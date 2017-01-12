MannKind's (MNKD) CEO Matt Pfeffer Presents at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Call

January 12, 2016 13:00 ET

Matt Pfeffer - Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Fu - JPMorgan

Shawn Fu

Hi, good morning everyone. Thank you for being here. My name is Shawn Fu, I am an associate with Cory Kasimov from the biotech team. It is my pleasure today to introduce MannKind and its CEO, Matt Pfeffer who is going to be telling us about what’s in store for MannKind in 2017 and beyond. As a reminder, please silence your cell phones and there will be a breakout session in the Victorian Room directly following this presentation. So without further delay, I would like to pass along to Matt.

Matt Pfeffer

Well, thank you very much. It’s a pleasure to be here again this year. It’s been a very full year over the last year since I was here last year, I think roughly this time. Having been CEO for an entire tenure I think of a couple of days at that point, certainly been a lot of things going on. But before I get into too much detail of course, I have to make the usual cautionary statements language. We will be making some forward-looking statements and invite you to check with our SEC filings, including our 10-K and recent 10-Q.

So with that, I am going to be covering a lot of ground here. I am mostly assuming the majority of you are somewhat familiar with MannKind but I will note assume that for everybody. Clearly, our lead product, our marketed product at this point, is Afrezza. It is a novel inhaled insulin that certainly improves the glycemic control in patients with diabetes. Now, these would be patients both type 1 and type 2. It’s very broad label in that sense. It was initially launched in February of 2015 by Sanofi. That was later discontinued. We got the product back right again and around this time last year, after which we scrambled to essentially transform the company from what was at that time mostly a supplier of the product to Sanofi into a company that had all the necessary commercial and support infrastructure to support a product on the market, anything from being able to capture events and so forth that is required to have a product on the market whether you are supporting it or marketing or not and then ultimately building that commercial infrastructure, including the sales force and so forth.

We built a very great team, I’m quite proud of it. We have been able to track some very experienced and knowledgeable people in the field starting initially with our Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Castagna who we lured away from Amgen, to my continuing surprise. But he believed in the product and his ability to make it a success and we still do. More recently, you probably saw and we added another management team member as the Head of HR, again former Head of HR for Amgen. But I couldn’t help you notice during my interview process that his HR department at Amgen was larger than our whole company. And not only that, we weren’t paying him exactly what he is making at Amgen, but again, saw the promise in the product, the ability to make a major difference and was happy to come onboard. So I am quite happy with the team we have been building successfully over the last year. But again, the last year was really a story of transformation of the company. So building all that support infrastructure to support product down in the market and then create a commercial infrastructure and then rapidly alter our manufacturing processes to create a product that was not just Sanofi product, but a MannKind product. And while that may sound like simply just changing the label on the box, which is actually quite a lot more too within that and there we are able to get that done and have the product re-launched in late July, I think it was quite an accomplishment that we are quite proud of.

So moving right along, I mean, this is obviously a very important product. It’s a transformational product in our minds and its meeting what I think is a single most important medical problem we have today in the world. It’s the second largest drug expense globally and it only becomes in second if you lump all of the oncology products together. If you take any single oncology product I think we come out in front, but clearly just the drugs to address this problem were a $48 billion market globally. That said, even in spite of the fact that we have had a number of new products coming to market since ‘05, I think the last count I saw was about 40 new products coming to market, we are still doing not a very good job of addressing this very serious problem. Most people do not get to the targeted goals for A1c. In fact, there is over 10 million in the U.S. alone who are not reaching goal. And greater than 50%, even with the best treatments we have today do not reach their less than 7% HbA1c goals. So clearly, we need some changes. We think for us it does that very nicely.

Increasingly, while the first insulin into patients is typically a basal insulin, it’s becoming more and more important that prandial control is critical to getting to those targets. If you look at the degree to which different kinds of insulin effect your ability to reach those targets, the higher A1c starting out, the better outcomes you are going to have with a basal insulin. But if you are going to try to get to goal, you will see even starting at 7.3, if you are trying to get past that 70% of the influenzas come from prandial insulin, so it’s important to address that. You can’t just buy with basal insulin and expecting it to go – get to go as a patient with diabetes.

