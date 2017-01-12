Sandvine's (SNVNF) CEO Dave Caputo on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sandvine Corp. (OTC:SNVNF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call January 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rick Wadsworth - Director, Corporate Communications

Dave Caputo - Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Hamilton - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Chan - TD Securities

Paul Steep - Scotiabank

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Deepak Kaushal - GMP Securities

Maher Yaghi - Desjardins Capital

Operator

Rick Wadsworth

Thanks, operator. Hello, and welcome to Sandvine’s fourth quarter 2016 results conference call. During the call we’ll walk through a slide presentation. You can download from the IR section of our Web site, sandvine.com. For those of you following along, we are currently on Slide 2. We’ll let you know when to change slides.

On the call today are Dave Caputo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Hamilton, our Chief Financial Officer.

Sandvine reports financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. During the call, Sandvine will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA per share, which represent net income and related per share amounts excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS results is included in today’s news release, the presentation accompanying today’s call, and in the company’s management discussion and analysis which we have filed on SEDAR. Management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the performance of Sandvine’s business and accordingly believes that they may be useful to investors.

I’ll now turn the call over to Dave for some introductory remarks.

Dave Caputo

Thanks, Rick. We’re on Slide 3. Consistent with our announcement on December 9, Sandvine’s revenue for the fourth quarter was US$27 million. Gross margin remains strong and EBITDA was $4.7 million, or 18% of fourth quarter revenue.

During 2016, wireless market revenue grew to record levels for Sandvine, but orders from cable companies for the year were down $21 million, or approximately 60% as that market experienced significant change in the year. Major operators like Charter, Time Warner, Bright House and Cablevision, all went through significant M&A activity.

Overall, while market conditions didn’t support revenue growth, 2016 was our fourth consecutive year of profitability. Also, during the year, we developed innovative new functionality in products that increased the value of our solutions for customers. Our profitability and strong cash balance supported the acquisition of our TCP Accelerator product, the ongoing repurchase of our stock, and the introduction of our quarterly dividend, which was increased today to $0.02 per common share or $0.08 per year.

As mentioned on our last call, we won 16 new customers during Q4 and a record 67 new customers for the year, which reflects well on our competitive position and the value proposition of our products.

I’ll now ask Scott to review Q4 results in more detail.

Scott Hamilton

Thanks, Dave. I’ll remind investors that Sandvine reports its financial results in U.S. dollars.

Slide 4. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $27 million, down 23% compared to Q4 of last year of $35 million, which was a record level. Product revenue was 56% of revenue and service revenue was 44% of the total. For the full-year, revenue was $120.7 million, down 2% from 2015. 38% of our revenue came from EMEA, 26% from North America, 18% from CALA, and 18% from Asia Pacific. For the full-year, revenue from North America was slightly larger than from EMEA.

The wireless market contributed 64% of revenue, the fixed telco market contributed 21% and the fixed cable market contributed 13%. Wireless was our largest market for the year contributing just over half of revenue. In order to better reflect our end markets, you’ll notice in our MD&A that we have renamed the categories and now include fiber networks as part of fixed telco instead of including it in the wireless and other networks.

As Dave mentioned, orders from cable companies for the year were down $21 million, as that market experienced significant change in 2016.. Despite this decline, revenue from the cable market was only down $3.9 million, mainly due to the recognition of 2015 cable order backlog. 44% of our revenue in Q4 came from the direct sales channel, while our reseller partners fulfilled 56% of revenue. For the full-year, for the first time in a while, direct sales were a bigger component of revenue than sales through partners.

Slide 5. For the fourth quarter, one reseller partner we sold to one end customer represented 13% of revenue for the period. No partner nor end customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the full-year. We remain pleased by the diversification of our customer base.

Slide 6. Our blended gross margin in the quarter was 77%, or 3 percentage points lower than in Q4 of 2015. For the full-year, gross margin was 76% compared to 78% in 2015. The decrease is primarily the result of software being a lower as a proportion of total product revenue in 2016, and we continue to target a 70% plus blended gross margin.

Total operating expenses in the quarter was $18.5 million before government assistance compared to $19.9 million in the comparable period. A decrease largely related to lower variable compensation expense, which is consistent with the decline in revenue. For the year, total operating expenses before government assistance was $76.3 million, up slightly from $74.5 million in fiscal 2015.

