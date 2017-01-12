USA Truck Turnaround Plan Has Stalled During 2016

With 70 percent of operating revenues exposed to the trucking segment, it may be a while until the company gets its earnings back on track.

The company's capital structure has become highly levered; gross debt is currently 3.7 times EBITDA, the third highest among peers.

USA Truck had a solid year during 2015; the company witnessed improved earnings performance to levels not seen since 2006.

Things were looking up for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) as 2015 ended. The company had generated adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) at $1.27. This was the strongest performance for USA Truck since the company's GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08 during 2006.

What was most impressive regarding 2015 was that USA Truck improved its profitability despite operating revenues declining by 16 percent to $508 million. This was achieved by the company's improved operating ratio (OR) for both the trucking and logistics segments.

However, the first nine months of 2016 have been a different story as the company has struggled. Adjusted diluted EPS was at -$0.04 per share compared to $0.81 per share during 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was down 45 percent to $25.6 million.

The trucking segment has historically been the larger portion of USA Truck's business. During the first nine months of 2016, trucking represented 70 percent of total operating revenues at $225 million. The logistics segment has been a key growth driver as management has stated that over 90 of the company's top 100 customers utilize multiple services. But recently there has been a disconnect between the two.

At the November 2016 Investor Presentation, management provided the above slide which depicts USA Trucks trucking segment business mix from the company's consolidated base revenue, excluding fuel surcharges. The business mix is highly favorable as the substantial majority is focused on retailers, food/beverage, paper/packaging and automotive parts. These areas have been solid performers driven by gross domestic product (GDP) growth of late.

But there has been a stark contrast during 2016 when comparing the volumes between the company's two business segments. The trucking segment experienced an eight percent decline in load count through September 2016, while the logistics segment witnessed a nearly eight percent increase in load count.

The trucking segment load count also had a correlation with the average number of seated tractors, which declined by ten percent during the same period. Both segments witnessed headwinds from fuel surcharge declines of greater than 34 percent.

It is disconcerting that a company like USA Truck would be witnessing the compounded effects of fuel surcharge headwinds and load count declines. The fact that the load count declines did not lead to a significant improvement in base revenue per seated tractor per week means that utilization only improved marginally.

Management did state that a large customer loss did occur during the second quarter, which was from a dedicated contract, and that that business was brought in-house. Management also mentioned that it had reduced its exposure to spot market business to less than two percent of its loan account.

Approximately 50 percent of the company's trucking contracts will be up for renewal in early 2017; this will be an important start to the year. The company can ill-afford to lose any other substantial dedicated contract customers.

Like USA Truck's boom-bust revenue and earnings cycles, the company's leverage ratios have also fluctuated. The company's gross debt to capital ratio stood at 71 percent, the highest level over the past 16 years. Debt to EBITDA has been higher, but 2016 reflects the second highest level at 3.7 times EBITDA.

The company has recently invested a lot into new revenue equipment as most tractors are newer than 2013, so 2017 may offer more flexibility to pay down some debt from cash flows. Investors should continue to monitor the relationships between purchases and sales of revenue equipment; and principal payments on capitalized lease obligations and proceeds from capital sale leasebacks.

USA Truck did make progress in executing its turnaround plan in 2015. But the statement from the 10-K as follows….

Management believes that the Company is well-positioned to complete the turnaround plan of its trucking segment and generate long-term profitability. To increase stockholder value in 2016, the Company expects to evolve from the stated goal of sustained profitability to maximize the profitability of the business segments and increase the Company's return on invested capital."

…..has not panned out.

Unfortunately for investors, USA Truck has witnessed a couple of boom-bust cycles over the past 16 years. It has taken the company six and nine years to get back above the $1.00 per share level. With 2016 shaping up to be the third bust year, investors could be in store for another prolonged period before the company can get back to 2015 levels.

This type of pattern is not an ideal one for long-term investors. As displayed by the chart above, USA Truck is estimated to generate $438 million in total operating revenue in 2017. Twelve years later from 2005, this is essentially flat. Earnings paint a worse picture as adjusted estimates are for $0.41 per share; 62 percent lower than 2006 numbers.

Some of USA Truck's recent challenges could be that the company's retail business is overexposed to bricks-n-mortar businesses. E-commerce has been a tailwind for carriers such as FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO). Other companies with much larger scale, including J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), with strong exposure to retail have also been able to sustain operating revenues, driven by equipment and volume growth.

The logistics side of the business did witness volume growth as management mentioned that it had expanded its involvement with a major online retailer for third-party logistics (3PL) services. But the company has unfortunately been one of the weaker performers during 2016.

Long-term oriented investors should think about considering other larger peers who have been able to weather the storm better through 2016's challenges. These include J.B. Hunt, Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), Ryder System (NYSE:R) or Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT). Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) could also be considered as a smaller peer option.

