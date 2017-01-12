Marks & Spencer's (MAKSY) CEO Steve Rowe on Q3 2017 Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSY) Q3 2017 Trading Statement Conference Call January 12, 2017 3:15 AM ET

Executives

Steve Rowe - CEO

Helen Weir - CFO

Analysts

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Caroline Gulliver - Jefferies

Charlie Muir-Sands - Deutsche Bank

Assad Malic - Citi

Tony Shiret - Haitong

Andrew Hughes - UBS

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Angus Tweedie - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day and welcome to the M&S Q3 Trading Statement Analyst Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Steve Rowe. Please go ahead.

Steve Rowe

Good morning all and Happy New Year to you. I do appreciate that today is a very busy day with other companies reporting too, so I will keep this part short with some insight into our Q3 performance before Helen and I take your questions. M&S had a good Christmas and we are pleased with our results this quarter especially against the difficult market. Customer satisfaction across the business reached a full year high. Our performance is in line with our expectations and reflects the actions that we are taking to make M&S a simpler, more focused -- customer focused business.

In Clothing & Home, we delivered against out promise to focus on full-price sales, and improve our ranges. We lowered prices on 100s more products, we ran five fewer promotions and held just one clearing sale which started on Boxing Day in the quarter.

In Food, it was a premium Christmas which played to our strengths as we continue to focus on special and different products, growing our business in a tough market. We delivered a great service with our new Christmas food to order collection points and offered customers over 300 new products. Our customers recognize us for quality, innovation and newness that distinguish our food from the rest of the market. As I said at the start, we’ve had a good Christmas, but we are absolutely clear that there is lots more to do at M&S.

In Q4, our reported numbers will be impacted by the timing of the sale and the later Easter and we do expect the market to be challenging and consumer confidence to remains uncertain, but we are confident that our plan is the right one for M&S in the long-term.

I’ll now open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

We will take our first question from Richard Chamberlain of RBC.

Richard Chamberlain

Just a couple of questions, please, one on clothing, one on food. In clothing, Steve, I wonder if you can just give an update on the good, better, best, split. I guess probably normally see a bit of a higher weighting to better and best at this time of year, but that would be really helpful.

And then on food, just anything you can say on average transaction value during the quarter, and whether you saw customers trading up and trading up through the ranges over the period. I guess a number of food retailers have already called out, their premium lines seem to have been doing pretty well. I just wonder if you saw that trading-up effect. Thanks a lot.

Steve Rowe

Okay brilliant. The first thing we should talked about in terms of pricing, I mean another 300 of lines went down this quarter across the categories ranging from things like thermal underwear to shirt and we’ll continue with that positioning to make sure that basket is as competitive in the market as it should be and I am pleased with the positioning of that price points. And what that’s done is actually reflected in our good, better and better mix.

So if you think about -- when I talked about this in May last year, I told you that we were down as low as 9%. Our proportion has moved on in Q3 last year from 11% of good to 13% and I’d expect that to be slightly higher during the course of the year, and women’s wear has moved on from a low of about 8% to 11% and men’s up to about 14%. So we are seeing that movement into good, but in Q3 the emphasis is much more on better and best, and we grew our better sales across the piece as well.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay. Thank you.

Steve Rowe

In Food, the premium question you asked. We did see a slight movement in average basket and its only slight, I mean it is not huge because we’ve already trade at premium end of the market, but we saw that trend continue and our sales of top two collections, top two desserts were ahead of the rest of the business and the customers have recognized this as special and different. So what we’re seeing is customers trading and the best example I’ll give you is on top tier collection turkeys which were up 11%.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, great. Alright, thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Caroline Gulliver of Jefferies.

Caroline Gulliver

Congratulations. I just had a question on online. Last quarter you obviously said that there was a big lack of promotion impacts that was driving online, just towards flat. And obviously this time now it's back up to 9.4% maybe more in line with the market. I was just wondering, what's driven that turnaround over the quarter? And also, just associated with that, is there any impact from Sparks?

Steve Rowe

Sure. I’ll tell you I had that back with you and talk about Sparks for a second.

Caroline Gulliver

Yeah.