We don’t expect to significantly change our cost structure in fiscal 2017. Including government assistance, expenses were $17.6 million compared to $3.9 million last year, with the difference largely due to a $16 million reduction in R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2015, associated with the recognition of a tax asset at that time.

EBITDA in Q4 was $4.7 million, or $3.5 per diluted share, down from $25.6 million, or $0.171 per diluted share in Q4 of 2015. A decrease is largely due to the $60 million reduction in R&D expenses just discussed and the decrease in revenue between the quarters.

For the full-year, EBITDA decreased $21.6 million to $24.4 million, or 20% of revenue. Again this large decrease was primarily the result of the $60 million reduction in R&D expense related to the recognition of the tax asset last year. Also, other income for 2015’s fiscal year included $2.8 million related to a one-time gain on the sale of a private company investments, which was included in EBITDA. Absent these two factors, EBITDA decreased by $2.8 million for the year.

Cash and investments at the end of Q4 was $133 million, down 9% from a $145 million at the end of fiscal 2015. Over that period, Sandvine has generated $36.2 million from operating activities, but has also used its cash on a number of strategic initiatives, including $29.8 million used for common share repurchases, $7.4 million used in connection with dividend payments, and $3.5 million used to acquire Teclo to launch our TCP Accelerator product.

On November 3, the TSX approved our normal course issuer bid under which we can purchase for cancellation up to 12.5 million common shares over a 12-month period. We have an automatic share purchase plan in place to facilitate the repurchase of the shares. Since the NCIB was approved, we have used C$7.5 million to purchase 2.7 million shares under the plan at an average price of $279. Bookings in the quarter were greater than revenue for the period.

Slide 7, Sandvine announced today a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend to C$0.02 per share from C$1.57. Annualize the dividend is now C$0.08 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on February 13 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 25.

With respect to ongoing legal claims, in Germany, we have filed a response to the plaintiffs claim denying any infringement on our part. Adhering in respect of the matter is currently scheduled for the beginning of March. As a reminder, the plaintiff sued Huawei and HP over the same patent and with similar assertions on infringement and loss that the court found non-infringement. The plaintiff had since filed an appeal.

With respect to the Texas matter, we have filed three Inter Partes Reviews or IPRS in respect of the five asserted patents and intend on filing an additional two IPRS in the coming weeks. The IPR process is outside the normal court proceedings process and allows us to challenge the validity of the patents based on prior art that existed at the time of their application.

In addition, we have continued to respond to normal discovery requests and we will be turning our focus to the Markman Hearing, which is scheduled for the beginning of March.

As on all of our previous calls, we caution investors that due to the nature of our business, we continue to expect significant variability in our quarterly results. This variability may manifest itself in many ways, including but not limited to product mix, geographical concentration, market segment concentration, sales channel mix, and customer concentration that we may report in a given quarter, most notably it may result in significant variations in reported revenue and gross margin on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

I’ll now return the call to Dave.

Dave Caputo

Thanks, Scott. We’re on Slide 8. We outlined six components of our strategy for you at the beginning of 2016. They were, one, to continue to extend our lead in our traditional areas of strength; subscriber services, business intelligence and traffic optimization. Two, to take advantage of the leadership position of our PTS 32000 in the 100-gigabit Ethernet upgrade cycle. Three, to further enhance our cyber security offerings. Four, to gain traction in business services with our fully virtualized cloud services policy controller. Five, to take advantage of the current PCRF or policy server upgrade cycle; and six, to look at acquisitions that could accelerate our growth.

Looking back on the fourth quarter and the year, we made progress in all of these initiatives. In the fourth quarter alone, we announced significant advancements in our business intelligence and cyber security offerings. We launched quality of experience metrics for encrypted video that will allow communication service providers to accurately measure the many factors that impact a subscriber’s experience when watching encrypted video.

We also announced multiple new features for our Network Security product, including QuickSand, a feature that protects networks using decoy and deception techniques to prevent the success of malicious attackers and increase the costs of the attacks for the perpetrators.

Our PTS 32000 is now deployed at roughly 50 of our customers globally and is still the market leader in its class. It was a key part of both the $6 million deal we announced in the fourth quarter and the $4 million deal we announced yesterday with a Tier 1 operator in APAC sales region.

