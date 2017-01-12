Keycorp: Buy Into Earnings

Click to enlarge

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) has been a long pick of mine in the super-regional space for some time as the combination of strong fundamentals and a very cheap valuation were quite attractive. The company's now-completed acquisition of First Niagara has occurred more quickly than I originally thought it would and that bodes well for future growth. With Q4 earnings coming up next week, the stock is still cheaper than its peers despite a massive rally and for that reason, I'm staying the course with KEY.

For me, Q4 is all about how the merger is progressing. We know that KEY's legacy business has been performing well and there is no reason to expect any change there. We need to see that recurring expenses are still under control, that loan growth is continuing and that NIM is flat or higher against Q3. I liked KEY's business before the merger and I still like it now; the wild card is how well the First Niagara integration is going and it is a big one.

Estimates for sales growth for Q4 are for 34%, obviously an enormous gain due almost entirely to the merger. The buy was a sizable one for KEY and I even expressed some concern last year when it was announced due to the size; mergers of this magnitude are difficult and expensive to integrate. But given the progress that has been made in the short time that KEY has had to work on it, the integration seems to be moving along nicely.

Management threw out some enormous cost savings numbers when the deal was announced and I want to see it make good on some of those. There is huge overlap in the branch networks of the two entities so consolidation there will save a lot of money without any functional impairment for customers. In addition, back office staff for First Niagara can be pared in order to reduce redundancy and these cost savings are supposed to add $400M annually to operating income. We obviously cannot expect all of that just yet but it has been long enough that on a recurring basis, we should see some flowing through. Merger-related costs will likely still be huge and will continue for another couple of quarters and I'll certainly be interested in those as they relate to reducing Q4 earnings. But 2017 is really the focus for KEY as it tries to integrate First Niagara as quickly as possible. I thought the approval and closing process would take longer than it did so that's obviously a benefit and KEY seems off to a good start.

I also expressed concern about dilution from the deal as KEY was paying primarily with stock. The damage between before and after the deal is about 238M shares, or 28% of the pre-deal float. That's about on par with my estimate given what management said prior to the deal closing and that is certainly a big hurdle to overcome in terms of growing earnings. Essentially, the combined entity has to produce 28% more earnings just to keep pace with flat EPS numbers. That's not ideal but if $400M is going to be added into operating income, that more than takes care of the dilution. I always hesitate around stocks with massive dilution - and yes, 28% counts as massive - but in this case, it seems to be working.

EPS is supposed to be $1.30 for 2017 and that means KEY is going for just 14.3 times earnings. That's very cheap in today's euphoric bank environment and is indeed below most of its super-regional peers. Thus, it seems the market is discounting either KEY's legacy business or the merger itself and that is something I don't think is prudent given the evidence we have that the merger is progressing nicely. Indeed, KEY - with its new deposit base and cost savings - should produce double digit earnings growth for a long time to come and for me, that makes the stock cheap.

The merger will help KEY produce 20% sales growth in 2017 and a similar amount of EPS growth but keep in mind that all the merger expenses that are so costly will be completed in 2017. That leaves the door open for substantial margin improvement in 2018 and beyond and although outright revenue growth will slow materially after the merger has anniversaried, margin growth from higher rates and lower expenses will be the order of the day. In other words, heading into the Q4 report, KEY is too cheap and without good cause for that, I'm staying long as I think there is more upside ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.