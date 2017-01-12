The Two Sectors That Are Living In The Dark

Opening

Sometimes when I notice what appears to be a shifting trend, I struggle with trying to decide if it's merely a short-term move or something significant. There was an apparent shift that took place after the U.S. presidential election - a reflation trade, which increased bond yields, strengthened the Dollar, and sparked a rally in select sectors in the stock market. Now I'm seeing something that makes feel like things are either in a lull or beginning to unwind.

Watching

I'm a market watcher, meaning I frequently watch the markets, sectors, and nearly everything else. Around the turn of the Year, I began to notice signs of a shift and decided I'd watch it for the time. Now after three weeks, I'm starting to believe there is a change of trend in the markets.

Yields

The 10-year yield has reached a high of around 2.60% back in the mid-December. Today, the ten-year is trading around 2.35%. More important, the U.S. Treasury yield curve seems to be flattening, after a period of inclination.

Click to enlarge

You can see from the chart above that the U.S. curve has mostly remained put on the short end, while the longer end seems to have contracted. The shifting U.S. curve is something that is in contrast to what we are seeing in Japan and Germany, where the longer-date maturities still appear to be getting steeper.

The 10-2's show this shifting yield curve very well.

Click to enlarge

We can see in those charts just what I was writing above. The more interesting chart of the four continues the be the 10-10s.

Click to enlarge

We can see now, for the past three periods, the 10-10's spread has been contracting between the U.S. and German, and the U.S. and Japanese bonds. Which I find interesting for two reasons. The first, is that the spread shouldn't be contracting since the Fed is talking about potentially three rate hikes in 2017. The ECB and BOJ are likely not to change policy in 2017, while a tightening Fed should be causing the spread to widen. The second piece, is that it doesn't reflect the risk of inflation, which is becoming more apparent each day. The action in the credit spread is telling me that perhaps the Bond market is starting to back away from one of these two things. Either the market is beginning to think we don't get three rate hikes or its beginning to believe that they may have to wait longer to get the fiscal st

FX

We can see similar signs in the currency market as well. With the Dollar recently weakening versus the Euro and Yen.

Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

The equity market as usually seems to be in the dark about anything happening in the bond and currency markets. Once again, the equity market does not disappoint. Take a look at the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

SPY

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

You'd think the one sector most sensitive to all of this would be the financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and that investors would be making moves.

XLF

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

Think again. The XLF seems to be as naive as the broader market.

The equity market is so sensitive to every Presidential tweet and comment, but it doesn't respond to what the largest market (the bond market) is saying? You'd think the XLF would have pulled back just a little bit but, No, it has flatlined since December 8th.

The biotech sector (NASDAQ:IBB) got slammed yesterday because the words "drug prices" were mentioned in a press conference. Bond yields; nah; they just do not matter.

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), would be another group you'd think might be sensitive to the relationship with the Dollar. But nothing here either.

XLB

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

Summary

It would seem that two-thirds of the market are questioning two things: 1) the potential for three rate hikes, and 2) the amount of time it will take Fiscal policy to kick in. While the other third (the equity market) seems to be living in a vacuum. This makes me worry that, one day, the equity market will wake-up.