I also remain very excited about the funnel for our TCP Accelerator and outreach subscriber communications products, both of which came to us in full or in part through recent acquisitions. Given these important success, what aspect of our strategy develop more slowly than expected. I will highlight three things.

First, as discussed, the cable market in particular was slow for us during the year, due largely to M&A amongst major cable operators. Much of the revenue we recorded from that market in 2016 came from orders placed late in 2015. Such as slowdown in taxes across the board, including hardware, software, and service sales.

Second, as discussed throughout the year, the 100-gigabit Ethernet upgrade cycle is progressing slower than similar upgrade cycles in the past. I believe that is largely due to the share increase in throughput speeds involved, not all operators see the need to move to that scale right away. Though inevitably, they will all do it over the next few years. This trend impacts upgrades to our PTS 32000 platform in the short term.

As we discussed last call, the whole networking equipment market had a slower year and perhaps this aspect contributed to slower upgrades as well. Finally, our business services offerings is taking slower to develop than we had hoped. We had always seen this as a long-term growth strategy, because it requires that our customers be ready to deploy himself cloud offerings and not all of them are. We continue to receive very positive feedback about the offering and are still optimistic.

From an R&D perspective, our business services product largely leverages everything we develop for our traditional products. So marginal development costs are low, and that allows us to remain patient for this market to develop.

Undoubtedly, as we head into 2017, there’s still uncertainty about the spending environment for cable and for the communications service provider market in general, which are factors outside our control. However, when I look at the funnel of opportunities, I remain optimistic. We remain the technology market share leader in our space. We have strong relationships with a growing group of customers and our standard product set offers them greater – a greater number of value propositions than ever.

Our focus in 2017 will be to identify the next quickest way we could add value for each of our 300 plus customers and execute on those opportunities as quickly as we can across the entire team. I like to thank everyone on team, Sandvine for their efforts throughout the year.

Operator, we’ll now take questions.

Daniel Chan

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can you talk about the $3.7 million investment in associates and the rationale behind it?

Dave Caputo

Hey, Daniel, it’s Dave. Good morning. You came in pretty faintly there. I think we’ve increased the volume here. But can you just repeat the question?

Daniel Chan

Yes, I was looking at your cash flow statement, you said there’s a $3.7 million investment in associates. Can you talk about – give us some color around that and the rationale behind it?

Scott Hamilton

Oh, sure. Hey, Daniel, it’s Scott. Late last year, we were advised that our landlords in the park that we’re in, we currently occupy about 40% of the building space in the park, who was putting up the buildings for sale. So over that period of time, we look at whether it makes sense for us to secure our position in the park becoming – by becoming a owner or part owner of the real estate that’s in our park.

And so we’ve invested in a – it’s not a joint venture, but we’ve invested in a corporation that we owned 49% of it. And there’s two other groups that are operating the buildings and own 51% of it. The rationale behind it is really just to secure our position in the park and given the infrastructure that we have in the buildings. I think it’s an appropriate investment, given at least spent a lot of money upgrading the buildings to meet our business needs and objectives. And so it just secures our position in the park.

And then there’s some additional note disclosure in our financial statements around how it was financed. The vast majority of the purchase was financed via debt, and that’s sitting in the new corporation that was developed to both the buildings.

Daniel Chan

Great, thanks. That’s very helpful. Along those lines, you continue to be aggressive on share buybacks and you’re now increasing dividend. Can you talk about what your capital allocation plans are for 2017?

Scott Hamilton

Yes. So, as you probably noted or aware, over the last couple of years, we spent over $50 million buying back, about $18 million in shares. And as we look at our share price right now, we think it’s a very attractive use of capital to continue to buy aggressively in our stock.

When we look at our dividend, the number of shares that were outstanding last year when we introduced our dividend was roughly $145 million. And the increase in the dividend today when there’s only 131 million shares outstanding mean that the cash outflow associated with our dividend is going to be roughly consistent with what it was last year. And we expect that we’ll continue to buy very aggressively on a buyback perspective if the stock remains at the current levels.

Daniel Chan

Great. Thank you.

