Chinese Market Uncertainty Hangs Over A2 Milk

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the ASE under the ticker A2M)

The a2 Milk Co. (OTCPK:ACOPF) is a New Zealand company with a listing on both the New Zealand and Australian stock markets. It was founded in 2000 to market the intellectual property portfolio developed with regards to the A2 beta-casein protein. The science behind its marketing is somewhat complicated, but the general idea is that the company's milk products are supposed to be easier to digest for humans than regular milk. The difference between A2 milk and regular milk is that A2 milk contains only the A2 beta-casein protein, whereas regular milk also contains the A1 beta-casein protein. The A2 beta-casein is supposedly the original protein gene in dairy cattle, whereas the A1 beta-casein protein is a genetic mutation that happened thousands of years ago. The relatively small difference between the two (one amino acid apparently) is said to affect human digestion of cow's milk. The science behind its product is not without controversy; there is no scientific consensus on whether its product actually has a different effect on the human digestive system. But the most important part from a business perspective is whether it actually sells. And the answer to that question is a clear yes.

Whereas in the early days, the company marketed genetics tests and licensed its patents, the company nowadays sells its own branded milk in several markets. The company's estimate is that it has about 9.3% value share of the Australian branded fresh milk market, for instance. A2 milk's success in Australia can be traced back at least in part to the publication of a book called Devil in the Milk by Keith Woodford in 2007, in which a case is made that certain common illnesses like diabetes and heart disease are related to consumption of the A1 protein present in cow's milk. The opinion formulated in the book is hardly the only one, or the first, to question milk's role as a food staple, but its use of the A2 versus A1 distinction was a new argument in the discussion. Whether the argument has a basis in facts remains to be seen, but I believe the longevity of the discussion at least indicates the existence of an issue many consumers have with milk. In my opinion, if there is a market for such an alternative milk product in Australia there is likely to be a market elsewhere. A2 is currently in the early stages of roll-out in the US and has a modest presence in the UK. Its aim is to expand retail distribution in its current markets as well as enter new markets and product categories over time. The company is still in the early stages of executing that strategy.

A2 Milk's rate of growth during fy15/16 was exceptionally high at +127.7% in revenues and an even faster pace of profit expansion. The company is not particularly cheap at 50x trailing earnings but then its growth rate is exceptionally high, especially for a company selling physical goods. If the company can maintain a rapid pace of expansion going forward, then its stock could still prove to be an outstanding value despite its lofty valuation.

Economics of milk

An important problem with milk from a business perspective is that it is quite difficult to achieve decent margins, even with a premium-priced offering like A2 milk. Milk markets are almost invariably local in nature and dominated by brands that have been around for many decades. Milk brands are oftentimes owned by either very large corporations like Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) in the US or cooperatives like Fonterra in New Zealand or Murray Goulburn in Australia. Because milk is a product that many consumers buy on a regular basis, it is important for retailers to offer sharp prices. The main reason is because customers are likely to notice milk prices when doing their grocery shopping. The second reason is because milk is usually featured in price comparisons between different chains; if you don't want to come off as expensive you should offer good deals on staples like milk, eggs and bread. Private label products also play an important role in most markets due to limited possibilities to distinguish one's product from the competition. Combining the limited potential for autonomous pricing with a fragmented supply chain inevitably results in low gross margins. The good news for A2 is that the milk category has generally seen little innovation, which may give a2's product claims an interesting point of differentiation. A2 milk is generally marketed at a premium to traditional milk brands, but it is still faced with all the disadvantages of having limited scale in a very competitive industry.

Another issue is that, while having achieved good traction in Australia and New Zealand, it is still facing a largely uninformed public in the US and the UK. Unsurprisingly, the company has been faced with significant operating losses in those two countries. The a2 Milk Co. has been active in the US since April of 2015 and currently has a reasonable amount of retail distribution across Southern California. It has been trying to increase distribution in Northern California and other states like Colorado, but has taken longer than anticipated to sign up additional retail partners. In the UK, the company has reasonable retail distribution but has struggled to gain significant traction. The UK business was started through a joint venture with Müller, but has transitioned to a different business model with the buy-out of the latter's interest. The initial focus in the UK was on fresh milk but the company has transitioned to a wider product strategy now. I would say that the company generally faces a challenge in reaching potential customers in new markets, in part because its marketing budget in new markets initially has to be quite small. This is a logical consequence of not being able to charge marketing expenses against high volumes, which is exacerbated by the modest product margins available in milk. The initial years will, therefore, be very difficult in any new territory. Operating losses in the US/UK segment, for instance, amounted to roughly NZ$20.5 million during fy15/16, and I am counting on additional operating losses in these markets going forward.

