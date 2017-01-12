DragonWave's (DRWI) CEO Peter Allen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ:DRWI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 12, 2016, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Patrick Houston - CFO

Peter Allen - President & CEO

Analysts

Todd Coupland - CIBC World Markets

Ashley Kennedy - KJ Harrison & Partners

Bradley Potter - Private Investor

Kevin Dede - Rodman & Renshaw

Patrick Houston

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to our third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results conference call. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

As a reminder today's call is being webcast live on the DragonWave Investor Relations website at dragonwaveinc.com. You can access the presentation slides from the same site. The webcast will be archived on our site and available for replay shortly after we conclude the call. I hope you have had the opportunity to read the press release we issued yesterday after the close of market, which provides detailed financial information on DragonWave's third quarter results for the 2017 fiscal year.

Slide 2 please; today's call includes forward-looking statements as described by applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please read the full disclaimer that is contained in the presentation slides. I would like to remind everyone that all currency figures are in U.S. dollars and were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, unless we specifically state otherwise.

Slide 3, please; total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 with $10.2 million compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Revenues on a direct basis and by this we mean excluding our Nokia channel decreased by 22% quarter-over-quarter. This decrease was due to operational challenges in delivering existing customer orders as well as customer deployment delays.

Revenues from the Nokia channel decreased from $3.1 million in the previous quarter to $2.3 million in the current quarter. We continue to sell equipment through this channel as we support a significant installed base of equipment.

The gross margins excluding inventory provisions in the third quarter were 28.3% compared to $31.9 million in the second quarter. The slight decrease in the quarter was a result of lower mix of software and services. We expect to see improvements as we continue to introduce our new more capable products into higher margin opportunities.

Please move to Slide 4, which highlights comparable revenue, gross profit and operating expenses. Total expenses increased by $0.1 million to $7 million in the third quarter compared to $6.9 million in the previous quarter. We continue to seek operational expense synergies, which don't consume our cash resources and won't negatively affect near-term revenue possibilities. Net and comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter was $4.1 million compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter.

Please move to Slide 5, which highlights some of the key balance sheet metrics. The company ended the quarter with $4.5 million of cash compared to $7.5 million at the end of the second quarter and our debt facility balance remained unchanged at $17 million.

Adjusted cash flow from operations, which excludes non-cash items such as inventory provisions, stock compensation expense and depreciation expense was $3.5 million in our third quarter as compared to $2.1 million in our previous quarter. Please see our MD&A for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Slide 6 please; this concludes my prepared remarks and I'll now turn it over to Peter Allen. Peter?

Peter Allen

Thanks Patrick and good morning, everybody.

We're disappointed that we're not able to continue the trend of direct revenue growth as we expected when we entered the third quarter. We encountered several operating challenges that prevented us continuing the positive trend. These challenges included customer deployment delays and the timing issues as well as a few supply chain component shortages.

Additionally, we were exposed to an increased level of late payments from some customers that also affected deployment. This was particularly disappointing as we were able to announce some very positive progress in several markets throughout the quarter.

Shortly after our last conference call we announced the screened and selected our equipment for deployment as part of their network densification and optimization strategy. DragonWave's dual channel product was selected for an industry-leading system gain as well as its advanced network of security capabilities and will be used as part of Sprint's strategy to significantly increase the density of its network through the deployment of small cells and other solutions with the goal of further improving network performance and their customer experience.

Densification permits Sprint to address the growing demand for data and provide their customers with more capacity, faster data speeds and targeted high-traffic locations. To build upon our existing activities and providing both product and services to Sprint, we have received the first two orders for the densification and optimization project and these shipments will commence in Q4.

Overall, Horizon Enhanced Multi-Channel is gaining good acceptance in the North American market and our backlog and opportunity pipeline in this market has strengthened as a result.

Since our last call, we were also able to make announcements about new relationships outside of North America. In November, we announced an extension to a multimillion dollar project with the Tier 1 mobile operator in Argentina together with local partner TIA S;A. This represents our largest project in Argentina.

In this project legacy radios are being replaced with DragonWave Harmony trunk radios to provide backhaul scalability needed to support the customer's LTE deployments.

Turning now to Harmony Trunk in 500 megabits and 1 gigabit configurations, enables the carrier to deliver increased high-capacity data services in its mobile network today, whilst also establishing a solid foundation to support further expansion of its wireless network.

DragonWave solutions were selected for their high-capacity long-reach and all indoor capabilities. Further afield, we announced Australia's leading telecommunications and information systems services company is deploying DragonWave Harmony Radio links and Hub 800 adaptable, multi-service nodal switches as part of an ongoing upgrade to its mission critical services network.