Paul Steep

Good morning. Dave, could you talk a little bit abut what you’ve seen with NFV in the market and how that’s progressing and what your thoughts are and how that’s going to impact Sandvine?

Dave Caputo

Sure. So NFV is network functions virtualization, and it’s part of the large movement in next-generation network architectures. And it’s often broadly characterized in the same sentence with software defined networks. So various aspects of it. So our hardware architecture and our software architecture are very much built for the concept of network functions virtualization. We’re able to utilize, I’m going to say, 96% to 98% of our intellectual property just reuse it in an NFV environment.

And in terms of service providers, some are moving faster than others to these new architectures and we’ve seen some of the even big cable operators are discussing NFV for future purchases and architectures. And in fact, some cable operators right now are operating some of the largest carrier clouds that exist on the planet right now. It’s been a small part of our business thus far. But I would say, we’ve been a thought leader and our ability to deploy in it has been more robust than many other companies that are out there.

There’s no doubt that virtualization is going to happen broadly over the next, I’m going to say, two to four years. And I think we’re going to be at a very good place, as folks are ready for it, we’re ready when they are. And we have demonstrated one of the highest packet processing performance in that. We did that within conjunction with Dell and Intel last year. And it’s going to be hard on the lot of networking equipment vendors out there. But I suspect it’s going to be long-term. We see it as a good thing for Sandvine.

Paul Steep

Okay. And just we talked in the past, I guess, about using the products to help your customers sell more subscriber services. Can you give us a sense of how many of the sales in the past year were sort of driven by that initiative as people sort of shift from some of the traditional applications that would have used Sandvine hardware and software for?

Dave Caputo

Sure. So I’m going to say on the business services aspect of it. So again, it’s us selling to communications service providers who then are either selling through managed service providers, or directly to small and medium businesses their ability to put some network policy control in place.

We’re certainly getting a bunch of interest on folks who are interested in understanding that and we have our products that are ready to go for it, where I would say that the greatest amount of traction is occurring in something that we call mobile data management, not mobile device management, mobile data management, where organizations, enterprises are asking service providers to enable a much greater amount of network policy control when they’re paying for the mobile bill on behalf of their employees, i.e., they might say no data – no roaming data for watching Netflix that sort of thing use Wi-Fi only and putting those types of policies in place in the network as opposed to device specific software.

This opportunity is going to take sometime to develop in that. The operators need to have the cloud infrastructure. They need to train their sales teams to be able to sell new services. But the way that we’re selling it is, they only buy from us what they consume or what they’re selling.

And so I think over time, it’s going to be a good as a service revenue stream for Sandvine. It’s negligible in our revenue to-date, but we’ve got trials and proposals and deployments that we’re working towards. I hope that it will be a number that we can share with you at sometime through the year. But right now, I’m going to say not meaningful, but very strategic.

Paul Steep

Great. And I guess the last one for me would be, can you talk a little bit, Scott, I guess, but what you see CapEx trending to in 2017? Thanks.

Scott Hamilton

Yes, I don’t see any changes or any material changes from our CapEx from what you’ve seen over the last couple of years the requirements for the business in terms of where we made, the capital investment is pretty consistent and really has almost been pretty consistent from our existence. So there’s no planned CapEx investment that’s going to materially change that number from what we’ve seen in the last couple of years.

Paul Steep

Thanks.

Robert Young

Hi, good morning.

Dave Caputo

Good morning, Rob.

Robert Young

I was hoping you could give a little bit of a color around the cable space. I think you said that 2016 was largely powered by the backlog. And if we exclude maintenance and support, would it be fair to say that that backlog would be depleted as you’re heading into 2017?

Dave Caputo

Oh, yes, for sure. We took quite a bit of cable backlog from Q4 of last year. I think if you go back and look at some of our announcements and our timeframe, there were some large cable orders that we had won at the end of Q4, at the end of Q4 of last year that didn’t ship until this year, so that’s a fair statement.

Robert Young

Okay. And then do you see any potential for rebound in the cable space? I mean, Q1 was a large contributor, cable was a large contributor in Q1 last year. Is there any potential or any rebound in the first-half for 2017, largely a loss year for – in the cable space?

Dave Caputo

Hey, Rob, yes. So certainly, 2016 was a transition year for cable maybe into 2017 whenever you have that type of consolidation happen priorities change, restructuring happens. And the puts and takes are, they are leaders in virtualization and some of the larger cable operators are leaders in virtualization. I think, we’ll be in a good position for that.

