Aerie Pharmaceuticals - What To Expect Heading Into 2017

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is currently in the latter stages of finishing Phase 3 trials and preparing for NDA submission in the glaucoma treatment field. Their two main candidates are Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Roclatan (a combination drug containing both Rhopressa and generic latanoprost). Rhopressa and Roclatan promise new methods of action in the treatment of glaucoma, and management sees their drugs as providing the first big step in improving treatment options for patients in the last 20 years.

Glaucoma and Its Market

Glaucoma is a progressive disease of the eye that may eventually lead to irreversible vision loss or blindness. It is most commonly associated with increased Intra Ocular Pressure (IOP), which is believed to be the driving factor in damage to the optic nerve, which sends neural information from the retina to the brain. Although there are various types of glaucoma, the most common, and the one being addressed by Rhopressa/Roclatan, is primary open angle glaucoma.

This form of glaucoma progresses over the years, and is most commonly managed by various drugs in the form of eye drops that work to lower the IOP via varying mechanisms, which has been shown to slow the rate of progression regardless of starting baseline IOP.

Our eyes are constantly producing a fluid called aqueous humor, which delivers nutrients to the eye's inner tissues/structures and is subsequently drained through the trabecular meshwork and uveoscelral pathway. Increased eye pressures typically result from excess production of this fluid, or decreased ability for fluid to drain. Therefore, the treatment options for glaucoma involve increasing this outflow/reducing fluid production.

The current drugs on the market are beta blockers, prostaglandin analogs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, alpha agonists, and combinations between these 4 categories. Each has a different mechanism of action on lowering IOP, varying efficacy, and side effects, which can be explored in greater detail at the glaucoma foundation's website.

Shown below are the respective market shares of each category, which shows that currently, prostaglandins are the main form of treatment for glaucoma, capturing over 50% of market share. The main reason for this is its safer drug profile relative to the other treatments, along with greater IOP-lowering ability, and easier dosing regimens.

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

As shown, the US market for glaucoma drugs was about $2.5 Billion in the US, and about $4.7 Billion if including the European and Japanese markets as of 2015. This number is expected to grow into the next decade or so as more of the population hits the over 60 age range, putting more individuals in a higher risk group for developing glaucoma.

Why the hype around Rhopressa and Roclatan?

Rhopressa's mechanism of action is unique from all other drugs currently on the market, in that it addresses the issue of high IOP by working on 3/4 routes that lead to lower IOP. These 3 routes are lowering aqueous humor fluid production, increasing outflow of fluid through the trabecular meshwork, and lowering episcleral venous pressure.

The fourth route is increasing uveoscleral pathway outflow, which is accomplished via administration of prostaglandin analog drugs. This is why Rhopressa and latanoprost have synergistic effects, and why Roclatan could be the first treatment to hit the market that targets all known mechanisms of lowering IOP if approved.

Regarding the efficacy of Aerie's drug candidates, there has been some controversy, although most of it has been explained by management in light of the goals set for each of their drugs. The first was during their Rocket 1 Phase 3 trial for Rhopressa, which failed to hit its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to timolol, primarily in patients with higher baseline IOPs. After meeting with the FDA, Aerie was allowed to switch its primary endpoint for its second Phase 3 trial named Rocket 2, with a new slightly lower range of baseline IOPs for patients in the trial.

This change led to Rhopressa meeting its new primary endpoint, but drew the criticism of some who argued that changing the primary endpoint made the patients in the study easier to treat and subsequently showed that Rhopressa is unlikely to be efficacious in patients exhibiting higher IOPs (more severe glaucoma risk).

Although it may indeed be true that Rhopressa is not as effective at treating patients with higher baseline IOPs relative to other drugs on the market such as latanoprost, or in this study, timolol, the goal for Rhopressa set by management seems to be the treatment of those with lower baseline IOPs (<25 mmHg), in which Rhopressa did show to be non-inferior after adjusting the primary endpoint in Rocket 2. This result is also downplayed by the fact that roughly 80% of patients being treated for glaucoma have baseline IOPs of 24mmHg or less, leaving the market for Rhopressa quite large.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

Aerie's second drug candidate, Roclatan, is positioned to deal with those patients exhibiting higher baseline IOPs (>25 mmHg), and may prove to be the most efficacious drug on the market in terms of overall IOP lowering effect based on its Phase 2b trial results.

