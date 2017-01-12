Can Design Home's Strong Launch Turn Around Glu Mobile In 2017?

Glu Mobile's (NASDAQ:GLUU) decision to spend $45.5 million in cash on little-known US game developer Crowdstar in November 2016 took the industry by surprise.

An overfunded startup from the early days of free-to-play gaming on Facebook and then mobile devices, Crowdstar raised $49 million in four rounds but didn't have its first hit game Covet Fashion - The Game for Dresses & Shopping until 2014.

In fact, it's not really a game. It's more an interesting combination of online shopping and dressing up digital avatars for fellow players to vote on. Yet, that deep niche and a focus on doing deals with real-world brands (Calvin Klein, Sephora, French Connection) has seen Covet Fashion build a strong, mainly female, audience.

Figures from its website cite 600,000 daily active users or players (DAUs) and 3 million monthly active players.

More significantly, the game has been in the top 100 top grossing charts for the Apple App Store and Google Play store in key English-speaking markets such as the US, Canada, Australia and the UK (all countries that rank in the global top 10 most lucrative mobile markets) since mid-2014.

For that reason, we can assume the majority of Crowdstar's revenue has been generated by Covet Fashion.

In its FY16 Q3 Investor Presentation (as shown below), Glu noted Covet Fashion's revenue had grown each year over the past three, with the company's 2016's bookings expected to be $48 million.

Yet the company, which consists of 88 staff, is still loss-making. Its 2016 EBITDA loss is expected to be $1 million.

It's important to note Covet Fashion has three revenues streams: in-game advertising, in-game e-commerce affiliate revenue, and in-app purchases. Only the latter are recorded in the app stores top grossing ranking.

This is good news for Glu because it means Covet Fashion's loyal player base can be monetized in different ways, providing a more flexible approach, and one that now doesn't directly depend on expensive marketing campaigns for new users.

Indeed, one reason Glu cited for the acquisition was it believed it could improve Crowdstar's user acquisition operations.

Crowdstar spent 35% of gross revenue (around $17 million) on marketing in 2016.

As stated in its Q3 presentation (below) Glu thinks it can save up to $10 million by using its own technology. Glu typically spends between 15%-20% of its gross revenue on marketing.

Similarly, Glu hopes to increase Covet Fashion's advertising revenue from Crowdstar's rate of 8% of revenue to Glu's average of 16%: this would be worth c. $5 million annually.

If both these efficiency are successfully carried out - which won't be easy - Glu will have magically discovered up to $15 million of gross profit from Crowdstar's existing business.

Yet the real reason why Glu spent $45.5 million and gave 79 Crowdstar employees over 6 million stock options (priced at $2.10) is it hopes its latest release Design Home will be another Covet Fashion.

The obvious reason for this confidence is Design Home is Covet Fashion for interior design. It uses the same technology, gameplay and social features, and will likely appeal to the same female audience, so it should be easy to cross-promote between the two.

Of course, it also offers similar multi-strand monetization: in-app purchases, in-game advertising, and in-game e-commerce affiliate revenue. The game launched with real-world brands such as Design Within Reach, Serena & Lily, and Taylor Burke Home and design-focused network HGTV as its exclusive media partner.

From the game's soft launch testing period in Australia and Canada, Glu predicted a strong launch.

As can be seen on the Google Play store and Apple's iPhone App Store, Design Home was a top 100 top grossing game on both stores in Australia and Canada during soft launch, and launched straight into the vital US top 100 top grossing chart straight after its November 2016 launch.

So, while there are some reasons for optimism, there are also reasons for caution. Building one or two quarters of strong revenue isn't the same as recurring year-on-year performance.

Followers of Glu Mobile experienced this most recently in early 2016 when celebrity tie-in title Kendall & Kylie did $8.6 million of revenue in its debut quarter, only to drop 57% and then 49% in subsequent quarters.

Equally, the massive success of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which has generated $170 million of gross revenue to-date, didn't herald success for Glu's other celebrity games. Neither Katy Perry Pop, Britney Spears: American Dream or Nicki Minaj: The Empire have been successful.

Indeed, due to this underperformance, the company posted prepaid royalty impairments of $29.8 million in FY16 Q3.

Yet, the similarity of Covet Fashion and Home Design means the success of one is more likely to diffuse through to the other than Glu's celebrity titles.

Whether the combined revenues of Home Design and Covet Fashion will be enough to turn Glu Mobile around is less certain, however.

Even ignoring Q3's impairment, Glu's trailing 12 months loss is $43 million, sales have been in decline year-on-year for five quarters, and it hasn't had a profitable quarter for four quarters.

Indeed, as I previously argued, Glu Mobile needs something to hit really big in 2017. I think the combination of Covet Fashion and Design Home will be positive for the company: Glu has a history of making good acquisitions.

But I'm not convinced the deal can be transformative at the scale and velocity Glu needs to return itself to long term financial stability.