A lot of them are focusing more on business services, as well as their consumer business, and I think there’s going to be some opportunities for us there. The consolidation stuff rarely works itself out overnight, but we’re hoping that 2016 was the bottom of that market, but time will tell.

The good news is, we still have a dominant position there in cable for network policy controller. I think, we have a much better book of business than our competitors and installed base. And other parts of our business are in good shape. The record year for wireless revenue 2016 and the record number of new customers we won in the year, we hope that we could leverage that for 2017, for sure.

Robert Young

Okay. And then earlier in the call you talked about the funnel and maybe if you give us a little bit of color, is it – is the funnel sufficient to support growth in 2017?

Dave Caputo

For sure. There’s – the number of opportunities and the dollar value of the opportunities would support growth as it did last year and the year before, I’ll caution. But certainly, the feeling is, you have a couple of flat years and conservativeness find its way into the funnel as well. But there’s no question that there’s many paths in the funnel for us to have growth this year.

Robert Young

Okay. And then last question for me, I think it would be on the product gross margins are pretty strong here in Q4. And some of the comments you made around some of the – I guess a little weaker gross margins, given lower software component and so curious why the strong gross margins in Q4?

Scott Hamilton

Well, I think all I was doing was trying to explain away the slight drop. I think that looking at it product margins been 81.8 last year and 80.2 this year, they’re relatively similar like, they’re close enough. So I don’t think there’s anything systemic or shifting in our business that’s creating a 1% drop in our gross margin. It’s just sort of giving you the math behind what was driving the change.

Robert Young

Okay, great. And maybe one last one, I’ll sneak in. Just on the expense trend, you said no expected change to the cost structure. Second-half was actually lower than the first-half in 2016, so should we be looking at the second-half cost structure, or the first-half, or we’ll be expecting the same trend overall?

Scott Hamilton

Yes, I think just the annual cost structure like when I talk about cost structure, I mean, having to materially invest in incremental people, having to make an investment to develop a market. We don’t see a need to do that at this point in time for next year. When you think of the back-half of the year being lower than the first-half, very largely driven by the weak revenue that we had in the back six months of the year.

So had that not been the case. I don’t believe that statement would have been true or accurate. So, what we usually see is at the beginning of the year, you see a bit of a hike in expenses because of things like vacation pay and the social taxes that you pay at the beginning of the year that you match out in the back-half of the year. So that kind of phenomenal will still exist in 2017. But on an annual basis, we don’t expect our cost structure materially change.

Robert Young

Okay, thanks. I’ll pass the line, guys.

Scott Hamilton

Thanks, Rob.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. Dave, just wondering if you can may be give us some commentary with the potentially softening position with net neutrality in the U.S. for the change in administration. Do you see any near-term opportunities that could arise from that for you?

Dave Caputo

So certainly, and we talked about it a couple of times throughout the year the fact that, folks like T-Mobile have went out there with zero rating in Binge On and their Music Freedom plan, I think it’s called and plans that AT&T and Verizon have announced around sponsored data. I think that’s all good stuff. Network neutrality, it’s done in a very fair way and very transparent way with subscribers, I think there are going to be many new and innovative ways to sell bandwidth. And the U.S. market has been one of those markets that have been less diverse in the way that they sell bandwidth.

And so having that opportunity in the largest market in the world is a good thing for us. And we could certainly live within the rules that exist now. But to the extent that service providers might be given more freedom to sell a market bandwidth packages differently. We see that as a good thing for Sandvine, because it’s what we designed our products to do since day one.

Richard Tse

Okay. And then when you sort of talked about the six points of growth here, acquisitions, I think was the last one. Would you be looking at kind of expanding the land so to speak, or are you sort of looking at some technologies that you think would be opportunity to upsell on the base, is there a lean towards one or the other?

Scott Hamilton

Well, there’s certainly, I would say a very much leaning towards the idea of being able to sell stuff to our existing customers to things that allow you to sell bandwidth differently to measure the quality to make it more secure to communicate with subscribers. Anything that helps communication service providers businesses and increasing the lens to or could be part of our cloud services policy offer such that it improves Internet access or secures Internet access for businesses via carrier cloud, those would be fair gain for us and continually looking at opportunities and finding those companies that might make sense, or those technologies or those people that might make sense for our business.

