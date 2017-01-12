Valeant Reducing Debt Load

Back in March, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha discussing the exorbitant debt loads of Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Someone at Valeant must have read my article because there have been a few divestments to shore up the balance sheet.

Though the article was more about Valeant's debt than stock, the stock traded at $31 at the time. It now trades for $15.62. In the comment section of my previous article, there were several misguided folks who didn't like my opinion on Valeant. I tried to save them but they didn't listen.

At the time of the article, the company had $1.42 billion in cash, $2.7 billion in accounts receivable, and $1.2 billion in inventory. The liability side showed $4.65 billion in current liabilities and $30.176 billion in debt. You can see why I was leery.

The first bond that we looked at matures 8/15/21 and was priced at 83. The CUSIP is U9098WAA8. The bond was priced at 103 back in September of 2015. The original issue was $650 million. Those bonds now trade for 87. What's funny is that I was actually wrong about the debt but right about the equity.

Another issue matures 7/15/22, has a 7.25 coupon, and was priced at 85.6. The CUSIP is U9098VAJ1. The next issue is a Bausch & Lomb that matures 8/1/28. It has a 7.125 coupon and the CUSIP is 071707AG8. It now trades at 85.65. Since you would have collected the coupon from then to now, the call too was a little off.

The most recent M&A deal was to sell CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI skincare brands to L'Oréal for $1.3 billion in cash. The deal before that was to sell all of the outstanding equity interests in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to the Sanpower Group Co. of China for $819.9 million. So there's $2.1 billion in cash.

The most recent quarterly report shows $658.5 million in cash and $2.7 million in accounts receivables. This is to $358.7 million in payables and a whopping $30.4 billion in debt. We'll add the $2.1 billion in cash for total cash of $2.76 billion.

In my last article, I concluded with the following: "As you can tell, we won't be buying bonds. I'd rather own the bonds than the stock though. Another risk with the bonds is that a division like Bausch & Lomb gets hived off and your bonds go with it. Which series go with which division? Probably up to management. Then, you either are part of another company, part of a private equity fund, or a standalone company. Either way, it seems the risk exceeds the payoff." So I was right about owning the bonds and not the stock.

In a recent Seeking Alpha article, "If the company can ¨smartly¨ divest assets and obtain a 10 times multiple on the overall portfolio, a $41-$42 billion valuation should theoretically leave another $13-$14 billion for equity holders, equivalent to nearly $40 per share." Interesting.

Guess what? Valeant still has a lot of debt. In the last article, I said I'd rather own the debt than the stock. In this article, I'd rather own the equity. At $15, it might be a pretty good deal. The problem, as always, is that if you buy the debt, you may be separated from Valeant and part of some other company that you know nothing about.