We're working directly with its local partner, CommTel Network Solutions, to bring increased capacity, reliability and enhanced Ethernet capabilities to the network upgrade that will support mission-critical communications today and for the future.

Robert Green, the CEO of CommTel said the Harmony Radio solution allows them to easily swap out older radios without extensive rework to cabling and establishes a scalable network solution with features that can support future networking solutions.

These announcements reflect progress on the renewal strategy that I've outlined on previous calls, firstly, to strengthen our North American base, the renewal of our relationship with Sprint does this. Second is the renewal of our global presence through non-North American channel partnerships, the Argentinian and Australian deployments demonstrate progress on this element also.

In these areas and also in the Middle East, our backlog going into Q4 is stronger than last quarter and the opportunity pipeline has broadened. I will repeat that we're disappointed that our operating challenges did not allow us to continue to make the progress that we've been achieving up to this point.

We're fully focused on eliminating these challenges in Q4 and restoring our progress on our renewal and restructuring strategy to improve revenue and margin. We continue to exert strong cost control and operating expenses were essentially flat on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

I said earlier that Harmony enhanced multi-channel was gaining good acceptance. This product also led to DragonWave being announced as a winner is this year's Fierce Innovation Awards, Telecom Edition a carrier-reviewed award program from the publisher of Fierce Wireless.

The significant and differentiated value that our product lineup is able to bring to operators together with our ability to where desired so they allow them to extend their network in our global -- in their global footprint, these adds to the opportunity to restore our renewal progress.

That concludes my prepared remarks and I would like now to return the call to Stephanie to start the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Todd Coupland

Yes. Good morning, everyone.

Peter Allen

Good morning, Todd.

Todd Coupland

Okay. Let's just talk about a couple things here. How much in revenue was impacted by timing deployment and supply chain? Can you give us an idea on how much revenue was missed here?

Patrick Houston

Well we certainly as we went into the quarter expected to continue to show the ability to grow quarter-on-quarter on our direct sales side and so you can see from the magnitude of the level by which we didn't do that how much of those factors hurt us.

Todd Coupland

Okay. But are we talking -- I guess the direct math would be…

Patrick Houston

I think quarter-on-quarter…

Todd Coupland

I have $3 million in change, but are we talking you missed $5 million in revenue, $10 million in revenue, are you able to give me an idea?

Patrick Houston

In the $3 million to $4 million range.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And how much of that can be resolved and picked up in fourth quarter plus whatever these two Sprint orders that were released, give us an idea on what you're thinking Q4 looks like?

Patrick Houston

We're working very hard at the moment Todd to eliminate some of the factors that caused that problem in the third quarter. We're focused on trying to remove them as being a factoring in Q4. If as we expect we're able to do that, we will be back on track with quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And if you could just -- you've had a bit of time now to talk about densification plans, could you give us a general idea on what the rhythm of '17 is looked like in terms of deployment plans qualitatively anyway?

Patrick Houston

I think it's less challenging, to answer that question as always and I had referred to it on previous calls, that rhythm will depend upon activities that go inside the customer. In this case I think you're referring to Sprint, in terms of network planning, site readiness, site acquisition and site readiness and those things I think are very difficult for me to forecast the rhythm of.

What I would say is I think as those things are gone through and in some instances done more than once, that's where I think the true value of our -- of what we can bring to Sprint is seen in those network planning activities. And so I think that as that gains ground, I think we'll get a better view of the time when they fully absorb the differentiation that we bring to the site and network planning and I think it will accelerate as we go through the year.

Todd Coupland

Okay. Couple other quick ones, if I could. So with this miss step in the quarter, does it affect at all your relationship that, I know you're pressing for market share, does this impact that at all?

Patrick Houston

I think that will be an ongoing matter. I think this number of ingredients in the ability to win share, first is you have to perform what it is -- with the share you've got. I think you have to show differentiated value and I think we bring differentiated value and you've got to bring a risk mitigation strategy.

And I think if we do those things, then share gain is available to us and that's not you do it once and it's over with it, it's an everyday performance journey.

Todd Coupland

OpEx is flat, it sounds like you're still focused on holding that flat. What kind of cash burn is expected in the fourth quarter?

Patrick Houston

It depends on the progress, Peter mentioned that we make on revenue, but as well as in this quarter we're flat on working capital, but hopefully we'll make some progress on working capital and that will help contribute some cash in Q4.

Peter Allen

As we said in my prepared remarks, we have been experiencing some delays in collection and that's affected -- it did affect deployments and it's also affected our cash position and we're very focused on resolving those -- we've resolved some of them. Others are on the path to resolution, but there are a couple of other situations that still need work.

Todd Coupland

Okay. I'll pass the line. Thanks very much.

