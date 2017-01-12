Kimberly-Clark Is Getting Close To A 'Fair' Deal

I remember looking at Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) as a potential investment back in 2012, but I never really got there. On the quality side, the business had a lot of things going for it.

For one thing its record of four decades' worth of dividend increases (now 44 years) and nearly eight decades of consecutive payments was a good starting place. Granted this sort of thing does not necessitate future success, but it does highlight the company's profitable and lasting nature.

Beyond that you have a stable of well-known brands like Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Scott and the KC Professional segment. Like a solid track record, having a strong brand does not guarantee good results, but it certainly helps to have pricing power. Moreover, it can assist with future staying power as well.

Back in 2012, the growth rate of the firm hadn't been exceptional during the past decade, but shareholders were seeing a rapidly increasing dividend and a substantial reduction in the share count. In effect the "cash cow" business was consistently cashing out investors - which is what you might expect from a mature company. Kimberly-Clark fit a lot of criteria as far as "quality" was concerned.

My stumbling block back in 2012 was valuation. Shares traded in the $70s and $80s that year, equating to a starting valuation near 15 or 16 times adjusted earnings, depending on when you looked at it, and a dividend yield in the 3.5% to 4% range. That's quite good in comparison to your alternatives today. Yet at the time, this didn't appear as attractive.

In addition to many alternative securities in 2012 (take Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trading around 13 times earnings at the time) you had the comparison of Kimberly-Clark and its past self. Shares routinely traded with a valuation in the mid-to-high teens prior to 2007, but that quickly changed when the recession came along. From 2008 through 2012 shares could have been purchased in the $60s, $50s and even $40s - equating to starting multiples in the 11 to 14 range.

So a price in the $70s or a valuation of say 16 times earnings didn't look quite as attractive by comparison. The lesson learned, now with the benefit of hindsight, is that just because a great deal was previously offered this does not mean that today's deal is suddenly "bad."

Since the end of 2011, Kimberly-Clark grew its dividend by 31% and adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 25%. Yet the share price increased by 55% during the same period. Investors during that time would have gone on to collect a 12% annualized return with dividends included.

Now I bring this up because it's the sort of thing to remember as you move along in the investing world - both for purchasing decisions and as an aid to your psychology.

Today you could make the same argument with Kimberly-Clark as I did back in 2012. It's still a fine business - the company makes billions of dollars, still has that stable of brand names and increases its payout year-after-year. Yet the valuation doesn't look especially compelling.

For one thing, shares could have been purchased in the $70s, $80s, $90s and $100s in the last five years. As I write this the going rate is $114. Notice how the "high" of before (2012) becomes the low reference point of today. With profitable businesses making more and paying out more, this is something to remain cognizant of.

Despite this nuance, you can still make the valuation case. Over the last couple of decades shares have traded with an average earnings multiple of about 18. During the past 10 years this mark has been closer to 17. There has been an uptick more recently, but something around 17 times earnings as a beginning baseline doesn't seem particularly unreasonable.

Kimberly-Clark has told you to anticipate adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.95 to $6.05 for this year - call it $6. Based on the $114 share price, this equates to a starting multiple near 19. So you can see, on a very rough high level view, that shares are trading a bit above "normal." And thus the case for "solid quality, touch high valuation" or however you want to describe it.

Yet I'm reminded of 2012 in a couple of ways. One psychological and the other related to generating "fair" returns. For starters, just because you believe shares ought to trade at say 17 times earnings, this does not automatically make it so.

Intermediate-term growth rate assumptions for the business are in the 6% to 10% range. Personally I find that a bit lofty given the past record and size of the business, but it's certainly a possibility. Just as a baseline, let's work with 6% annual growth.

At that rate, you'd anticipate a future earnings-per-share number of about $8 after half a decade to go along with $22 or so in collected dividends along the way. Your total potential return is going to be dependent on the future earnings multiple.

At 21 times earnings this would equate to a future price of just under $170 or a total value of ~$190. That equates to a total return of about 10.8% per annum.

Now the point is not that I anticipate shares will (or should) trade at 21 times earnings - far from it. Instead, it's about recognizing the possibility of being wrong. Back in 2012 I thought 15 or 16 times earnings was a bit lofty. It very well could have been in comparison to my alternatives, but an investment then would have worked out just fine. Likewise, there are scenarios today where an investment in Kimberly-Clark will work out well.

At 19 times earnings you'd be looking at 8.9% potential total yearly gains. At 17 times earnings that equates to 6.8% expected annual returns. And at 15 times earnings that would translate to 4.6% yearly returns.

The takeaway is that just because a better deal was offered in the past this does not simultaneously indicate that shares are offering a "poor" deal now. If you suspect the growth prospects can come to fruition, your potential returns range from "fair" to "solid."

Anticipating a multiple around 20 implies potential yearly returns in the 9% to 11% range over the intermediate term. A more cautious expectation in the 15 to 17 range leads to 4% to 7% expected gains. That's more or less what I mean when I suggest that shares are "getting close to a fair deal." Based on current expectations and the quality of the business, a moderate valuation can lead to mid-single digit returns. Naturally something much better or worse can occur in practice, and I'm still not thrilled about the valuation, but we're getting back to the starting point for "fair."