And the trends in the marketplace really are working in our favor to a great extent these days. Parent centers are to get people to goal and to show outcomes is really striving the reimbursement and their ability to pay for new treatments. Continuous glucose monitoring is becoming more and more important. It’s becoming more prevalent. It’s becoming more affordable and it’s becoming better. So, the times of long sensor lags that started out in the industry are largely gone. We have amazing devices these days. They are getting cheaper, more affordable and easier to use with new innovations coming and I keep hearing about new things like sensors that look more like band-aids than the large, bulky things you see today and some of them relatively easy to apply. Abbott has got a new system coming down the pipe. It’s quite affordable, would make a great type 2 product. We love DexCom’s product. And we expect to tap those avenues for future trials and I will talk about those a little later.

The patients are expecting better outcomes. They are more likely to be paying for their own treatment. As a consequence, they want to see better results. And while I talked about all these new products that have come to market, you will see largely they are not revolutionary, they are more evolutionary. So for example, most recently, we saw some new products coming out that are essentially a combination of HLP1 and our basal insulin. And while that’s great, it has some promise. It’s not really revolutionary. Both of those things are out there. They are really working into the lifestyle advances, so taking two shots and combining them into one is the nice thing. Hopefully, it will achieve better compliance, but at the cost of a little flexibly. So you are in a fixed percentage between the two things. So we will see. We are talking about minor advances. We think by contrast that Afrezza is a major advanced and disruptive technology for reasons, which I will try to explain here.

While the slide seems maybe slight bit defensive. I want to point out to people who occasionally forget that even insulins, which have been around for 80 years, as new insulins have come along, it takes a while to penetrate the market. It takes a while to change doctor’s behaviors. They have been using it since for a very long time. Now, they are rather used to them. It’s quite easy and simple to prescribe insulins and get people up to speed. When something new and fundamentally different like Afrezza comes along, which is even more different than most of the ones on the slide. You will see in the first year, typically these new insulins didn’t do very much. And even in the second year, it didn’t do anything startling. But they started to take off from there. And I have an arrow showing we are kind of in the early phase for Afrezza. I guess, you could argue we are actually even earlier than that given the kind of misfire in the initial launch and the restart that we did in July. But I think we are going to get there, we are confident and keep watching and we will see what happens.

So, let me talk a little bit more about Afrezza. Clearly, it’s a preferred patient experience. As much as surveys amongst doctors say that patients don’t mind being injected multiple times a day, yes, the patients should hear something rather different. We have – you see a lot of data that’s kind of disturbing, including that the majority of people diabetes will not inject themselves outside of their homes, which means they are not getting the insulin when they should. These were studies usually in type 2s. But clearly, if you have something the smaller, more discreet, easier to use, it’s going to provide some advantages and Afrezza is exactly that. It avoids injections certainly. It doesn’t require cleaning. It’s very simple to use. It’s just a breath-powered inhalation. But the instructions for it are take a full breath, which may seem obvious. And even that, I mean the cartridge empty isn’t about the first half or second when you start your inhalation, but if you just were to use the device, which if you haven’t seen, it looks like this like a sort of like a whistle. If you were to do a 0.5 second inflation, okay, well you probably got all the powder out, but so we made it about this far and you needed to get it in your lungs. So not exactly terribly complicated, but take a full breath that you have got a nice dose of insulin in a very easy and committed manner and discreet too if you didn’t want somebody to see it. Although I have seen people use this in public settings and nobody looks twice at them, so it’s a rather different than the experience of most people with injections.

But it does do a very nice job of delivering into the deep lung. Once there, as you probably know, it goes straight into the arterial system, so it goes into the system very rapidly, in fact, much more quickly than injection and we will talk a little bit about why it’s that way. But it gets peak insulin levels quite quickly and I have got a graph coming in a second, but I will show you that.

