Trump Kills Deal

Welcome to the Kowtowing issue of M&A Daily

Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is working with Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) on the sale of their US insurance brokerage. In 2012, Onex had bought the unit from Goldman (NYSE:GS).

Trump

Foreign buyers balked at buying White Mountains (NYSE:WTM) after Trump's election. Deal-makers - especially involving cross-border deals - are concerned about Trump's nationalism and weaponized Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account. Other deal-makers (and prospective deal-makers) are lining up in front of Trump Tower to kowtow to the President Elect.

So far, kowtowers include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son, who wants approval for Sprint (NYSE:S) to participate in wireless consolidation, perhaps by buying T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) CEO Jack Ma met Trump; his company is the major asset of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO), itself in the midst of a major asset sale to Verizon (NYSE:VZ). After that came the Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) CEOs, who seek merger approval. Next up, AT&T (NYSE:T) leaders are arriving to talk up their Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal, which is complicated by Trump's dislike of his coverage on CNN.

ClubCorp

ClubCorp (NYSE:MYCC) is seeking a buyer in response to activist pressure.

Team Health

Team Health (NYSE:TMH) shareholders approved the acquisition by Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

Actelion

J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) agreed on a deal price. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