Looking at safety factors with Rhopressa and Roclatan, both share a similar profile which includes no serious adverse effects, no known systemic risks, and the most common adverse reaction being hyperemia (red eyes), which was present in ~50% of patients, and mild in ~80% of cases.

This compares favorably to the other drugs on the market, which have similar adverse effects such as hyperemia, but also include multiple other varied adverse reactions, which can be scrutinized further here. On the surface, it appears that Rhopressa would be a favourable alternative to most non-prostaglandin drugs from a safety standpoint.

That being said, recently released results from Roclatan's Phase 3 trial Mercury 1 show that Rhopressa and Roclatan had quite noticeably higher adverse reaction rates compared to latanoprost for hyperemia, conjuctival hemorrhage, ocular pruritis, increased tearing, and corneal verticillata.

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

This point has been another issue for some who argue that although Rhopressa may have no serious adverse effects, it does have more mild adverse reactions compared to established drugs such as latanoprost, and therefore could run into obstacles in either its approval or its dropout rate from patients who do not want to put up with red eyes while on Rhopressa.

Although management indicates on the slide that patients with known sensitivities to latanoprost were excluded from the study, by taking a look at latanoprost's product monograph, we see that the numbers in Mercury 1 actually fall in line with what was found in the original drug trials for latanoprost when it was going through its safety and efficacy testing.

Therefore, this finding of higher adverse reactions relative to latanoprost could be an issue with uptake and compliance if Rhopressa/Roclatan reach the market, even if they lack other adverse effects and have the benefit of being a once daily dosed drug.

Recent Trial Data and Upcoming Trial Results in 2017

In Q3 2016, Roclatan's Phase 3 trial, Mercury 1, had its top line efficacy results announced. Roclatan hit its primary endpoint of significantly superior IOP lowering effect vs. both Rhopressa alone and latanoprost alone, at all time points tested. This effect was in the range of 1-3 mmHg greater lowering for Roclatan vs. single drug treatment. However, by showing the effects of latanoprost, Roclatan, and Rhopressa side by side, it was clear to see that latanoprost did have a numerically superior lowering effect on IOP relative to Rhopressa alone.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

This may be due to the fact that the Mercury 1 trial included patients with IOPs in the range of 21-35 mmHg. Rhopressa may have less efficacy lowering IOPs in higher baseline individuals, as seen in Rocket 1, and the inclusion of higher baseline IOP patients may have reduced the overall treatment effect of Rhopressa in this side by side comparison trial.

To follow up on these results, a second Phase 3 trial for Roclatan called Mercury 2 is underway with its 3-month results expected in the first half of 2017. Another Phase 3 trial specific to Europe, called Mercury 3, is expected to start in the first half of 2017, and its results will be used to gain regulatory approval in Europe for Roclatan. The results from Mercury 1 and 2 will be used to file a NDA with the FDA by year-end 2017.

Jumping over Rhopressa, its development is further along, with all necessary data and trials completed for an NDA submission. Its NDA submission has been delayed several times to date, being pushed back from late 2016, to the end of Q1 2017 currently. This has caused some agitation for shareholders, but the troubles with the submission are fortunately not due to any issues with the drug itself, but rather the manufacturing facility not being prepared on time for an FDA inspection.

This delay will likely push back commercialization for Rhopressa by 5 months or so, and management now expects FDA approval to come sometime in H1 2018. The trials to be used for the NDA submission will include Rocket 1 and 2, along with supplementary data from Rocket 4 and Mercury 1. Rocket 4 is a more recent trial, with its results made available in late October 2016. In Rocket 4, Rhopressa was compared with timolol for IOP lowering non-inferiority as a primary endpoint, which it achieved.

