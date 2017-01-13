Why I Have Sold Sky - Even At 8% Below Fox's Bid Price

I've decided to sell Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) early. Those of you who have been following no doubt noticed I wrote about 21st Century Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) bid for Sky last month. At £10.75 cash offer per share, most agree that it is undervaluing Sky's long-term assets and potential to some extent. So why have I sold at around £9.90 - over 8% below the offer price?

Quite simply for these reasons:

1: UK Media Circus

In the US, Fox's bid for Sky may be a fairly ordinary event. Here in the UK, however, the matter is certainly not. Fox's-or rather News Corp.'s-original 2010 bid for Sky was an acrimonious affair.

Opposition to the Murdoch's strengthening their media monopoly in the country was strong. What is more, after the phone-hacking scandal hit a number of News Corp's titles-most prominently the News of the World which later closed-the opposition was justifiably strengthened further. Fox (and the Murdoch's) renewed bid may well have come at a time when passions have cooled a little. Yet to believe that it will simply be waved through would be pretty naive.

Anything revolving around the Murdoch media empire is a highly politicized event in the UK. The deal will likely be scrutinized by the UK regulator, Ofcom, and a great deal of hand-wringing will be going on from all quarters of the press, public and political world. With this investors would likely be pitched and tossed around as to how well or likely the deal is progressing.

Quite frankly, being able to switch off my attention from this inevitably barbed debate will certainly be welcome. Yet there is another outcome of this which leads us to the second of my reasons.

2: It May Fall Through

Any guarantee that the deal will close is also missing in light of this context.

That being said, there is little obvious reason as to why it should necessarily fall through. The Murdoch's media empire have been significantly rearranged since its last attempt at Sky which will ease regulatory opposition. In 2012, News Corp. was split into two: News Corp. (which housed their print assets) and 21st Century Fox (which pulled in its entertainment assets).

Fox's bid is unlikely to upset the regulators in anything like the same way it did back when they first took a bite at Sky. As The Economist recently phrased it:

It is also an open question if the deal will actually close, and by the end of 2017, the time frame set by James Murdoch. Now that the formal offer is in, the government will have to decide whether to refer the bid to Ofcom to investigate whether there would be a reduction in media "plurality". The Murdoch's can argue that the deal will not stifle competition: 21st Century Fox does not own British papers. They can also point out that the share of news consumption accounted for by News Corporation and Sky is about half what it was in 2010, thanks to dwindling newspaper circulation and the end of the News of the World, as well as Sky News's lower share of total news viewing as people switch to online information. That will help the case for a merger. But it points to ebbing power, too.

Ofcom will, quite likely, be asked to look into the matter. Yet I have to agree with The Economist that the changed circumstances should smooth approval. Nonetheless, it will only smooth rather than silence opposition to the bid.

Shareholder opposition should not be ignored either. The Murdoch's decision to pursue a "scheme of arrangement" reduces this threat significantly. Requiring only 75% of shareholders to agree to the deal rather than 90% is handy for closing. Yet I think it would be an error to assume this should guarantee the greenlight from Sky's other owners. Again, I doubt that enough Sky shareholders will be disgruntled enough to derail the acquisition. Yet to discount it as a possibility would be wrong.

3: No Added "Hold On" Bonus

Another reason is simply that the firm offer specifically stated that no dividends would be paid in 2017. Interim and final dividends (worth 33.5p in 2016) will, therefore, not be paid. Investors will be missing out on what would likely have been at least a yield of 3.1% (even on the offer price). If the dividend was still attached alongside the potential 8% share price gain to come should the deal close then I would likely carry on holding.

The offer did stipulate that should the deal no be completed by the start of 2018 then dividends would be allowed to start again and an additional 10p special dividend would be paid. Yet I have little reason to doubt that Fox will be keen to push through the deal as quickly as possible to get itself out of the media limelight pronto. This potential additional financial hit will likely make its impatience to close even more pronounced.

Opportunity cost by holding the company during this limbo period, therefore, is something worth considering. The share price will rise, I suspect, to closer to the £10.75 bid price as the acquisition progresses towards completion. Although likely to close, as I pointed out earlier it is hardly a done deal.

Putting my capital tied up in Sky to work in an investment which I expect to hold well beyond 2017 therefore seems a perfectly serviceable idea. Choose one with equally impressive cash flow metrics, a debt position no less heavy than Sky and a dividend yield in-line if not ahead of Sky and I stand a very good chance of gaining more by leaving the Sky party early through dividend contributions and (hopefully) capital gains than if I remained till closing doors. This brings me to my final reason.

4: A Solid Return "As Is"

As I noted above, I sincerely believe Sky is worth more than Fox's £10.75 bid price. Naturally that means it is worth even more than the price I will be selling at. Nonetheless, even at the current share price I come away with a solid investment return. Annualized total return for me from my investment (even after all fees) is running at a little over 9.25%. More than respectable.

Sky had also only ever been a medium-sized position in my portfolio. It never quite grew to a full position over the years as its share price accelerated away before I could do so. By exiting now I am not, therefore, making a dramatic shift in my portfolio's constitution. It is merely a pruning exercise than a "root-and-branch" transformation. Indeed, I may just look to reinvest my original, invested capital and keep the profit as cash for future use.

Conclusion

It is, in many ways, sad to see Sky go from my portfolio. I had held it for a long time and planned to continue doing so unless anything forced me to change my mind. After all, it incredible cash flow record and continued growth were highly attractive to me. Concerns had certainly grown in recent months about some things Sky was doing (or not doing), however, including related to their debt and infuriating tendencies towards reducing disclosure. Combined with what appears to be a number of reasons why my investing life will be easier and potentially more profitable by moving my capital elsewhere and I am quite content to be doing so.

By exiting early, I may have left a further 8% potential gain on the table. Yet I can now largely ignore the market rumors and rumblings about the progress of the deal. With a 9% annualized gain locked in and some fresh capital to deploy to provide additional dividend income this year and beyond I hit the "sell" button a pretty happy soul.

All I can do is wish those still holding Sky and the company and its employees themselves all the best. And who knows, should the deal fall through I will likely be back on the share register once again. There are, as I say, plenty of attractions to draw me back. In the meantime, however, I would certainly be interested to hear what other shareholders (or former shareholders) are considering doing or have done.