So what is Afrezza, how is it made, it’s really quite simple. It’s the combination of an inert carrier, which we call FDKP, it stands for fumaryl [ph] diketopiperazine. There will be a quiz on that later, where we simply just combine it with an insulin solution with water. And this is regular human insulin, this is not an analog, we are not playing any games and restructuring in anyway. It’s regular human recombinant insulin. In this case, it’s absorbed on to the surface of these particles to create the Afrezza powder. Then obviously goes through a drying process and before spread into the cartridges. FDKP is a chemical with some very interesting properties. In our hands initially, it was considered new chemical entity so we had to go through quite a lot of steps to get it approved, but now we have thoroughly demonstrated this is inert powder, passes through the body, un-metabolized. But in so doing it, when we create this Afrezza powder, the FDKP goes into the deep lung, which is a neutral pH environment, I am sure you know. And FDKP has unique property in that – in a neutral pH environment starting with really anything above 7 pH or actually below 7 pH, I can’t remember which is acidic and which is not. We create these particles in a very slightly acidic environment where they self-assemble into these crystals, which are ideally sized for inhalation, fortunately for us. But if you go into a neutral patient environment, they turn back into a liquid, it will be a clear liquid much like water. So we think by the time it lights on the surface of the deep lung it’s really more like a mist than a powder and makes it quite easy to separate the insulin from the particles and go straight into the arterial system.

And as a consequence, you see the graph I mentioned earlier, which looks something like this. So that very sharp uptake of insulin in the system is a result of these properties. So going into the lung rather than into the skin and then being released in the immediately active form of insulin, causes this rapid kinetic profile, very rapid uptake in the body and you see we peak within usually 12 minutes to 15 minutes. And these are peak levels. The start of activity is much quicker than that obviously, but we hit peak levels in the bloodstream in 12 minute to 15 minute range which is dramatically faster than even the most rapid so-called injected insulins. And this gives us some interesting advantages and allows you to do things that previously were not very practical, especially in combination with, for example a continuous glucose monitor. So although and good to know, your level high and your continuous glucose monitor, but what do you do about that somewhat risky to think about taking an injection at that point because by the time it starts to work, you might be chasing the curve downwards and then you have got some big time problems. Here, it goes to work so quickly. It’s actually practical to make corrective doses and we see that out in the real world and people report it very, very regularly. And I encourage everybody who hasn’t already done it. Just go do a Google search, Afrezza. Happily we are in a market where the patients are quite vocal, especially type 1s. They have very big communities and they communicate back and forth and you will see actual stories of people using the product and what they are finding. And go so far as a post there, that’s reading online and it’s pretty remarkable the kind of results you can get if you use this product quickly.

So highlights, this is the highlights slide, but I might get a lot of information into this one slide. Clearly, we are committed to Afrezza and making it predominant real-time insulin and proving the vision of [indiscernible] for this product to be correct. It’s not as quick as some of us might have hoped, but we still think we are on the right track and going there. The unique PK/PD profile of the drug gives us some very important advantages. We are seeing that out in real life and I think you will continue to do that. If you use the product correctly and that sometimes means you need to be pretty aggressive with the dosing, you are going to get amazing results we have seen so far.

We are going to be initiating some new clinical trials this year, both in type 1 and type 2, to correct some of the confusion around how to use the drug correctly and how to dose it properly. We find often that as is a typical for a new drug, doctors tend to be somewhat conservative in dosing it initially and start very low that coupled with how much active ingredient is in the product compared to how it’s labeled, occasionally results in under dosing. Also coupled with frankly sample packs, which were universally in the olden days, only 40 in cartridges, tended to meet people starting on the drug didn’t get the results they ought to of. And we need to do a better job giving doctors guidance. And then we have a blessing and a curse in our package insert, it’s quite broad, it doesn’t give much guidance and that’s good because it allows us a lot of leeway. But it would be nice to have some studies that give doctors a little better information about how to dose it and how to get people titrated properly. So that’s part of the goal of those studies. The other thing that those will do is one of the studies will be a time and range study. Time and range is a concept that’s becoming better recognized all the time as something important. A1C is important also, but it’s only part of the story. You can have a decent A1C going up, way up and way down all the time, your average will still be okay, but it’s nicer to have a small fluctuations back and forth and your outcomes are going to be better in the long run.

We are also going to be starting our pediatric program, very early in this year. So watch for that we announced once it starts. But I want to talk a little bit about the sales organization. In order to accomplish what we did to get that sales organization out in what I believe is record time, obviously we used a contract sales organization and a relatively small one at that. Because we wanted to verify that this really is promotionally sensitive product, see what affect salespeople had. We have to verify it is commercially sensitive, but contract sales people are not quite the same as salespeople, you have full-time employees. And so we have now given notice to our contract sales organization, we are going to move away from that model to a full-time employee model. So the contract sales – contract will end at the end of the January.