Steve Rowe

And Sparks has continued to perform really well for us. And we increased the number of Sparks customers by that 430,000 in the quarter, we’re now up to around 5.3 million. What we’re seeing is more and more engagement from our top customers through that channel. And what we did see is an improvement in our run rate in dotcom. However, it was still subject to a substantial reduction in promotions, we’ve pulled away from the Black Friday deals that we’ve done last year quite deliberately as part of our plans to move away from discounting into a full price market. And we did have an impact from that. So to be honest with you, they are sort of in line with the market but we’re very pleased with that.

Caroline Gulliver

And are there any particular categories online that have done very well? [Multiple Speakers].

Steve Rowe

No, to be honest. The shape of our online category sales is very similar to that in terms of what we did well. We made full price increases in both stores and online in every single closing division which is what I wanted. And we’re really pleased with it.

Caroline Gulliver

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Charlie Muir-Sands of Deutsche Bank.

Charlie Muir-Sands

I've got questions on food and then on margin. On the food side, I wondered if you could comment on the, on your full-price performance, because it looks from some data that you've been getting a bit more promotional. And also, whether you could tell us how much inflation was in your food number in the quarter.

Steve Rowe

Yeah. Okay. And you said you had a margin question as well?

Charlie Muir-Sands

Yes. I just wondered now whether you could give an update on your latest hedging position, obviously on the clothing and home side? And whether you still stick to your ambition for flat achieved gross margins in the next financial year?

Steve Rowe

Okay. So, I’ll take the first one and perhaps Helen will take the second one. Food price performance was actually better than last year in terms of food. And I think the Nielson data that’s out at the moment shows that we were 27% discounted versus some 30% last year. The big thing that is change in our launch of Sparks last year, we actually gave customers an introductory offer on foods to help them join the Sparks card and we didn’t do that this year. And that’s where that decrease, I mean the core run rate in food is about the same frankly, the underlying number right.

So, we’ve not been more promotional there, inflation is limited in our food business at the moment, there is a little bit of trading up, but it’s marginal. And again we’ve concentrated very much there on making sure we’re competitive in the marketplace with a very clear price positioning. And the same would be true in clothing, and Helen do you want to talk about where we are with margin and prices perhaps?

Helen Weir

Yeah, I mean we’re not really very much changed from the situation that we describe back in November, Charlie. So the sorts of things we were talking about in November, in terms of what we estimate the impact of currency going forward to be remained unchanged. And, so therefore as we’ve said full year guidance remains unchanged and we haven’t changed our outlook for next year at this stage. So we’re pretty much where we expected to be.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question comes from Assad Malic of Citi.

Assad Malic

Good morning. Congratulations guys. And just, can you hear me okay?

Steve Rowe

Yeah, Sure. We can hear you.

Assad Malic

Three questions from me, firstly Steve. Can you perhaps quantify the full-price sales performance for clothing and home in a bit more color, and whether there's any distortions year-on-year that we should be thinking about?

Secondly, when you talk about the availability improvements and the price cuts, can you give us a sense of now whether you think you're done in that in terms of the price cuts? Are they likely to be more selective going into next year And then, thirdly, thinking about that, the online performance, I appreciate the comments you're making around the fact that Black Friday wasn't really a feature for you this year. But are there any changes you're looking to make to the platform going into next year that you think could enhance ATV or traffic?

Steve Rowe

Okay. To that, first of all full price, I was looking at Helen and I was asking [ph] -- okay. Our full price sales in the quarter were 13% on a fiscal basis and as I said every division -- clothing division made full price increases. We’re particularly strong in areas like kids wear and lingerie and we reported a record market share in bras that’s just short of 34% in this quarter. So we’re pleased with the reaction there.

There is, of course, some additional sale in there, some transfer from what was discounted last year but we’ve sort of expected that. That was the whole point of the strategy to come away from this discounted offer that we had and customers reacted frankly to better merchandize, better availability, better prices and better in store environment and the investment we’ve made in staffing has paid off and as I said those customer satisfaction scores are up full year high.

In terms of the things that we've got -- we’re seeing [ph], we have got a look at that, how that transfers over the next few weeks and months because we are taking out some further sales, I said in quarter four, remove one sale again, we intend to go in with less sales stock as we did in this quarter and therefore there will be some mix between full price and reduced, the underlying we’re pleased with where we got to.

In terms of availability, the step change is really about launching core availability across the piece, roughly launch availabilities were about 7% higher than last year and core availabilities are up by about 1.5% and we will continue to work on improving that as we move into this quarter. I am delighted with where we’ve got to for spring and in fact one of reasons our international numbers are a little bit ahead of where we thought it was going to be because our spring availability was so good, pre-Christmas we were able to ship a little bit earlier to our franchise partners.