Richard Tse

Okay, great. Thank you.

Scott Hamilton

Thanks, Richard.

Deepak Kaushal

Hi, good morning, guys. Couple of questions for me. Dave, just to follow-up on the cable market, if we look at the revenues for this business over the last six, seven years, one might characterize it as kind of a $20 million baseline business with couple of years of upgrade cycles here and there. Is that a fair way to look at this, or are you really at a $30 million baseline and this year is kind of an anomaly and an upgrade cycle might rise it from here?

Scott Hamilton

Thanks, Deepak. So, there was a time in Sandvine’s history that virtually 100% of our business came from the cable market, and now mobile is the largest part of our business. Cable largely a North American phenomenon. Although there are bits of it in Western Europe and some of it in Asia-Pac. I guess what I would characterize it as, I think there’s a good opportunity there and we’re unknown vendor in that space helping them solve problems and find new revenue opportunities. The business services part of their business is one of the fastest growing parts of their business and there’s opportunities there.

We think we could grow in all access markets. If you look deep into the future 10 years from now everyone’s still going to be using the Internet. 10 years from now, there’s going to be infrastructure providers providing that access to the Internet and how they sell it and how they communicate with subscribers and how they secure that are going to continue to be Sandvine’s business. Virtualization, architectures, software defined networks, network functions virtualization could open up new use cases for us in cable.

And so, I don’t see it as a business with – a line of business for us without growth opportunities. I see it as we’re a good vendor in that space and that space has just gone through massive consolidation and some purchase priorities change through consolidation.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. And just similarly when we look, notwithstanding the wireless market, which has grown substantially over the last seven years, the DSL compared to 2010 fiscal, it’s kind of half of where it was back then. Is there a general trend going on in that fixed line market?

Dave Caputo

Yes. So the fixed telco market we saw a slight decline in revenue last year as well, don’t see as a major concern. The telcos – a lot of telcos also own mobile assets. A lot of them are more focused on their mobile assets. And there’s going to be some shifts there as they go to either fiber-to-the-home or double down on next-generation wireless architectures.

Again, I think that there’s the opportunities exist for us to grow that business. And especially, as they try to harmonize their mobile – senior mobile customers and their fixed line customers as still the same customers and looking for bundling opportunities between them and some wireless offload on to those networks.

So the concept of a converged fixed mobile operator is becoming more and more real. And the converged part of that, a lot of them have always had the fixed and mobile assets, and I think that that convergence of thinking of their subscribers as still being the same subscribers whether they are on their fixed to mobile network is a good thing for Sandvine.

Deepak Kaushal

Great. That’s very helpful. And then just kind of a bigger picture question on the dynamics today, we see lot of the communication service providers buying content. How does this impact your business? Does it delay their upgrades to the network? Does it change the way they think about their networks? How should we think of that dynamic impacting Sandvine?

Dave Caputo

So I guess the way I would think about it is, it’s going to increase your ability to package and sell bandwidth differently in terms of, there could be tiers, where their content is – their subscription might be included in the tier, or it doesn’t is zero rated in those data plans as long as they’re doing it in a network neutrality contract that exists at the time. To me it’s – highlights the point that people need to differentiate the way they sell bandwidth and that’s what Sandvine is about is differentiating the way they sell that bandwidth. And the ease that they make it that subscribers are connected to that content, we play a role there in terms of being able to enable seamless sign-on.

We know you’re a subscriber. We know you’re paying your bill. We know who you are. So to the extent that you have access to that content. You potentially don’t have to ask them for username and password and stuff like that, because the network knows. And so, again, any complexity – technological complexity of putting stuff into a package is good for Sandvine.

Deepak Kaushal

Got it. Does it create a pause, or an acceleration in network equipment spend?

Dave Caputo

I don’t think it creates a pause, because generally the people who are buying the content in doing that are different from the network folks. It’s more of as the marketing department say, hey, we want to create these bundles or these packages that’s where they look at the multitude of ways of doing that. And we hope they come to the conclusion that Sandvine would be the easiest way of doing that.