We are in a 60-day transition period. And I think partly as a consequence to that and bit of a scripts low, but we are hiring furiously. If you go to our website, you will see lots of opening and we expect we will have at least 65, I think currently onboard out of a total target of 95, which is more than double the size of the prior sales force. And I think this is going to make a big difference. We needed to skinny down these territories a bit, make sure they didn’t have to cover quite so much ground and get to see doctors more frequently because that’s something we often heard. Usually you see their sales rep often enough and we think that will make a big difference. We are also changing our model a bit on the diabetes risk educators going from a relatively small fix component into a much larger per diem component, which we think will have some spillover benefits. If you are not full-time for us, but most of the time are working in a clinic somewhere it’s nice to have those people trained. And as a consequence, we have some working 7x and 8x as many people for about the same amount of money.

Speaking of money, since I am a finance guy at heart, increasing the sales force by essentially double or more is not as much more expensive as it might sound like. Eliminating the overhead of a contract sales organization plus changing the compensation models a little bit, lower base, more bonus and being able to add things like stock options, which are always nice to do for employees. As a company, the cost increase of adding these additional personnel very manageable and relatively slight. And I feel like a broken record stepping same cash burn guidance forever, but I can tell you it’s really essentially not going to change for ‘17 over recent periods. So that’s a lot of what we are going to do on driving sales growth.

The other big component I think is going to be in the direct-to-consumer area. So we are going to be doing more aggressive consumer advertising, including television, which everybody is surprised, we have a commercial into production even as we speak. It will probably be awhile before we get it to the FDA and on the air. And even then, don’t look for it on your next Super Bowl. It’s going to be more targeted in a few markets and we want to see before we invest really huge amounts of money that it actually has the effect, we expect it will and some target marketing things. So it’s going to be kind of piloted out. We also have a TV series we are sponsoring later in the year. We are still negotiating some of the aspects of that, but we hope we will hopefully more details to announce for essentially reality TV show based on diabetes that we will sponsor and I think Afrezza will be – I hope we will be figuring prominently in that.

And finally, we are doing a much better job with managed care. Some of you may know that our prior marketing partner was not successful in signing really any managed care contracts. We have done I think a remarkable job. We have a very good team doing this. We had announced previously a big win with Express Scripts, with no prioritization on their formulary. More recently, we haven’t announced this, but effective January 1, we added – that group’s over in our formulary. They do have some prior authorization requirements, but it’s what we consider light requirements. It just essentially says you follow the label, nothing more than that doesn’t. It doesn’t require you to use something else first or any of those more onerous requirements. And I am told we will be in a position to announce another very shortly. So again, I hope I will have more to talk about on that front, but I am very encouraged with the success we have had. We seem to be doing this without having to give a lots of discounts. I think with the pricing environment changing the way it has and finding that our product is no longer more expensive like it once was, it’s helping us a lot in that regard. And we are going to be moving forward internationally. That got off to a much slower start than we thought. I think frankly, I think most of these entities were waiting to see what happened in the United States, then we would be around to be supplying them product in the long-term. But we are going to be moving those forwards very aggressively and we will have more to say about that as we move along.

Pipeline, it is still moving forward. I am intentionally starving a lot of those programs. So, we are formulating the powder showing that they work, that they are aerodynamic, which is important for any inhaled medication and they are stable. And we have done that pretty successfully in all the programs. The only one that’s still moving forward aggressively is still the epinephrine program. So, we just met with the FDA in early December to chart the clinical pathways and make sure we are all in the same page, we know how to do that in the pre-IND meeting. So, I think we have got that clarified. That was a major step for us. And we will have more to say about that program as we move forward, but it’s clear, we need some alternatives in that space.

Since I already showed the Afrezza inhaler, I would be remiss if I didn’t say what the handheld inhaler would look like for epinephrine. It will be a single-use disposable version, even smaller than the Afrezza inhaler where essentially it’s basically the mouthpiece of the Afrezza inhaler with a cartridge built into it. Quick, it closed like that, do inhalation and throw it away. So, it’s a simple couple of pieces of plastic, relatively affordable as you might imagine and we think it makes a nice alternative. Epinephrine membrane is generic at this point. It’s relatively inexpensive. Most of the technology and existing products are in the autoinjector mechanisms and most, first of all, the patent protection is there, too. So, we think this makes a nice alternative. And we also hope it will encourage people to use it more aggressively. All too often, people are reluctant to either stab themselves in the leg with this rather scary looking needle or the cost of at $250 or $300 a pop unless they are really sure they need it, they don’t want to do that. With this, you could be dramatically less expensive and simpler, so use it soon. You typically have roughly 20 minutes between when you start feeling the effects of some sort of an allergic reaction and when you might have more serious consequences, including respiratory issues. So, don’t wait that long, don’t wait to see if it’s serious. Use it right away. I think we can help people quite a lot and present a very nice alternative to the existing treatments.