So, as for availability in price cuts, look we did the big lump by September and we wanted to put some new autumn ranges in at some slightly lower prices, we did that and we intended to be competitive in the marketplace within the guidance we gave in margin and perhaps handling, we’ll talk a bit more about that again in terms of how we’re doing that, mitigating that, but the heavy lifting is done. All we’ll doing is making sure we’re keeping a careful eye on the market and making sure we competitively price for our customers.

And then in terms of online, the big change we made in last year was really getting this one solution for mobile devices which works across mobile and iPad, about 30% of our online transactions are now coming through that, but we’ll continue to update with what I would call low cost digital apps to make sure that we enhance the customer experience on an ongoing basis. Helen, do you want to talk about the sourcing mitigation, just to re-emphasize that, and margin.

Helen Weir

Yeah, I mean in terms of the sourcing stuff, what we are doing is continuing to work hard on improving our sourcing, clearly the currency goes against us but by reducing the amount of markdown that we’re putting through, that is enabling us to offset and improving the sourcing that’s enabling us to offset both the reduction in prices and also helps us mitigate the impact of the exchange rate of the currency improvement.

So that work in ongoing, but what we can say, I mean the results as a whole we’re pleased with them because it shows that the actions that we are taking are working and we are seeing reductions in markdowns which is enabling us to offset the reductions in price, et cetera, et cetera.

So, you know the threshold that we laid out back in May, reiterated in November, we’re beginning to see the signs of that coming through and the customer response has been pleasing.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tony Shiret of Haitong.

Tony Shiret

Good morning Steve. Again from me, well done. Just a couple of things. First of all, I presume the fact that you were trading out of line with the general pricing position in the market for various points has made planning of the staffing and OpEx generally, the variable elements of it. It's probably the first time that you've been through this and I wondered whether there is, on the basis of what you've seen and whether you've had a chance to look at this yet, whether there's some ability for you to actually tailor your OpEx more to this sort of trading pattern going forward, i.e., reduce it in store?

And secondly, on the stock into sale, the 7% reduction, I presume that's a net of -- and that's all non-full-price sales, I would guess. But it looks like the actual post-Christmas occurrence is quite heavy and I just wondered if you could comment on the sell-down rate of that? I know that's included within guidance but it looks like you're not compressing, or you have not compressed quite as aggressively as in the past. Could you comment on that?

Helen Weir

Okay. Before I pick up on the sales cost, I mean actually saying what we’ve done is we’ve invested more in our staffing in stores because we felt that there was -- we had previously cut it more than probably was the right thing to do and so, but we’ve invested in points that matter, so we’ve invested in things like fitting rooms, we’ve invested in things like bra fit, suit measure and so forth. And we did that through our crunch cost program which was actually taking out waste cost sales where in the organization. So, whether that would excess packaging cost or where we were sending more media, physical media into the stores than we needed to. We’ve had a big internal program where -- and the money that was saved from that we’ve reinvested back in stocks. So, cutting back on our staffing in stores is not something that we are looking to do right now.

As you know, as you can imagine we will continue to look at our cost and look at where areas where we can improve our productivity and I think all retailers will say to you that’s an ongoing program. We made the announcements earlier this year about ways in which we’re reducing overall head office cost, part of that was driven by our desire to work more simply and with more pace but obviously it also has the benefit that it reduces cost and that is a never ending battle or a never ending search for any finance director. And as you can imagine, we will continue to do that, but I don’t think that you should assume anything specific on that basis.

I mean we’ve guided 3.5% cost growth, one of the reasons why our cost growth in previous years is not always been as high as we’ve previously guided to was partly because of phase on bonus. At the moment we are tracking in line with expectations on our plans internally so we’re not anticipating the same saving. But, we’ve got a quarter to go. So, hopefully that gives you a bit of flavor of where we are on cost. Steve, do you want to talk about [Multiple Speakers].

Steve Rowe

Yeah. So, Tony if you break the sale, last year we had two sales in the quarter, one in November, sort of third week in November and obviously the Christmas sales. And the Christmas sale actually started on the Christmas Eve last year. This year we started on Boxing Day and we didn’t do the sale in November which is part of the plan, remember this goes from nine sales to six and then four next year. So we’re absolutely in line with that, because of that we’re going to have slightly more stock than last year in the -- on a like-for-like basis in the December sale. But the overall stock in the sale was 7.5% down which was in line with the plan. In fact slightly less stock into sale than the plan.

