Big Lots: Buy Rating In February, Raising Target From $60 To $66

Click to enlargeWhile many are bearish on retail Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) showed something in a weak quarter that can propel earnings in this quarter and the coming year. The company has multiple drivers in revenues and margins. We wanted to wait for some trade-war dust to settle so we want to wait for February to officially go to a buy rating.

Upgrading Our November 25th, 2015 $60 Target To $66

Back in November 2015 we expected $.50 upside to street numbers for 2016 (Pay Wall). So far the company has shown about $.24 in upside in the first three quarters. That leaves us with $.26 upside left in Q4. We expect about that to materialize. What increases our target though is the continued upside we expect next year.

One Time Hit in Q3

On last quarter's call the company talked about how they pulled back on advertising. They didn't want to compete with the mounds of political advertising and felt it could be a waste of money.

Even with that same-store sales remained about flattish although ended up at the low end of their 0-2% comp plan.

Now that the political campaigns' firestorm of advertising is over Big Lots can get back to business. Their ads obviously are an important reminder to the customers to shop. Turning advertising back on should help comp-store sales accelerate from Q3's slower pace.

First Time In Five Years They Made Money In Q3

What's more exciting and telling about coming quarters and years is that Q3 was actually profitable.

The company had not shown a profit in Q3 for five years. It's a smaller quarter with more deleverage of fixed expenses.

If the company turned a profit in a weak quarter we'd expect them to have a much easier time leveraging fixed expenses in a bigger quarter like Q4.

One key reason that they are making more money is they've been pairing down SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) and focusing on better selling SKUs. That works the organization less and requires less moving around of underperforming goods.

They've also been working on store level efficiency which is helping them squeeze more profit per store.

We see their efforts show up in flat SG&A and up Gross Margins even with flat comps.

Seasonal: A Big Successful Driver That Can Mean Good Q4

Q3 is not as driven by seasonal as Q4. We don't think Big Lots is only a holiday play but winning in the biggest quarter is important for a retailer.

The company has been showing strong growth in seasonal. The category has been outpacing the overall business. Seasonal is a relevant regular reminder to customers to come to the store and shop the rest of the store. It helps drive the rest of the business and keeps the name "Big Lots" top of mind for future shopping trips.

Winning in seasonal has positive repercussions for the rest of the year.

The company was excited on last call about their holiday tree and trim assortment. Looking at the year-to-date wins in seasonal, it makes sense that momentum continues in this key category.

Furniture: Another big swath of revenues doing well

Furniture makes up about 20% of their business. They had struggled with this division historically but it is now well outperforming other products.

When a company has a big part of their business outperforming it gives visibility that the trends can continue.

Furniture is higher ticket so having it do well can drive the overall topline.

Another driver may be the overall growth of housing and housing turnover helping the category grow as a cheaper alternative for consumers.

Grew 20% EPS Last 2 Years And About To Give 3 Year Targets

The company is about to give three-year targets.

They have grown earnings 20% annually of late.

The street is expecting 10% earnings growth for next year.

So far year to date in three quarters the company has grown earnings almost 40%. Based on that alone the street looks low for Q4 earnings at 10% growth especially based on the leverage they showed in Q3's "weak" quarter and the rest of the year thus far.

If the company has upside in Q4 then the street's 10% growth for next year will mathematically turn into less than 10%.

With the company growing 20% plus we think it's fair that the street will need to raise their targets. If the company continues 20% earnings growth in Q4 and next year, earnings would be at 2.88. Again, keep in mind so far this year they've been doing 40% earnings growth so there could be upside to even 20%.

But if we assume that comps can be 0-1% and gross margins continue growing we can actually get even higher earnings because the company has managed to keep their fixed expenses flattish.

That should give us visibility that the company can raise numbers above the street and still have upside based on modest growth continuing.

That's The Street, Our Numbers Are Bigger

2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Comps 1.50% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% Revenues 1,599,807 1,312,575 1,203,155 1,105,498 1,599,807 1.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Gross Margin 658501 521619 490032 445308 663300 41.16% 39.74% 40.73% 40.28% 41.46% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% Selling and Adm 454557 423272 415670 408890 454557 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Depreciation expense 30294 30294 30294 30294 30294 Operating profit 173649 68052 44068 6124 178449 Interest expense -1665 -1665 -1665 -1665 -1665 Other income (expense) 698 698 698 698 698 Income before income taxes 172683 67086 43101 5157 177482 Income tax expense 65619 25493 16379 1960 67443 Tax Rate 38.0% 38.0% 38.0% 38.0% 38.0% Inc from continuing operations 107063 41593 26723 3198 110039 Shares 43926 42927 41929 40932 39935 Change In Shares From Last Q -1000 -999 -998 -997 -997 Elazar EPS 2.44 0.97 0.64 0.08 2.76 Elazar EPS Year 4.44 Street EPS 2.23 0.90 0.56 0.04 2.48 Street EPS Year 3.98 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Last quarter same-store sales were flat but year ago comps in Q4 are almost 200bp easier than Q3. That can mean Q4 comps can improve because Big Lots laps easier numbers. Add to that the company is adding back advertising and likely benefits from seasonal products in Q4.

After that we assumed 30bp of gross margin improvement although Big Lots has done better than that. We kept SGA flat as they have been tracking.

That gives us operating leverage driving earnings upside over the next year. Just like last year we expected $.50 upside. This year we expect $.46 upside to street numbers in the coming year.

The company has traded at about a 15 PE multiple so our $4.44 X 15x gives us a target of about $66 or 30% upside.

Weak Retail Good For BIG Because 1/3 Closeouts

Big Lots prides themselves in finding closeouts. One-third of their goods comes from buying close-out merchandise. More goods should come up on closeout. That will give Big Lots more selection going forward to help put better product on the shelf.

Love The Story But Waiting For PE Trump Moves

We think investors can own Big Lots. That said we think it makes sense to wait to add size to the position until we have some clarity about what President Elect Trump plans to do with trade. If he slaps a big tariff on Chinese goods, Big Lots' costs are going to go up. One quarter of goods are sourced from China. That said China can retaliate by dropping their currency value by letting it float. In the end the two moves could be a wash.

We expect any trade war news though to potentially give a better buying opportunity for Big Lots. We're only a week or two from such news.

Shorted

The stock is about 10x short so good news can get the stock up. Earnings upside and higher potential guidance for 2017 can be that good news.

Conclusion

Our call more than a year ago expecting about $.50 in upside seems to be playing out. We expect the fourth quarter to round that expectation off. We have more upside for 2017 based on the company doing a great job on costs and finding leverage on low comps. We have about 30% stock upside in the next 12 months. That said we'd guess a trade war can drive a nice buying opportunity for the stock.

PRO TRADER

Real time, signals, coaching, direction, analysis on the stock market, gold, oil, bonds, currencies, indexes and more.

If our above report was helpful click here for a free trial of Elazar's Pro Trader service on Seeking Alpha.

If you want Elazar's analysis on Seeking Alpha, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Elazar also writes real-time pieces as news is reported. If you want to be among the first updated check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclaimer:

Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium subscribers. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.