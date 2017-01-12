AltaGas: 6% Well-Covered Dividend Should Increase More Than 50% In The Next 3 Years

The California electric producing plants could be a license to print money in the future because the process to permit new plants is so daunting in the state.

The Gas Processing And Other gas industry services division should increase contribution to EBITDA to about one-third. That would be a sizeable exposure to an industry recovery.

Financial strength of BBB is more than adequate and may get stronger as the new capital projects increase EBITDA about 60% over the next two years.

Sometimes company stocks get beaten up, and then the stock is left for dead. Even if the stock is considered an income stock, sometimes that stock has been so badly run over, that some reasonable low risk capital gains can be expected with much lower than expected risk. The market just gets fed up and goes after the latest fad. But sometimes, income stocks like this provide as good or better a return than the riskier alternatives. Sooner or later these stocks have a tendency to move back into Mr. Market's favor with the capital gains to match that move.

AtlaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) may be one of those stocks that was just pounded after finding favor with the market just before the commodity price crash. The company is an electric reseller but also has gas pipelines and gas processing plants. That gas exposure probably contributed to the stock price decline. Even though the business was remarkably resilient, the market did not value that continuing business as highly over the last two years.

Just to be clear, the company declared its monthly C$.1755 dividend. So the table above shows an American dollar quote and a translation of the dividend to American dollars for a rough yield. the stock hit a low at the beginning of 2016 and has recovered somewhat from that low, but really the firm has some very solid prospects that should lead to above average dividend growth and as well some material capital gains.

The company has committed to about a 60% EBITDA growth over the next three years (including the current one). The company does have a DRIP program, so there will be some dilution to that growth. However, current dividends of C$2.10 per year represent a cash expense of about C$350 million. Most of that expense comes back to the company through the drip program, hence a little dilution per share. That dividend expense is substantially less than the EBITDA shown above. So there is substantial reinvestment of EBITDA and the related cash flow into new projects to produce some organic growth.

In fact management plans to get much of the expansion capital from the DRIP program and the reinvestment of earnings. Leverage appears to be kept well below any covenant issues and the ratios appear to be slotted for future improvement. Much of the project risk has been minimized as shown in the slide above. This bodes well for an earnings per share increase, and potential capital gains. The relatively full pipeline pretty much insures earnings and cash flow increases.

The future projects will lead to an increase in cash flow. That cash flow should lead to dividend increases. The latest commodity price downturn and hostile lending environment is not slowing this company down one bit. This company is financing projects with a low level of debt. As the lending environment returns to normal, this company could conceivably issue bonds and leverage up a little which would free more cash for dividend increases. Plus the company has some exposure to a gas industry recovery, so there is a good possibility of management exceeding its guidance.

The utilities part of the portfolio provide a fairly steady income. The ones in California, in particular could be worth "their weight in gold". Anyone who has looked at California's idea of an energy policy could understand easily why those utilities could be worth a lot of money in the coming years. The population is growing yet it is very hard to get through the permitting process for new plants in California. Even nice "clean burning" gas plants (which produce carbon dioxide) are nearly as hard to permit as a nuclear power plant. This company could easily be in the catbird seat selling energy to PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) the dominant electric provider and industry for the next decade. The market for those sales is not as regulated as the consumer utility industry is, so if there is a power shortage prices could firm and make this company a bundle of money in short order.

AtlaGas hooked itself up to a very fast moving pony. Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) is expanding at breakneck speed at a time of low commodity pricing. Painted Pony only recently began borrowing money. Up until then expenses not financed by cash flow were financed by the issuance of equity. So the debt levels are very reasonable and projected to stay reasonable. Despite the fast growth, the finances are relatively strong.

The low cost production status of the company adds an extra level of safety and so does the counter-cyclical expansion. AltaGas will be very dependent upon one customer in this division. But that customer is a very fierce competitor with some tangible industry advantages. Plus the business that Altagas is doing fluctuates a lot less and has long time commitments. The diversification of AltaGas should offset the one large customer disadvantage in this division.

In the meantime, the expansion during an industry downturn with one of the rare thriving companies in the industry could bode very well for shareholders when commodity prices recover. There is also the Propane Export terminal that is slated to be the first of its kind. So this division appears to have a particularly bright future. Much of the new capacity for the various projects has already been committed to a customer.

The company has a BBB financial strength rating. The payout is among the more conservative ratios in the industry. As shown above the dividend has been growing at about an 8% annual growth rate. It could grow a little faster and the payout ratio would still be conservative. Nonetheless, a continuation of that 8% growth would be a minimal expectation as it happened in the middle of the energy commodity price dive. Even for a diversified company that price drop had some effect and so will the recovery.

The company raised its dividend even as the gas processing division was affected by lower gas prices. So even though much of the income is not fluctuating, there will be a small boost from an industry recovery. It could raise the rate of dividend increases from 8% to 10% without much recovery. It really will not take much capital appreciation to provide a relatively riskless 15% to 20% return over the next few years. Normally those kinds of returns have far more risk attached. Here, the stock just needs to return from the doghouse to a little more friendly market atmosphere. Progress has already started, but there is a lot of room for improvement because there is still a lot of disappointment priced into the stock.

The very good diversification of the company should insure smooth earnings increases into the future. While this stock is an income play. It is an out of favor income play with not much downside left. Like the rest of the industry, there have been some charges over the last few years, but the cash flow remains healthy.

The company just announced a favorable decision about the propane export terminal from the federal regulators in Canada. A string of announcements from the fairly diversified list of capital projects should begin to get the market to think about future prospects. This stock could easily double in price as the industry recovers. Even if one project gets delayed, others will complete and add to earnings. The company has successfully grown for years. It is that rare growing income stock with very little down side risk.

