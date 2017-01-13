General Electric: Strap Yourselves In, It's Going To Be A Wild Ride

I have been pounding the table regarding General Electric's (NYSE: GE) prospects for quite some time now. Just recently, Jim Cramer threw his hat in the ring and stated General Electric is his favorite stock for the decade. I concur. In the following article I provide my perspective on the major catalysts for General Electric over the coming decade as well as any potential downside risks.

What Happened?

Jim Cramer was asked on CNBC what is his top stock pick for the coming decade. His answer was emphatically General Electric. Cramer sees General Electric's Aerospace division leading the way with a 10-year road map. Cramer stated an ever emerging middle class across the globe will drive exponential growth in the aerospace industry across the board.

I completely agree. What's more, General Electric is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this macro trend. The company always is thinking a few steps ahead of the competition. In fact, General Electric just announced plans to build its first new aviation plant outside the US in the heart of Europe. The plant will build engines with 3D printed parts for the next-gen Cessna Denali. According to the report:

"GE and the Czech government announced today plans to build a new factory outside of the city focused on the development and production of the world's first turboprop engine with 3D printed components. The plant, which will double as GE Aviation's first aircraft engine headquarters outside the United States, will employ 500 people. It is scheduled to open in 2022."

This is just one example of how General Electric is poised to benefit greatly from the coming rise of a new middle class. Power generation, healthcare, and oil and gas needs will grow exponentially and need to be addressed as well. In particular, I see vast potential for growth in the oil and gas segment. Here is why.

General Electric oil and gas segment outlook

General Electric's oil and gas business seems to be heating up as we speak. The company already signed a huge deal with Baker Hughes (NYSE: BH) and now General Electric Oil & Gas announced a new contractual service agreement with Transocean (NYSE: RIG). The contract is valued at approximately $180 million. General Electric will attempt to further maximize productivity and lower operating costs for Transocean. Furthermore, General Electric states the agreement with RIG builds on its new business model based on service to address the industry shift toward maximizing productivity and cutting operating costs.

Many have messaged me asking for more detail on how General Electric plans to achieve this goal for Baker Hughes and others. I believe the following slide does a great job of explaining how it will work in a nut shell.

Click to enlarge

Source: ge.com

General Electric will use PREDIX to analyze under utilized data sets to cull out cost savings and increase efficiencies for Baker Hughes. The following slide represents the EPS impacts over the next few years as General Electric streamlines Baker Hughes' operations.

Click to enlarge

Source: ge.com

A five-fold increase in earnings per share is nothing to sneeze at if you ask me. Baker Hughes' profit margins are currently substantially lower than General Electric's. This is a negative at present, yet represents a massive well of revenue growth if the company can execute on its stated goal. I believe they can here is why.

The big picture

General Electric has massive size and scale. What's more, the company is well positioned to leverage its current global footprint and diversified business units to stay one step ahead of the competition by having boots on the ground across the globe.

Click to enlarge

Source: ge.com

The Last Word

One of the key factors I look for in a dividend growth and income play is the longevity of the company. What are the odds this company will no longer exist as a going concern? That is very important when considering the potential tax implications if you were forced to sell. I know many are hoping to pass shares on to their heirs and never pay a penny of capital gains tax. I believe General Electric is a sleep well at night stock.

Key fundamental metrics for General Electric are trending higher on a long-term basis. Earnings per share growth is projected to be strong. The earnings per share growth of a company is conceivably the most important statistic to understand before investing in a company's stock. Each time you consider starting a position in a stock, you should prudently scrutinize its earnings per share information.

General Electric has streamlined operations, divesting itself of unprofitable business units, and spinning off risky financial units.

Click to enlarge

Source: ge.com

Furthermore, General Electric has done a tremendous job of managing its finances. Finally, General Electric's backlog is massive and continues to grow. The backlog has increased exponentially over the last few years. The inroads made by the LEAP engine and the Aviation division have been a major part of this success. General Electric is a definitive buy. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks. It will not be a rocket shot to the moon. I would layer in to any position over time to reduce risk. We are at a unique point in time in the markets and macroeconomic and geopolitical downside risks are prevalent.

Down Side Risks

With the markets and uncertainty at all-time highs, it becomes harder to hit the buy button. Adding to the risk is the fact it seems the Fed is about to pull the proverbial rug out from under the market for the first time in a decade. I posit many current market participants were not around to experience the type of volatility the markets can produce when the Fed is not there to hold its hand. I believe we are in for a taste of that type of volatility in 2017 no doubt.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Would you pick General Electric as your top pick for the next 10 years and why or why not? If you thought this article was interesting, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of the article by my picture. I would greatly appreciate it. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.