectifying the sins of the past. The bank's valuation was very cheap until the election rally that has taken it to $15 and for that reason, I have been quite bullish. RF is due to report next week and heading into the report the stock is at its highs. With the valuation back in line with super-regional peers and a lot of good news priced in, I'm ringing the register on RF.

That being said, there is still plenty that is of interest in the report. And to be clear, I'm not saying RF is expensive or should be shorted; I'm simply saying that at these levels, there is a lot of good news priced in and that upside potential from here is limited in my view. With an industry average valuation, however, we could still see RF chug higher as it has been on a path of higher growth than many of its peers but the low-hanging fruit has certainly been picked in the past couple of months.

Analysts are looking for 3% top line growth and 10% EPS growth in Q4, both of which should be very achievable. RF has been doing a terrific job of opening the lending spigots in the past few quarters and I don't expect that would have changed in Q4. I will be very closely watching RF's loan growth against any growth in deposits and by extension, its loan-to-deposit ratio. RF has a long way to grow if it so chooses simply by lending more of its deposits and while it is certainly not alone in this, given the other levers it can pull to grow, the magnitude of the impact can certainly be greater. Loan growth numbers will be one of the first things I look for when RF reports because it is critical to the bank's growth.

Fee income is also very important to RF as it gets more than a third of its revenue from non-interest income. RF has been producing strong fee income growth as well as interest income from higher loan rates and we'll need to see that continue in Q4. Also, if the growth rates in fee income and interest income have diverged meaningfully, the mix of fee/interest income will be of importance. With rates finally on the rise, a higher mix of interest income is desirable. Fee income is a bit of a wild card so we'll have to wait and see but this could be a stealth source of top line growth for RF and given that margins on fee revenue are very high, it is of great benefit.

RF's NIM in the low-3s is about average for a super-regional bank and while I don't expect that number would have moved at all in Q4, guidance will be of interest. Obviously, the Fed hiked in December and has told us it will hike three more times this year. The impact of each hike is different for each bank and commentary surrounding how the hikes will impact RF will be very important. This is where the mix of fee/interest income comes into play again as well and if RF can take advantage of higher rates, EPS estimates for 2017 won't be particularly difficult to hit.

Finally, expenses are on everyone's mind in the financial world, as they have been for many quarters. RF has done a really nice job thus far in 2016 with respect to controlling expenses and all I want to see is a continuation of that. As long as expenses were around flat on an absolute basis, they would have moved down as a percentage of revenue and its efficiency ratio would have moved down as well. That helps with margins and with revenue set to continue to move higher in 2017, if RF can keep expenses flat or better, it will see tremendous margin improvement. Again, we don't need anything special here; we just need flat or close to it.

Sales growth is expected to come in at less than 3% in 2017, a number that I think has some upside risk to it. After all, with NIM ostensibly moving higher on three additional rate hikes and even moderate growth in fee income, RF should breeze past that number. That doesn't even include any incremental loan growth it may produce so if anything, I see some potentially material upside to the sales growth number. Q4 will help us get a read on just how much but considering all of the levers RF can pull to grow from here, 3% seems very low to me.

At 15 times earnings, however, RF is now trading in line with its peers. That hasn't been the case for a long time and indeed, was a big reason why I was bullish. RF isn't the red-headed stepchild it used to be and deserves to trade with its peers. Now that it is, the upside potential is certainly smaller than it was when I was recommending the stock at $9. For that reason, I'm going to ring the register here and move on after a huge rally. I think RF's Q4 report will be nice and that it will look much like Q3 or Q2 and I also think there is some upside potential to 2017's numbers. But at 15 times earnings, much or all of that seems priced in so for me, with RF fairly valued, I'll move on to the next one ahead of the earnings report barring any sort of earth-shattering news that may change my mind.

