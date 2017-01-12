Coming January 19: Treasury Will Auction A New 10-Year TIPS, One Worth Watching

A week away, the yield to maturity is estimated at 0.39%, not awful but also not really attractive.

The U.S. Treasury announced Thursday morning that it will auction $13 billion in a new 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected-Security on January 19, 2017. This is CUSIP 912828V49, and the coupon rate and real yield to maturity will be set by the auction.

This is a particularly interesting auction because it is the first new-issue TIPS since the election of Donald Trump on November 8 set off turmoil in the Treasury market. According to U.S. Treasury estimates, the yield on a full-term 10-year TIPS rose from 0.12% on the day before the election to a high of 0.74% on December 16. That yield has since settled down to 0.39% as of Wednesday. This chart shows the real yield trend since early October:

Click to enlarge

At this point, in my opinion, the real yield (after inflation) of 0.39% isn't enough to make this 10-year auction super attractive, but it will be one to watch. (A year ago, a TIPS of this same maturity auctioned with a real yield of 0.725%.) I consider the 10-year maturity the 'sweet spot' of the TIPS market and a good one to use for ladder building. Here's how this TIPS will fall into the current lineup of TIPS trading on the secondary market:

So it is interesting to look at a TIPS with the same maturity date - 2027 Jan 15 - with a significantly higher real yield to maturity than the Treasury's current estimate, 0.46% versus 0.39%. This one, CUSIP 912810PS1, is a remnant of the Treasury's 20-year TIPS auctions, which no longer exist. It carries a very attractive coupon rate of 2.375%, and a market price more than 18% higher than par value, along with accrued inflation nearly 20% above par. It would be expensive, obviously, for a small investor.

The TIPS maturing 2016 Jul 16 probably reflect current market value better, with a low coupon rate and little accrued principal. Its yield of 0.357% is in line with the Treasury's current estimate.

New inflation number coming Wednesday. If you are considering an investment in this new TIPS, I suggest waiting until the December inflation report comes out January 18 at 8:30 a.m. If headline inflation continues perking higher, you could see increased demand for TIPS, lowering your potential yield at auction.

Inflation breakeven rate. The Treasury's estimate for a 10-year nominal TIPS closed at 2.38% yesterday, setting up a 10-year inflation breakeven rate of 1.99% for this TIPS, as of yesterday. That is right on the edge of the 2.0% to 2.5% 'neutral zone,' where TIPS are fairly priced versus nominal Treasurys. The days of super-cheap TIPS versus Treasurys are coming to a close. Here is the 10-year breakeven trend since the end of the financial crisis:

Click to enlarge

Yes or no on this 10-year TIPS? If the real yield to maturity holds under 0.50%, I probably won't be a buyer, even though I'd like to add a 2027 maturity to my TIPS ladder this year. Nevertheless, this one won't be a bad buy-and-hold-to-maturity investment. There will be five more auctions in the 9- to 10-year range in 2017, so there will be plenty more opportunities.

Here is a history of all TIPS auctions in the 9- to 10-year maturity range since 2010:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.