Peter Allen

Thanks Todd.

Ashley Kennedy

Hi. Sorry I think I just missed part of the answer to the first question, but could you just say again what the impact was from the supply chain issues itself.

Peter Allen

I didn't isolate the supply chain just in of itself, but the challenge is meant that we probably -- as far as direct revenue was concerned, missed by about $3 million to $4 million.

Ashley Kennedy

That was from supply chain plus delayed deployment.

Peter Allen

Yeah, all of the operational challenges in aggregate meant that we didn't make the progress that we expected and we had expected to continue the positive trend of quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, but we were unable to do that and the mix would've been around between around $4 million.

Ashley Kennedy

Right, okay. And then, I don't know if it was my phone that cut out, but I didn't really hear you on the answer to the prior question regarding Q4 in terms of the catch-up from operational issues and Sprint. Can you repeat that.

Peter Allen

Yeah, what I said was that those operational challenges are under strong focus and we're hoping to eliminate them as a factor for our Q4 results. Some have been eliminated. Others are still being worked on.

If we are able, if we're successful in that, eliminating those factors, we'll return to our positive trend of quarter-on-quarter revenue growth.

Ashley Kennedy

Right, but that would just sort of be the normal path that wouldn't be recapturing the lost quarter I guess not recapturing what you lost this quarter.

Peter Allen

I don't know that I would say that I wouldn't want to leave you with the impression that we would be able to catch up everything in one quarter and there wouldn't be any effect into further quarters, but we certainly believe we can return to positive quarter-on-quarter revenue growth.

Ashley Kennedy

All right. Okay. Thanks very much.

Peter Allen

Thank you.

Bradley Potter

Yes, thank you for taking my call, Mr. Allen. I just have a pretty much a simple yes or no type of answer for my question. Noting that your Q3 revenue is the lowest since Q4 2012, and the fact that our company seems to be walking a tight rope with the NASDAQ listing, a year ago you stated that you would seek all avenues to enhance shareholder value. Since recapitalization a year ago, has there been any interest shown by another company for a potential merger or buyout.

Peter Allen

No.

Bradley Potter

Thank you.

Kevin Dede

Good morning, Peter, and Pat. Thanks for taking the question. Peter, you referenced component issues, I was wondering if you might dig into that a little bit. How extensive is that and which products is it affecting, how fast do you think you can recover, how would you characterize the issues specifically.

Peter Allen

I think it was a couple of components that were affecting some of the older products. I think it was FlexiPacket MultiRadio and the situation has already been resolved as we go into the fourth quarter. That's not to say as there are -- and today Kevin I know there is always component inflows that we're seeking to improve -- need to improve, but I wouldn't describe any of those shortages if you like at this point.

I think as a product moves to lower volume and towards the end of its lifecycle, there can occasionally be challenges with component inflow and we experienced one here with what is quite an old product now the FPMR, but I don't think there's any of those that are live and on our worry list in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Dede

Right, so that one still basically going to the legacy Nokia customer base if I'm not mistaking correct.

Peter Allen

That is certainly true. The majority of FPMR goes to the -- goes to the Nokia customer base. We do have some direct customers for FPMR.

Kevin Dede

Okay, but no issues on the enhanced side, the Harmony enhanced.

Peter Allen

No.

Kevin Dede

Okay, good to hear. Congrats on the Argentina and Australia work. I'm happy that you mentioned that. I was just wondering if you might be able to characterize those opportunities given that each countries fairly large, radio would be a great application in each and I'm just hoping that you could give us little more color on that.

Peter Allen

Yes, certainly. Yes, thank you for your congratulations. We were very pleased. In both cases, we think these are good projects in their own right, but they're also projects with end customers who there will be more projects.

And so we're hoping that this penetration here gives us the opportunity to break into projection in other areas. I'll use Australia as an example, Australia is a good market in places, but it is a country with a relatively for its land -- relatively small population and so there is a finite amount of telecommunications infrastructure they need and they're a country where a lot of the population lives around the aging high density cities and so fiber is used quite a lot in that country.

But nevertheless there are some good projects and we've been able to participate in this one with a very important telecom carrier. So we hope that there will be further opportunities in both cases.

Kevin Dede

Is each case a national deployment or are they local?

Peter Allen

Actually I don't -- I think in the case of Australia, it was national. In the case of Argentina, I don't actually know the answer to that, so I won't guess, but I'll get you the answer separately.

Kevin Dede

Fair enough, thanks. Could you characterize the backlog since you mentioned it increased I was wondering were you able to quantify that and the difference between the August balance and the November balance?

Peter Allen

And particularly on the direct sales side, it was I felt significant enough to mention, but no. we don't quantify backlog. We don't believe that's particularly helpful because not least of which because it can -- it doesn't necessarily all flow through into any one future period.