Diversification

What a2 Milk has done very successfully in recent years is to expand its product portfolio beyond milk. In Australia for instance, the company also sells A2 ice cream and A2 whole milk powder, but the most important product introduction has been its premium infant formula product A2 Platinum. Infant formula generally carries much higher gross margins than fresh milk or UHT milk and does not require a cold chain, but perhaps more important is the company's edge with consumers worried over ingredients. People are paying much more attention to the contents of their packaged food staples nowadays, and consumers who are aware of their own food intake are likely to be even more concerned about what they feed their children. In my opinion, infant formula is a category where ingredient-centric products, such as organic formula for example, have significant potential. In Australia, it has become apparent that products such as a2's differentiated ingredients-product have uncovered a real market opportunity. Both a2 Milk and an organic formula competitor called Bellamy's have managed to capture a significant piece of the infant formula market at the expense of traditional incumbents like Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Aspen Pharma (OTCPK:APNHY).

As I explained in my earlier article on Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN), the Australian market has experienced increased demand originating from China for certain products like infant formula. The a2 Milk Co. has benefited from this phenomenon to a very significant degree; up to half the infant formula sales in the Australian marketplace are estimated to end up in Chinese cupboards. Given the new measures regarding across-the-border trade of such products, as announced by the Chinese government in March of 2016, there is currently a significant amount of uncertainty about the sustainability of formula sales in Australia. There is also uncertainty about the degree of loyalty Chinese consumers will display towards foreign brands. A2's infant formula business looks rather fragile because it is based to a significant degree on sales growth achieved in a quickly changing Chinese market. Changes impacting growth in China would be highly painful to a2 given infant formula's contribution to overall company sales (61%) and (even larger share of) operating profit. While its Chinese segment's contribution officially stands at roughly 11% of revenues, the actual number is much higher because of significant formula sales in Australian retail channels made at the request of Chinese consumers. The real percentage of sales to China is probably somewhere between 35% and 40% (assuming half of Australian formula sales result from Chinese demand).

Competitor's Issues

In the past few months, there has been some pressure on a2's share price, which seems related to the problems experienced by its Australian competitor, Bellamy's Organic. The latter company has also benefited from Chinese demand for its infant formula. The regulatory changes in China have brought a lot of uncertainty to both companies, which seemed to be alleviated by the trading updates given at both companies' respective annual meetings last fall. In December however, Bellamy's came out with the surprising market announcement that sales during Chinese Singles Day had been significantly below management's expectations. Chinese Singles Day is the largest sales day in the Chinese online retail channel (and globally) and is a very significant event. Given that Bellamy's was in the process of ramping up production through contract manufacturers Tatura Milk and Fonterra, Bellamy's has been caught in a classic situation of mismatched supply and demand. Because it was liable to buy contracted amounts of product from its suppliers but was unable to move the contracted volumes efficiently through distribution channels, the company has been forced to renegotiate its supplier contracts and has seen its inventories expand beyond levels that can be deemed comfortable.

This situation has caused Bellamy's stock to go from market darling to market pariah in a matter of weeks. The company's shares have been reinstated to the ASX but were suspended from trading on the ASX during the supply contract renegotiating process. Due to investor requests related to the Bellamy's situation, a2 Milk released a market update in December in which none of the issues that have plagued Bellamy's became apparent. As can be expected, however, investors have exercised some caution with regards to similar companies dependent on export sales to China. The key question in evaluating a2 therefore comes down to whether or not they are at risk of similar disruption in their Chinese sales. If they succeed in managing a better outcome in China, the company may currently be priced rather attractively. If, on the other hand, the disruption experienced by Bellamy's is exemplary for other foreign operators like a2, then the company's shares could prove to be very expensive. At the current stage I am not willing to bet on either outcome; a2 Milk has an interesting marketing concept but it is dependent on a high-growth trajectory for sales of its infant formula in China to sustain its current valuation. Its other product categories are either too small in terms of revenue or too modest in their margin contribution. A2's position on the Australian milk and formula markets is attractive, and has served as a very valuable platform for breaking into China, but in itself offers a market opportunity that is too limited to support the company's current market capitalization.

The number of births in Australia has been roughly stable around 300,000 per annum. Since it is a mature market, companies active in categories like infant formula rely primarily on price hikes in order to drive category value growth. New entrants like a2 have been able to grow at an above-market pace due to their success in capturing market share from the existing competition, especially from Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Aspen Pharma. While a2 may succeed in continuing on that path, there is also a distinct possibility that the competitive dynamics on the Australian market will change as a result of a moderation in demand from China. Given the enormous volumes sold in the previous years to overseas Chinese consumers, mostly through personal shoppers known as daigous, there is still a substantial risk of infant formula oversupply in the Australian market. Even a premium brand like a2 could thus be harmed by potential price discounting by competitors in that market.

Conclusion

Weighing all these issues against its shares' premium valuation makes me prefer a cautious approach with regards to a2 Milk. I would deem it advisable to wait for the latter part of 2017 to get some clarity on which direction its Chinese business can be expected to take. Especially since 2017 will likely prove to be another difficult year for the infant formula market in China as a whole. The reason for this is the limitations placed by the Chinese government on the number of brands infant formula manufacturers can bring to market in China after January 1st 2018. This pending regulation may cause discounting of products by manufacturers facing a market access deadline, hence causing disruption in the market during the current calendar year. In my opinion, it is better to wait and see how this situation progresses before buying into a high-priced stock like a2 Milk.

