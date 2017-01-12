Gold Vs. GDX - Which To Buy Now?

Gold and gold mining stocks have received much attention lately, with many commentators suggesting that we are entering the second leg of a new bull market. While we agree with that general sentiment, this article does not intend to contribute to that debate. Instead, we seek here to propose which category of investment - gold or gold miners - would be preferable for near-term performance.

It has been widely documented, both in Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, that the price of gold has strong correlation to gold miners (obviously) and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. In order to provide some context, however, we have included charts below which demonstrate these correlations.

The correlation between gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the key gold miner's index (NYSEARCA:GDX) can be seen below. It is of course logical that gold miners would benefit from a rising price of gold, and indeed the GDX on average is leveraged to the price of GLD by a factor of about 3.5.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview

The correlation between GLD and a popular Treasury Inflation Protected Security ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) can be seen below. One might view the correlation between gold and TIPs to be a function of their role as "safe haven" plays.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview

One can see from these charts that both GDX and TIP recently have appeared to out-perform GLD on a relative basis. It is our overall thesis that these securities will continue to move correlated to one another in a way that reverts the relative values to a mean.

As such, we created a mean reverting indicator for both GLD to GDX and GLD to TIP in an attempt to capture the magnitude of the current price divergences. We are more confident in the efficacy of the our mean-reverting indicator for GLD:GDX than we are for GLD:TIP, as we back-tested and compared it with industry fundamentals.

GLD:GDX Indicator

Both indicator formulas and calculations are proprietary to Viking Analytics, so we did not include values or formulas in the presentation of it below. Our mean-reversion indicator suggests that GLD will out-perform GDX in the short run. In fact, the current price divergence between the two securities recently reached extreme levels.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview and Viking Analytics calculations

The practical application of this analysis suggests that it would be preferable today to purchase a gold ETF or physical gold instead of GDX (we prefer PHYS to GLD). Alternatively, in March of 2016, it would have been preferable to purchase GDX for gold exposure rather than gold. If one would prefer the leverage of a gold miner like GDX, then it may be currently preferable to purchase more units of a gold ETF and/or purchase call options on it. Specifically, at the moment, it would be better in our view to purchase $3,500 of GLD than $1,000 of GDX; in this case, one would obtain the same "gold exposure" with less risk.

GLD:TIP Indicator

Our mean-reversion indicator suggests that GLD will tend to out-perform TIP in the short-run as well.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview and Viking Analytics calculations

We see here that GLD is under-performing TIP, but in a less dramatic fashion than its underperformance to GDX. We are less confident in the efficacy of this indicator than GLD:GDX, and believe that there are more forces at play which limit the correlation between the securities. Nevertheless, this indicator suggests to us that gold is under-performing TIPs, which may present an opportunity to increase gold exposure.

Lastly, the chart below combines the two indicators in one chart to show when both indicators suggest a buying signal for gold.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview and Viking Analytics calculations

One can see on the above chart that there are three recent occasions when both GDX and TIP out-performed GLD significantly: December 2016, early June 2016 and early 2017. In the first two instances, these signals preceded sizable jumps in the price of gold. We will see shortly what happens in the third case.

Obviously, there are no guarantees in these volatile markets. Best of luck to all in your investing, and thanks for any feedback below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short GDX