In terms of the clearance, its broadly in line with what we expected, we didn’t start -- have as many stores open on Boxing Day and therefore we’re slightly behind the initial phasing last year, but we’re clearing it in line with what we thought. And we’re going to be prudent about how we do further reductions, and so far our spend is in line.

Tony Shiret

Okay. That’s brilliant. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andy Hughes of UBS.

Andy Hughes

Just a follow-up on that full-price sales increase of 13%. If you had to say where you are in terms of the journey, are you still in the foothills of trying to get to where you want to be, is that a fair comment? And with that growth in full price and the amount of stock in the sale coming down, were you not tempted to put up your guidance for [indiscernible] gross margin or at least say that you might be towards the upper end of the range?

Steve Rowe

Yeah. I’ll let Helen deal with that question on guidance. But look, in terms of full price sales, there were a lot of moving parts as I said in the quarter based on the different promotions and everything else. I don’t think that we would call that a straightforward underlying run rate and don't start baking in that sort of number. Foothills? I don't describe any views, we’re on a journey here, we not have the plan which is about building long-term sustainable profitable business which is appropriate for our customers. We are on track with that plan and the plan that Helen and I outlined earlier in the year, we’re pleased with our progress, the customers are responding well, but there is much more to do. You will not hear me call any sign of victory, this is just part of the plan and we are looking at this with a long-term hat.

And there are headwinds coming in the next quarter. We're up against two sales in the next quarter, we’ll reduce it by one, we also intend to put significantly less stock in the sale. We're coming out again of the cyber dates that were in the first quarter -- in quarter four last year. And we will continue to offer our customers a full price proposition which is what we think is appropriate for the future.

Helen Weir

And the other thing was, was I tempted to change our guidance on margin. Just to give you a little bit more insight into the dynamics that’s going on here, yes, full prices have been increased by 13%. That is very pleasing, that’s what we -- we wanted to see an increase in full price. Don’t forget though last year through this period we had some pretty wide category promotions. So for example if you wanted to buy knitwear in the lead-up to Christmas and you came into buy something, you probably were going to buy it on discount, even if you’d been prepared to pay full price, equally because we have reduced our prices our ingoing prices, what we're now selling -- when we sell at full price that’s already with the price investment and what we’ve done is, we’ve talked about the reduction in markdown, the reduction in discounting, we’re reinvesting back in price.

So the dynamic is working as we had hoped it would and that was already build in effectively into the guidance that were given. So, no I wasn’t tempted I suppose is the short answer to your question.

Steve Rowe

And lots of people also have this, are way ahead of our expectation, this was exactly what we said we were going to do. These are the results we had expected and as we -- and that’s why -- we think we’re on schedule on the plan, but there is no up -- we’re not calling a big upside here. We’re saying that this is what we expected and that’s why the guidance sticks.

Andy Hughes

Yeah, okay very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anne Critchlow of Societe Generale.

Anne Critchlow

Two questions from me, please. So modeling Q4 on clothing and home, do we need to take into account two factors? Firstly, that there's no Easter and if so, is that a minus 0.4% hit to like for like? I think it was a plus 0.4% benefit a year ago. And presumably you're missing the New Year week out of Q4 this year so will that be a 1.5% hit to clothing and home like-for-likes there? So that's the first question.

And then the second question is about really the consumer barometer. I'm just wondering if you have an advantage having older customers with regard to Brexit news flow, given that older people were more likely to vote for Brexit, and also just broadly what your consumer barometer is telling you at the moment?

Helen Weir

Okay, let me deal with this, sort of the mechanics on the numbers. In terms of the impact on our Q4 numbers, the fact that the first week -- the five days of the sale has now gone into Q3 rather than Q4, that’s the 1.5% that we indicated in the press release. If you look at Q4, because Q4 is a slightly smaller quarter, that’s probably somewhere between 2% and 2.5% in Q4, reduction as a result of that flip of week.

In terms of Easter, Easter is much more material in terms of its impact on food rather than clothing and home. So it maybe a 0.2-0.3, it’s not that significant on clothing, it’s much more significant on food. Easter typically between 1% and 1.5% impact on food. So that’s the impact of the sort of the different phasing. Obviously none of those impact underlying performance, so we look at it on a like-for-like data basis, but in terms of the reported numbers that’s the sort of the effect you might expect to see.