Kevin Dede

I know you've been very successful working in North America on the service side and network planning, which is a point you've made this morning and in previous calls. I'll just wondering if you might be able to I guess discuss how strongly correlated deployments and that service revenue are.

I would have expected that your North American customer would need you to help them organize their deployment even though they might not be as aggressive in any one particular quarter. So I guess I'd look at that service revenue base as being more consistent than perhaps what you might see in product sales.

Peter Allen

Well, I think the service element is very, very important. We believe that we've done -- shown in our work in the projects that we worked on to-date that we are able to bring a good service experience forward for the customer and that is shown that we're certainly being brought into other projects as a result.

And as we move into densification and optimization, I think we're in the landscape of companies that they can turn to in order to execute their strategy and it's like a ground game, which is going to keep doing a good job on the next things that they asked us to do and just hoping that they'll keep asking us to do more and more as a result.

Kevin Dede

Okay, last question for me, Peter. On opportunities it seems that this morning's call focused primarily in working with cellular customers and helping them meet demands for cellular networks and data demand. I know in the past that we've talked about working with other microwave opportunities and government and private network deployments.

But you really haven't spoken much of that today, and I was wondering if you might offer us your insight on how you see that unraveling through an opportunity in DragonWave as the calendar year unfolds here.

Peter Allen

Yes, certainly and it's a good point. A lot of the activity that we're currently doing in the Middle East is for known cellular networks. A load of public safety networks, sometimes, Kevin, that's done in conjunction with a carrier and sometimes that's done directly with a non-carrier entity.

But there is within our existing activity and the Middle East is a good example, quite a lot of non-carrier or non-mobile network activity and indeed if the Australian opportunity was non-mobile subscriber, it wasn’t a mobile subscriber network that we were serving there.

So sometimes this goes through the carrier, sometimes it goes direct, but it is as you point out part of the demand that's being created for these networks which is obviously creating demand for our products.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Could you offer a little more insight on, I guess, on the quantified side right? Granted things didn't come together as nicely as you would have hoped this quarter, but I'd imagine a lot of that's due to what you'd expected to develop south of the 49th, and I'm just kind of curious on how you see other aspects, particularly non-cellular related developing.

Peter Allen

Well, if you look at, FirstNet, for example, I think the big public safety network in the U.S. just went I think to a carrier. So it's hard I think to segregate the demand drivers, assuming that that is going to segregate customer types, if I am understanding your question correctly.

Kevin Dede

Yes, I just know that you've got a microwave competitor in this neighborhood that seems to be doing much better on the private network government side. Granted they've got greater install base to leverage, but I'm just curious given the technical capability that you bring to the solution, how much success you might see there.

Peter Allen

I know what you're referring to, yes, we've not to date being too successful with municipal -- individual municipal public networks where the big prize was working for was the FirstNet opportunity in the U.S., which was is a national network that was to support first responders nationwide, somewhat replacing those municipal networks and that to my understanding has that has been led to a carrier.

Kevin Dede

Okay, I know that there have got to be opportunities similar to that, particularly in more developed countries and I know you've got a good opportunity or at least install base to leverage in Asia. Can you speak to maybe opportunities there outside of Australia?

Peter Allen

Yeah, where I think we're doing very, very well in those type of networks is the Middle East. In Asia, yes there are -- there are a couple of big ones there. For us it's important that we get the right channel to address the Southeast Asian countries.

During the time where we were working with Nokia, revenue in Asia were more than 95% through the Nokia channel and so the absence of the Nokia channel now that they're become a competitor, in that region has meant that I've got to develop an alternate channel to be able to address the opportunities in places like Indonesia and Malaysia and the Philippines.

And whilst we're working on some things that would be able to do that for us, I am not at a point where I can announce it.

Kevin Dede

Fair enough. Well, I know that we've talked about this and your ability to try to build your sales and marketing presence there. Has the business in Australia, does that leave you more confident in making further investments in developing that sales and marketing?

Peter Allen

Again, it's a very tough -- certainly we've been able to and always have been able to service the Australian market with channel partners, long-standing channel partners that we've had there.

The markets in places like Indonesia and Malaysia are much more difficult and we're trying to reestablish channel partnerships following the Nokia change that will work in not just one country but across Southeast Asia as a region.

And to the extent, yes we're investing in trying to develop that channel partnerships. We plan to continue to do that.

Kevin Dede

Very good. Okay, well thanks for indulging me, Peter. Appreciate it. Keep up the hard work.

Peter Allen

You're also appreciated Kevin.

Peter Allen

I'd like to thank everybody for their time and attention this morning and wish everybody a good day. Thank you.