We are not resting on our laurels here though. We do occasionally still use other products. This is some recent work we did in a parathyroid hormone. Again, we could see the consistent benefit with some very rapid uptake here with different dose levels, which again are linear. So, we don’t have some of the issues that I have seen previously where it wasn’t essentially linear in delivery, but much faster and shorter duration, which could be an advantage in a number of different things.

So summarizing and I am not quite done here, but we are still committed to Afrezza and making it the success we always believed it would be. We are driving near-term sales and hoping for some major changes here. We should have that much larger sales force in the field in just a matter few weeks. And I hope we will quickly see the benefits of that. We do continue to look at international expansion. Clearly, the sales levels at this point rarely justify the existence of our beautiful state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Connecticut. We need to get our volume levels up to improve our margins there. We do occasionally look at, and I can’t say more than that here. It’s a little bit of a stretch that we put this on the slide. We do occasionally evaluate other opportunities to take advantage of that sales force, especially as it grows larger. It’s nice to have things even relatively small products that take advantage of the same sales force. So we have looked at a couple of those, can’t promise anything. It’s a common thing to look at these things. One of my favorite board numbers once upon a time used to say, if you can afford the product, you don’t want it; and if you want it, you can’t afford it. That’s often proven true, but we think we found a couple of acceptance, and we’ll keep you posted if we learn more about that. And we are continuing to push the pipeline forward.

We have announced this about our changing financial position. Clearly, the deal we struck with Sanofi and with Amphastar changed our financial complexion quite dramatically. We talked about before the release of that $71.2 million of debt also freed us to release the collateral that was underlying that debt, including our surplus Valencia facility that’s been sitting vacant for a while. Those of you who saw this morning we just signed an agreement to sell that facility for $17.3 million, which will help our financial position even further.

So here is where I will try to close. What to expect for 2017 in my final minute and I apologize for speaking fast, but we had a lot of ground to cover. Clearly, the sales force expansion and conversion to full-time MannKind employees we think is going to make a big difference in how we market the product and the success we have with it. We are going to be piloting DTC commercials in the first half. I suspect it’s going to be late in the first quarter, probably more likely early or the second before we go through all the FDA hurdles to get these commercials approved, but watch for them. You will see them in some local markets.

We are very pleased by the way, I have to point out, if anybody has not seen the commercial, it was on local – the channel 2 news station in New York a couple of days ago. We love that kind of exposure, because it’s not us. They find the patient, talked about their success and then the doctor talks about what they think about it. If you haven’t seen it, go watch it, it’s very nice piece. We are changing how we are doing our sampling instead of just the 4-unit cartridges we are doing combination packs of 4s and 8s, and 8s and 12s to make sure people are used to the idea of titrating from day 1 and get more rapid better results. We are also launching new packs.

So, we previously announced we were doing what we call flex packs or titration packs instead of 90 cartridges, 180 cartridges those were a combination of 4s and 8s. We are going to follow that with a 4, 8 and 12 pack like that to make it easier for people to titrate to the correct dose quickly and get the best possible results. Most of you know we did submit an FDA label change to better show the pharmacokinetics of the product and show that we really are an ultra-rapid acting insulin. We have PDUFA date in September. We will get some good news there. We are going to be much more aggressive in our digital marketing. We just hired a new guy who started this week and we are expecting big things from him. And finally, we are going to keep moving forward the pipeline. So we will have more to announce as the year goes by. It’s going to be a big – again a busy – maybe not as busy as last year, but it’s going to be a very busy year for MannKind. And of course, we will have the new studies both in type 1 and type 2 and the pediatric indication.

So with that, I thank you all for your attention. Those of you who have questions, I am happy to take them in the breakout session immediately following. And I appreciate all your coming. I wasn’t – on the last day of the conference I wasn’t expecting it to be so full in here, but thank you very much.

