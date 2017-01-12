Delta Air Lines: Surviving Higher Costs

Throughout 2016, the airline sector came under increasing pressure from higher costs. Rising oil prices and new union contracts hit most airlines with a double whammy while revenue metrics were still under pressure.

The stock took a hit to start 2016, but amazingly Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) now trades at the highs while margins are under pressure. Is now really the time to load up on the airline?

Click to enlarge

Delta reported that Q4 profits declined slightly to $604 million, down from $622 million for comparable period in 2015. The amount is actually impressive when considering costs not including fuel surged by 10.6% in the quarter.

The prime culprit of the higher expenses was the pilots contract that was ratified on December 1 and retroactive back to start 2016. The airline had $475 million in additional employee expense during the quarter with $380 million due to costs for prior periods.

In the past, rising costs from fuel and salary expenses would destroy the sector. The airlines would quickly start losing millions quarter after quarter.

In this case, Delta Air Lines provided the following guidance for Q1 that includes solid margins. For a comparison, the airline had a pre-tax margin of 18.5% in the prior Q1 period.

Click to enlarge

Source: Delta Air Lines Q416 press release

Instead of folding due to cost pressures, the airline is actually busy building a case for operating margins returning back to levels in excess of 17% and up to 19%. One of the prime reasons being that Delta plans to hold capacity flat and look for passenger unit revenues to eventually catch up to the cost pressure.

The airlines have shifted from chasing growth to chasing margins. Higher costs use to mean future bankruptcy, but now higher costs mean tighter capacity and a push to raise fares to match the rising costs.

While the airline industry is different, the valuation assigned to the industry hasn't changed. Despite surviving the higher costs, Delta still has a low P/E multiple. Industry leaders typically trade far in excess of 10x forward earnings estimates.

DAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Delta has survived rising salaries and more normalized fuel prices without breaking the bank. Profits this year will struggle to match 2016 levels, but the airline is cheap and margins will now head back to very strong levels.

The stock at $51 is actually attractively priced despite trading at the highs.