Other trial results expected in the near term include 6-month safety readouts for Rocket 4, which are expected in Q2 2017, 90-day efficacy readouts for Mercury 2 expected in Q2 2017, and a 12-Month safety readout for Mercury 1 in H2 2017. The overall graphic illustrating this can be seen below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

Potential New Differentiating Factor Found

In management's Q3 conference call, they pointed to a recent 8-patient pilot study that tracked the IOPs of patients on Rhopressa and a placebo over the course of a full 24 hours. In this study, they saw that Rhopressa showed nocturnal IOP lowering effects equal to that during the day. This is illustrated below, and has sparked management's interest because other glaucoma drugs on the market do not exhibit such robust IOP lowering effects overnight. This effect will be further explored in a larger trial, and if proven to be repeatable and consistent, it will be an important differentiating factor to add to all the others for Rhopressa going forward.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Aerie Pharmaceuticals)

Financial and Commercialization Outlook

As of Q3 2016, Aerie had $255 million cash and equivalents on hand, due to several opportunistic financings, and is positioned with enough capital to finish its existing trials and bear the cost of both NDA submissions for Rhopressa and Roclatan. In the near term, liquidity is not an issue, but getting its NDA submitted for Rhopressa without any further delays will be important.

Management also has plans to start preparing for construction of their own manufacturing plant in Ireland this year, which should give them future control over the development process. These plans make it seem like management is confident its drugs will receive approval from the FDA, and their sights are set on becoming a larger player in the ophthalmic industry.

Regarding commercialization, management is exploring potential out-licensing deals for Rhopressa and Roclatan in Europe and Japan. if these deals materialize, it will help with Aerie's financial position with a potential upfront payment from partners, along with royalties down the road without the massive capital burden of taking on all worldwide development/marketing responsibilities themselves.

Taking a Look at New Competition in the Field

There are two other significant companies in the glaucoma field with new products in their final stages of development. The first we will address is Inotek's (NASDAQ:ITEK) trabodenoson. Up until just last week, it was seen as a potential serious competitor to Aerie's market share in the field. Its drug, trabodenoson, worked by increasing outflow of fluid through the trabecular meshwork, and was in its Phase 3 trial stage of development.

However, on January 3rd, 2017, it failed to demonstrate superior efficacy against a placebo arm, which subsequently sent shares tumbling. This is a huge setback, as failing to show non-inferiority against an established glaucoma drug is one thing, but failing against a placebo puts big doubt on the efficacy of your drug candidate. With that, Inotek's time to market is quite uncertain, so we will jump to the next more promising candidate that is currently under FDA review.

Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), has its drug candidate latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution under FDA review. B+L expects to launch the drug in 2017, which has a similar profile to current prostaglandin analogs but has the added effect of increasing trabecular meshwork outflow through its Nitric Oxide (NO) properties abilities. It reported no serious adverse events in safety, had similar adverse reactions to current prostaglandins, while exhibiting a greater IOP lowering effect than timolol, while most importantly reducing tachyphylaxis.

This is key because over time, prostaglandins on the market lose their efficacy, and a second glaucoma drug is typically added within two years of treatment to keep IOPs reduced. These factors make it a significant competitor to Aerie, and it will be interesting to see how market share adjusts to welcome this new entrant.

Conclusion and Risks

Aerie is still on track with Rhopressa and Roclatan despite a few setbacks and delays. Rhopressa looks poised to make an impact on lower baseline IOP patient populations, including those with normal tension glaucoma, while Roclatan will be ready roughly a year later to take on those patients who need additional IOP lowering effects due to higher starting baseline numbers. Aerie's financial position appears strong going into the heavy costs associated with finishing their trials and launching their NDA submissions and commercialization plans.

The novel mechanisms of action exhibited by Rhopressa should make it a strong candidate for add-on therapy in glaucoma management, while the limited adverse effects can likely lead to displacement of older treatment options. With Inotek out of the picture in the immediate future, that leaves B+L's drug candidate as the main new entrant to compete with. B+L, if successful with their NDA submission and commercialization, will have a time advantage on Aerie to establish itself in the market, which poses some risk to the overall market share Aerie can expect to take if its drugs are approved.

Other risks include potential for adverse safety results in the upcoming clinical trial results, and lack of efficacy in the Mercury 2 readout. Although these are not expected, there is always the possibility that drugs may not show an effect in a trial, as seen with Inotek's Phase 3 trial.

Aerie has a current market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. If its drugs are approved eventually, there is definite potential for further upside gain based on sales estimates, but at the moment, shares appear fully valued with success priced in. With financing secured, Inotek out of the way, and positive results to back a Rhopressa NDA, this is a de-risked bet on approval going forward.