Deepak Kaushal

Got it. Okay, thanks. I appreciate your answers. I’ll pass the line.

Dave Caputo

Thanks, Deepak.

Maher Yaghi

Yes, thank you for taking my question. A lot of my questions were asked. But I wanted to get your view on the general, I’m reading reports talking about for telecom operators the cost per bit is declining, but the revenue per bit is declining faster. And hence the pressure on them to become a lot more selective in their purchasing behavior, do you have any views on how the operators business model is changing? And if, is it just consolidation that is causing this tempering off ordering patterns or the general telecom industry is having to deal with some bigger issues than just consolidation?

Dave Caputo

Okay. Yes, the consolidation issue I was highlighting was completely around the North American cable space. And if you had asked me at the beginning of last year if cables ordered $21 million less, or 60% less, that we would be 2% down on the year. I would have been surprised at that. And so there is some real strength in our mobile business, Maher. So I just want to make sure I’m penciling that the point that we’re pointing on the consolidation was the North American cable issue more than anything.

In terms of the cost per bit going down and their cost of delivery, the differences between those things or the revenue per bit, I should say, that’s an absolute phenomenon that when we have the most senior discussions with service providers that’s what we talk about. And so that’s where value propositions around traffic management in terms of being able to get better performance out of their same capital spend and capital infrastructure, that’s really the overwhelming value proposition.

To the extent that they could come up with packages that allow them to access both the low-end of the market and the highest end of the market in terms of creating those bundles. So that they’re getting good revenue per bit. They’re selling at $5 per month, as well as $80 per month, depending on the markets, or the demographic of the subscribers, that’s what we’re talking to solve that problem.

There’s no question. There’s very few operators in the world that their voice revenue isn’t going down double digits every quarter that their SMS texting revenue isn’t going down every quarter, that’s happening to every service provider in the world. And so their main product is really becoming data. And in the mobile space, mobile data, in particular.

And so we think that those trends play well into Sandvine’s hand. Everybody is going to use more bandwidth next year than they did this year. And they’re certainly not going to be paying for it at the same percentage that they’re consuming it. They might be using 30% or 60% more bandwidth next year. But they expect their bill to be flat to down a little bit to maybe up a little bit.

And so it’s really around the preserving the quality of experience, preserving the security, protecting the network, and creating innovative new bundling and packaging bandwidth that’s going to drive our business here over time. And so, you’re absolutely right in identifying that macro trend there. But I think it plays well into Sandvine over the long-term.

Maher Yaghi

Thank you for that answer. I just want to follow-up with, with that in mind, what you just said in mind, it seems and I’m reading and looking at results from equipment vendors. A lot of the telcos are moving to cut cost, moving to lower cost solutions. We’ve seen recently Huawei make some entry into the software business by purchasing some assets in the Middle East.

How do you position yourselves when you see a equipment manufacturer getting to the software business, because it’s evident that as you say, software is taking more place and you want to get the return on your investment. But you have these larger companies also getting into the space to improve their product. So any thoughts on that?

Dave Caputo

Yes. So it’s absolutely a global phenomenon and a future phenomenon these concepts of software defined network and network functions virtualization. There’s going to be many, many problems that need to be solved in that that future. And the reality is, we get to leverage the vast majority like almost a 100% of our intellectual property on that.

And so the fact that that large network equipment vendors are going into software doesn’t discourage me in the sense that yes, there’s going to be a whole bunch of software and network architectures. But our competitive experience that have developed these products, we think will be very well positioned with those. And the beauty in those architectures is, you could very quickly test out one person software versus another and you can see how efficient it is, or how robust it is, or how user-friendly it is to configure and deploy. And if a service provider does choose to go that route, they’re more likely to deal with more innovative vendors who more quickly can solve their problems.

And I think to just say, we’re competing in software is to general statement. We’re competing for network policy control, for service creation, for business intelligence. We’re competing for innovative cyber security fixes to very specific problems they’re having. And we think that we should be able to be more agile and more responsive to subscribers, service providers needs for those types of solutions.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. Thank you very much.

Dave Caputo

Thanks, Maher.

Rick Wadsworth

Thanks, operator. On behalf of Dave and Scott, thank you all for your questions and for attending our conference call today. We look forward to speaking with you again soon. Bye for now.

