Apple: Here Comes The Bear Attack

Last month, I discussed whether tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needed President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises for tax cuts and a repatriation holiday. The basis for my argument was that after a monster fiscal Q1 period, Apple would face tough times leading up to the iPhone 8 launch as consumers waited for the new device and the rumored lack of an iPhone SE refresh would hurt smartphone sales. Well, as we've seen with the Street several times in the past, analysts are now getting extremely worried as we approach the company's earnings report in a couple of weeks.

The snowball started just before the end of the year when Nikkei reported Apple was going to cut iPhone production by 10%. There was a similar report from Nikkei last year about cuts to a larger degree, and while the magnitude may have been off, it was a tough fiscal year for the iPhone. Just a few days later, an analyst at Raymond James cut his iPhone estimates, noting subdued consumer technology spending. Two negative notes may not seem like much given all the coverage of Apple, but things have really accelerated this week in the analyst community:

Stifel reported Apple suppliers' revenue down 4% in calendar Q4, a sign that iPhone unit sales may disappoint.

Wells Fargo cut Apple estimates for March 2017 quarter, as well as full year fiscal 2017 and 2018 estimates.

RBC also cut Apple estimates, citing foreign exchange headwinds and production cuts.

Nobody should be surprised when analysts mention foreign exchange headwinds, given the sharp rise in the US dollar after the November election. While Apple does have some hedges in place and has raised prices in some countries, the company will likely report a forex hit of a few hundred million at least, perhaps over a billion in the worst-case scenario. That could easily be the difference between a quarterly beat or miss, along with the potential for weaker-than-expected fiscal Q2 guidance.

If we take a look at overall estimates, analysts haven't really adjusted their fiscal Q1 holiday revenue figures in a major way. The big changes seem to be coming to the March fiscal Q2 period, where the average was $54.71 billion going into the new year. On January 8th, that figure was down to $54.48 billion, and today, the number stands at $54.3 billion. With 35 analysts covering the name, it does take some decent estimate cuts to get the overall average down by over $400 million in just two weeks.

Now I'm not here today to ring the alarm bell or start some Apple is dying campaign. The company is still in decent shape and should get back to revenue and earnings growth this year. However, investors shouldn't be surprised if we see more negative reports like this, and it wouldn't shock me to see more estimates come. There's still almost three weeks until earnings, but it appears that the bear attack has already started. The good news is that the more the Street brings down its estimates, the better chance Apple has of issuing decent guidance. I was worried the Street got ahead of itself, and that certainly appears to be the case. Should this analyst panic continue, it would not surprise me if Apple shares pullback to their 50-day moving average as seen below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.