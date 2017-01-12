How Seadrill Restructuring Will Impact The Offshore Drilling Industry

The upcoming Seadrill restructuring is the most important. I lay out 3 scenarios and their potential impact on the industry.

Sometimes "I've seen it before" moments work in the stock market. Lately, I've been thinking whether the situation in the offshore drilling industry is similar to something I have already seen in the last few years.

So, what do we currently see now in the industry? Offshore drillers (as companies, not stocks which are currently rallying) are under immense pressure as low oil prices made jobs scarce and dayrates low. In addition, there's overcapacity in the industry, and the main players are reluctant to scrap rigs unless they are forced to do it.

At the same time, recovery is inevitable - the world needs offshore drilling to supply oil, shale cannot replace offshore oil in the long run. In short, problems are serious, but recovery is almost guaranteed. Looks like an obvious bet - buy best stocks on pullbacks, sit through thick and thin and enjoy handsome returns years later. If only life was so simple…

Here's the similarity that came to my mind - met coal. The met coal was pure hell for several years. At the same time, it was clear that overcapacity in the industry will ultimately be removed, the supply glut will turn into deficit and prices will go higher or even skyrocket.

Everything in this theory was great and turned out to be true, but there was one major problem - the majority publicly available coal miners went bankrupt and destroyed or heavy diluted their shareholders.

Among the ones that I followed, the diversified and low-cost miner Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) survived and thrived. The wave of bankruptcies was just before the rebound. It looked like management teams of coal miners just gave up fighting after the first bankruptcy in the industry. After all, fighting with a competitor who just got rid of the debt load isn't easy.

I am not implying that the same will happen in offshore drilling. Offshore drilling and coal mining are very different industries. However, what I would like to highlight is the fact that first restructuring in the industry plagued by debt and decreasing revenues is a very serious event not only for the restructured company, but for the industry itself.

This year, we will likely see several restructurings. The most awaited one is the restructuring of Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL), which should happen by the end of April. It will have a major impact on the industry and is the key topic of this article, but first let's briefly touch the two other possible restructurings - Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) and Ocean Rig (NYSE: ORIG).

Pacific Drilling restructuring impact

Pacific Drilling has no other choice but to restructure its debt. After Pacific Santa Ana finishes work for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) on January 31, the company will have just two drillships working. Pacific Scirocco will drill 1 well for Hyperdynamics Corporation (3 option wells are possible) in 2017, while Pacific Sharav is on contract until September 2019. That's the whole backlog.

Will Pacific Drilling restructuring impact the UDW segment? I would not bet on an immediate negative impact as it's hard to imagine that dayrates for top rigs will go significantly below $200,000. There is no possibility that Pacific Drilling will somehow disappear from the market, so, while the rigs are marketed, it does not matter whether Pacific Drilling has substantial debt load or not.

Ocean Rig restructuring impact

I would like to mention that Ocean Rig restructuring is not a certain deal yet. The company mentioned the possibility of restructuring and even bankruptcy in the last two earnings reports, but it's hard to predict something when George Economou is at helm.

Compared to the case of Pacific Drilling, I would expect more impact on the UDW market in the case of Ocean Rig restructuring. First, Ocean Rig is bigger. Second, the CEO is definitely a wild card in this case, so I would not rule out some dumping if Ocean Rig manages to get rid of the debt load.

Seadrill restructuring impact

Seadrill is a big player and its restructuring will impact the industry accordingly. There are several scenarios of the restructuring and their influence on the industry varies.

1. Normal scenario. Banks roll off nearest maturities into the future. John Fredriksen injects $1 billion in Seadrill via bonds, which could be later converted into equity. Bondholders convert their bonds into Seadrill shares.

Impact: neutral. Under this scenario, Seadrill will come stronger as a company at the price of dilution. However, the bank debt will still exist, which will cut the room for maneuver for the company. Newbuilds will likely remain in yards until new contracts could be signed (which means for years). No meaningful price war or additions to overcapacity could be expected. No scrapping will be done as well.

2. Positive scenario. Banks are extremely cooperative. They take a haircut, waive covenants, push maturities far into the future. Bondholders take cuts as well, convert bonds into equity. John Fredriksen injects $1 billion in the company via equity.

Impact: negative. Seadrill will get a huge advantage over competition and may begin making unfriendly moves. Newbuilds may appear in the market faster.

3. Negative scenario. Banks and bondholders can't make a deal. Seadrill files for bankruptcy protection. Shareholders are wiped out of get a tiny share of new Seadrill shares once it emerges from bankruptcy.

Impact: highly negative. A company of Seadrill's size and importance appearing at the market debt-free or near debt-free is a nightmare of every competitor. We can expect immediate pressure on dayrates in this scenario.

There is one thing Saudis recently learned the hard way - restructurings and bankruptcies make the companies stronger. An emergence of a stronger competitor could create an imbalance in the industry and put pressure on dayrates.

At the same time, my base case assumption calls for a normal scenario. OPEC/non-OPEC deal should have created enough confidence in the industry so that banks, bondholders and John Fredriksen could arrive to a satisfactory result of negotiations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.