Anne Critchlow

Very helpful. Thank you.

Steve Rowe

So I will deal with the consumer Brexit. I don’t think I’m going to deal with Brexit. The consumer Brexit I think I’ve said over the last quarter has been sort of fairly stable at the top level. It’s bubbling around, consumers have actually felt quite good about themselves. But what I think is interesting, I think GfK highlighted this, is that what happened during the course of November and December was consumer confidence in the forward-looking economy claim down substantially.

And I think that there is this discrepancy in how they feel about themselves versus the economy and we’re not sure how that’s going to mature, but you will expect that much to mature over the next quarter. I think from our point of view tough, we are very focused on making sure whatever goes on the external environment, we are sticking to the knitting and making sure we’ve got great merchandize, great prices, better availability and better in-store environment, a better online proposition because we think that’s the right thing to do for the long-term. We trade the business for the long-term and make sure that we are just doing the right things.

Anne Critchlow

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Simon Erwin of Credit Suisse.

Simon Erwin

Two quick one’s for you. The first one is you've clearly invested quite a lot in price over both top and bottom end of the clothing pricing architecture. Are you happy with where you are, or do you think that there's more to go over successive seasons as you can design it into ranges?

Steve Rowe

I think I’ll said in a way we’ve done about 2,000 lines on a like-for-like basis now, every line that comes into the business as part of the season launch comes in at a right price, which is why probably more in the third of count now is lower than the prices we would have charge for the similar garments last year. I think we’ve done, the heavy lifting is done, but on a -- I think rather than checking on a daily basis to make sure we offer the right values and I’m committed to making sure that we have a value proposition for our customers which is appropriate. So, heavy lifting done. Will there be some little ups and downs in the prices that we talked. Of course, but that's trading the business.

Simon Erwin

Okay. And just on the international, where you've announced that the businesses will be closing, how are they trading?

Steve Rowe

Helen, you want to go?

Helen Weir

Yeah. In fact in some of them they’re doing quite well. I think that’s sort of a last chance to buy mentality. So, the trading has being reasonably good, obviously we haven’t yet moved into closure, I think we’re just beginning, we have plans to close our first three stores in China in the next month or two. But actually across most of the rest of the businesses that has been enough closures, trading is better than it was previous to the announced actually.

Simon Erwin

Okay. And the underlying run rate, presumably, of the businesses that you're retaining I assume is notably better than the overall number you've reported.

Helen Weir

The only slight exceptional in that is Ireland, where because of the depreciation in sterling, what we have seen is we’ve seen cross border impact. So a lot of people in Eire are travelling across the border and shopping in Northern Ireland, I think that’s happening across the piece. So, therefore the performance in Ireland in the quarter was weaker and obviously Ireland is a significant element of our international business overall. So that would be the exception to the rule that you just described.

Simon Erwin

Brilliant. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Angus Tweedie of Bank of America.

Angus Tweedie

Hopefully, it will be an easy one. In terms of hedging, can you give us an idea how you're shaping up for 2018? Are you hedged and what level? That would be fantastic. And then, in terms of market share, do you have any idea how you preformed over Christmas? And within the categories, is there anything that really stands out there?

Steve Rowe

While you’re looking at hedging you're looking at hedging, market share figures are out in the next few weeks depending on which source you use. What we can see is in the run up to Christmas that our market share in food in total we gained in line with the plans. And I suspect that we’ll be there or there about in clothing, but really it’s about -- it’s not about the total share for me at moment it’s about the full price share and I suspect we’ll gain full price share.

Helen Weir

In terms of hedging for ’17 and ’18, we are I think 75% to 80% hedged and the hedging has been in line with what we’ve expected.

Angus Tweedie

Perfect. Thank you.

Steve Rowe

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andy Wade of Numis.

Steve Rowe

Good morning, Andy.

Andy Wade

Good morning.

Helen Weir

Hi.

Operator

I’m showing you’re on mute.

Helen Weir

Maybe he is gone. Do you want to -- are there any other questions?

Operator

We have no further questions at this time.

Steve Rowe

Okay. Thank you very much. Thank you for your questions. If you need anything else at all, guys, the team are around to take your questions. And I look forward to you, speaking to you when we next update in May. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes today’s conference call. Thanks for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

